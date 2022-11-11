Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Deer related-crashes increasing towards end of year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As holiday travel ramps up next week for Thanksgiving, November has been proven to be the month with the most deer-related car crashes. In 2021, from October to December, Massachusetts had 1,656 car crashes from deer, the highest since 2002, and Rhode Island was at 1,285.
17 MBTA employees suspended for not paying attention over last 4 years, report says
A group of bus and train operators at the MBTA were suspended over the last four years for not paying attention or sleeping during work hours, the Boston Herald reported. The data, which came from a public records request for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” showed 17 employees were suspended for three to 70 days. Another employee received an infraction notice during the same time frame but was not suspended.
ABC6.com
After 18 years, Blue State Coffee on Thayer Street will permanently close
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Blue State Coffee announced the permanent closing of its Thayer Street location on Nov. 14. A message on their storefront reads, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives. We have loved being your neighborhood coffee shop!”
New Bedford, Fall River voters approve MBTA rail service
The approval means train service will soon be offered from Bristol County to Boston.
2 seriously injured in Cranston crash
Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Cranston Tuesday night.
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
Boston police union says it’s at an ‘impasse’ with Mayor Wu’s office. Here’s what’s bogging things down.
The president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association said he is pursuing arbitration after several months of contract negotiations with City Hall. Boston’s largest police union says it has hit a wall in its contract negotiations with Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration, teeing up a move to bring talks under arbitration.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season
NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
vineyardgazette.com
State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects
With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
ABC6.com
Smoke billows as shopping plaza in Fall River catches fire
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Smoke billowed Monday night as a shopping plaza in Fall River caught fire. The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. at the shopping complex on Mariano Bishop Boulevard. The plaza is home to several businesses, including Burns Power Tools. Jeffrey and Zach Burns,...
Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in RI as police and lawmakers try to crack down
The number of catalytic converter thefts soared from fewer than a dozen in 2017 to over 1,400 so far this year.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News yet again spurs the City of Quincy to do what it should have already been doing? #mayorkoch #cityofquincy
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Quarry News yet again spurs the City of Quincy to do what it should have already been doing?. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Has Quincy Quarry News yet...
ABC6.com
2 hospitalized following 2-vehicle wreck in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Tuesday evening in Cranston. According to police, the crash happened on Scituate Avenue near Wildflower Drive. Police said a person driving a white Jeep lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the...
ABC6.com
Crew battle fire at Fall River shopping plaza
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River Monday night. The fire broke out at the shopping complex on Mariano Bishop Blvd. just after 9 p.m. The plaza is home to several businesses including Burns Power Tools. Video shows a large...
newbedfordguide.com
Former Trap House Landlord and Associate of New Bedford Latin Kings Chapter Sentenced
A former landlord and associate of the New Bedford Chapter of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation (Latin Kings) was sentenced today for racketeering and drug offenses. Robert Avitable, a/k/a “Bobby,” 52, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel time served (approximately four days...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police investigate accidental death
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police are investigating an accidental death in the city on Monday morning. Police say video surveillance footage shows a man in his 50s fall while apparently intoxicated in the area of Armistice Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
ABC6.com
Warwick police warn residents of suspicious packages with racist messages
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police are warning residents of suspicious packages with racist messages found outside. On Tuesday, police said the packages were found on lawns of several homes in the Oakland Beach area. Anyone with information about these packages should call the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200.
Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester
The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
