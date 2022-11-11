ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Comments / 7

Related
ABC6.com

Deer related-crashes increasing towards end of year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As holiday travel ramps up next week for Thanksgiving, November has been proven to be the month with the most deer-related car crashes. In 2021, from October to December, Massachusetts had 1,656 car crashes from deer, the highest since 2002, and Rhode Island was at 1,285.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

17 MBTA employees suspended for not paying attention over last 4 years, report says

A group of bus and train operators at the MBTA were suspended over the last four years for not paying attention or sleeping during work hours, the Boston Herald reported. The data, which came from a public records request for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” showed 17 employees were suspended for three to 70 days. Another employee received an infraction notice during the same time frame but was not suspended.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

After 18 years, Blue State Coffee on Thayer Street will permanently close

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Blue State Coffee announced the permanent closing of its Thayer Street location on Nov. 14. A message on their storefront reads, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives. We have loved being your neighborhood coffee shop!”
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

State Hosts Public Meetings on Cape Cod Bridge Replacement Projects

With a major project to rebuild the Bourne and Sagamore bridges now in the state highway pipeline, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will host two virtual public meetings this week to present an update on the project and hear public comment. The identical live meetings will be held over Zoom...
BOURNE, MA
ABC6.com

Smoke billows as shopping plaza in Fall River catches fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Smoke billowed Monday night as a shopping plaza in Fall River caught fire. The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. at the shopping complex on Mariano Bishop Boulevard. The plaza is home to several businesses, including Burns Power Tools. Jeffrey and Zach Burns,...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

2 hospitalized following 2-vehicle wreck in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Tuesday evening in Cranston. According to police, the crash happened on Scituate Avenue near Wildflower Drive. Police said a person driving a white Jeep lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Crew battle fire at Fall River shopping plaza

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River Monday night. The fire broke out at the shopping complex on Mariano Bishop Blvd. just after 9 p.m. The plaza is home to several businesses including Burns Power Tools. Video shows a large...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police investigate accidental death

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police are investigating an accidental death in the city on Monday morning. Police say video surveillance footage shows a man in his 50s fall while apparently intoxicated in the area of Armistice Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
PAWTUCKET, RI
97.5 WOKQ

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Warwick police warn residents of suspicious packages with racist messages

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police are warning residents of suspicious packages with racist messages found outside. On Tuesday, police said the packages were found on lawns of several homes in the Oakland Beach area. Anyone with information about these packages should call the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200.
WARWICK, RI
Boston

Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester

The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy