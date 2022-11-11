A group of bus and train operators at the MBTA were suspended over the last four years for not paying attention or sleeping during work hours, the Boston Herald reported. The data, which came from a public records request for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” showed 17 employees were suspended for three to 70 days. Another employee received an infraction notice during the same time frame but was not suspended.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO