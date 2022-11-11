Read full article on original website
Motorist Alert: Henley Road detours due to First Coast Expressway construction announced
As part of the First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) construction, Henley Road between Lake Asbury and Caleb Court will close at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 and reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Action News Jax
Southbank Riverwalk flooding will take time to fix, says city’s public works department
The Southbank Riverwalk has been flooded for nearly two months now and area residents want to know when it will be usable again. The city’s Public Works Department says this is all a waiting game. The city’s Public Works Department told us last week they can’t do much about the flooding on the Southbank Riverwalk because it’s all in mother nature’s hands.
fox35orlando.com
1 Florida property owner holding up massive dune restoration project, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Last week, parts of State Road A1A in Flagler County were washed into the ocean. For years, the county has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild the dunes on a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of beach in that area. The county says more sand and a bigger beach will provide more protection.
News4Jax.com
Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
Action News Jax
Trailer flips on I-295 near Gate Parkway, blocks all eastbound lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida 511 reported that a flipped trailer on Interstate 295 is blocking all eastbound traffic at Gate Parkway. According to 511, the incident occurred around 9:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Traffic is being rerouted, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. At this time, there are...
Action News Jax
Tropical Storm Nicole highlighted a problem of repeat flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole highlighted a problem of repeat flooding and what one state representative claims are a lack of attention from the city. As Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson reports -- Now the concern is shifting to what could be more problems down the road.
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
News4Jax.com
Island Pointe Apartments residents still left in the dark as management works to restore power
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents at Island Pointe Apartments continue to wait for their power to be restored after Tropical Storm Nicole brought massive flooding and a fire that displaced dozens of tenants last Thursday. According to one tenant, the floodwaters caused the meter boxes to need to be replaced....
News4Jax.com
Texts/email updates: Duval County bus delay warning begins Monday
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, Nov. 14, Duval County Public Schools rolled out a new way to notify families when their child’s school bus was running late. It’s an issue News4JAX received calls about almost daily. The district said the goal is to boost communication. Between...
Jacksonville Marine Scientist says the beaches are 'migrating West'
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's storm was so powerful, parts of the road on A1A started to collapse. The Florida Department of Transportation described it was a 'wash out'. Basically, the foundation of the road started to deteriorate. To preserve the road, crews filled parts of the road with rocks and dirt. Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the beaches, which ultimately impacted homeowners on the beach front. More homes could be vulnerable for more structural damage.
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for months
Clay County Fire Chief Lorin Mock says the effects from a fire at Geer Contracting in Middleburg are similar to a wildfire. The company burns trees on the site in an air curtain incinerator.
Duval County man dies when wind gusts spread bonfire to home during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached is from a previous report during our storm coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole. There was one storm-related death during Tropical Storm Nicole in Duval County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FLDE'S Medical Examiners Commission found that there were five total...
Cats found dead in dumpster in Springfield neighborhood, more go missing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A serial cat killer in Springfield has neighbors worried about their safety. First Coast News spoke with Margaret Taylor who found two dead cats in dumpster near her home. “I started walking around and found a dumpster very close to my house and there was trash...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville woman loses ‘home on the water’ after boat catches fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX caught up with the owner of a boat that caught on fire Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole moved through Jacksonville. Brenda Jones lost her sailboat Euphoria, which was also what she called her “home on the water.”. “Euphoria means a feeling of utter bliss...
All lanes on 295 West Express South closed due to a deadly crash, troopers say
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — According to a Tweet from Florida Highway Patrol, a deadly crash caused to close all lanes in 295 West Express South. More information will be released the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news...
First Coast News
Duval County man dies in Tropical Storm Nicole
There are five total deaths attributed to the storm by the Medical Examiners Commission. The other four were in Orange County.
News4Jax.com
Pet owners in Springfield on edge after multiple family cats disappear, including 2 later found dead in dumpster
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pet owners in the Springfield area who were already on edge following the recent disappearances of multiple cats are even more on edge after an incident involving a family cat was caught on video. Around 11 p.m. Saturday on Redwing Street near Main Street, a family’s...
‘I’m blessed to be alive’: Northside home severely damaged after neighboring tree crashes down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on Jacksonville’s Northside is desperately searching for answers and financial help after a neighboring tree severely damaged her home Wednesday night. Eula Copeland has lived in her home just blocks from the Trout River for more than 25 years. A massive tree, around...
'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
Jacksonville restaurants adding 'temporary inflation charge' on customers' bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inflation is causing the price of food, gas, and electricity to rise and with that, local restaurants are having to find solutions. Some are putting a "temporary inflation charge" on customers' bills. On the Nextdoor app, a neighbor from the World Golf Village put up a...
