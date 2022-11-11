The state of Michigan has issued a violation against Stellantis NV's Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit for exceeding its permitted emissions limits. The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Monday issued the notice at the plant that produces the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs after an emissions record review showed that in September there were 5.01 pounds of volatile organic compounds per job based on a 12-month rolling period, more than the allowed 4.8 pounds. VOCs can combine with the air and create ozone, which is harmful to breathe and can lead to respiratory issues.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO