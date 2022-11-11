Read full article on original website
'He was behind this whole thing': Bond denied for lawyer accused in slaying of Oak Park jeweler
A Southfield attorney charged with orchestrating the slaying of a local jeweler was denied bond in Oakland County court on Tuesday, during a hearing that revealed new details about the alleged murder-for-hire plot. Oak Park 45th District Court Judge Michelle Friedman Appel ruled that the lawyer, Marco Michael Bisbikis, posed...
2 men 'at odds for some time' shoot each other in Livonia, police say
Two men were injured after shooting each other Tuesday in Livonia, police said. Officers were called to the 9000 block of Perrin around 12:45 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots. One man with a gun was seen driving off and hitting a parked car while fleeing, investigators said in a statement.
Ferndale police arrest student in school threat
Police have arrested a female student in connection with social media threats that closed Ferndale High and middle schools Monday, officials said. Ferndale Public Schools said on Facebook that police believe "they have apprehended the lone suspect in this incident" and said no further comments will be made based on student privacy laws.
Car slams into Detroit bus, nearly pushing it into a house
Detroit — A car slammed into a bus near Corktown last week and nearly pushed it into a house. The bus crashed through one home's wooden fence and narrowly missed the house, according to media reports. Police said no one was injured even though the car's driver, who police...
Sterling Heights cop shoots at, misses carjacking suspect; police probe
Sterling Heights — Michigan State Police are investigating a Sterling Heights police officer who fired his gun at a carjacking suspect and missed, moments before the man plowed the stolen Jeep into a passing car, police said Sunday. The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart...
Allen Park police probe Saturday motel shooting
Allen Park police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left a man in critical condition, officials said. Police and medics were called at about 11 p.m. Saturday to the Allen Park Motor Lodge on Southfield Road near Dix Highway for a report of shots fired, they said. Officers arrived and...
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
Whitmore Lake man dies after crashing vehicle into a tree in Lyon Township
A Whitmore Lake man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Monday in Lyon Township, officials said. Oakland County Sheriff's deputies have identified the man as Seth Lowry, 35. According to a preliminary investigation, Lowry at about 4:45 a.m. was driving a 2022 Kia Niro west on Pontiac...
Ann Arbor OKs climate tax, but will other Michigan cities follow suit?
Ann Arbor voters approved a community climate action millage to make the Washtenaw County city carbon neutral by 2030. Their vote makes Ann Arbor the first city in Michigan and one of a few in the country to approve a tax increase to pay for climate action programs. As the...
Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire
Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
School bus crashes into elementary building in Saline
A bus for Saline Area Schools crashed into an elementary school in Saline on Sunday, according to district officials. No one was inside Harvest Elementary on Campus Parkway in Washtenaw County at the time of the crash, according to the district’s Facebook page. The driver was the only occupant in the bus.
Bankole Thompson: How Dana Nessel could help Detroit's overtaxed residents
If Detroit was governed by a Republican mayor and was still voting for Democrats, the state Democratic machine would likely be much more involved in the quality-of-life issues in the state’s biggest city. It would be advantageous for the party to constantly remind Black Detroiters about how the city leader's priorities are wrong.
District Detroit: $1.5 billion development to include housing, retail, offices, 2 hotels
Detroit — Olympia Development and Related Companies plan $1.5 billion in development that will bring housing, office, retail and two hotels across 10 properties in the District Detroit, fulfilling a longstanding vision for creating vibrant neighborhoods near Little Caesars Arena. The firms released details about the project Tuesday, saying...
Big Ten to await prosecutor's findings before weighing in on UM-MSU tunnel incident
Ann Arbor — Now that the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office on Monday confirmed it has received the UM-MSU tunnel incident report and is reviewing the case, the Big Ten Conference will await the findings and formally review the information once released. On Saturday, the University of Michigan police...
Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit
Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray wins Michigan's Miss Volleyball
Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor Skyline senior outside hitter Harper Murray was named Michigan's Miss Volleyball on Monday. Murray is considered the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, and signed last week to play next season at Nebraska. She led Skyline to a Division 1 state final appearance as a junior. Skyline was ousted this season in a regional semifinal by Okemos.
Detroit church remembers sailors lost on the Great Lakes
Detroit — Bells tolled at Mariners' Church of Detroit on Sunday in memory of sailors who have lost their lives at sea on the Great Lakes. The annual Great Lakes Memorial service was held at the historic church, which sits along the Detroit River in downtown Detroit. An estimated...
Jeep, Dodge plant in Detroit exceeded emissions limit per vehicle, state says
The state of Michigan has issued a violation against Stellantis NV's Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit for exceeding its permitted emissions limits. The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Monday issued the notice at the plant that produces the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs after an emissions record review showed that in September there were 5.01 pounds of volatile organic compounds per job based on a 12-month rolling period, more than the allowed 4.8 pounds. VOCs can combine with the air and create ozone, which is harmful to breathe and can lead to respiratory issues.
Travel website names Detroit among 10 of 50 best places to visit in 2023
Detroit is for travelers. At least that's according to the online travel guide Travel Lemming. The guide, which has 6 million followers, ranked the Motor City in the top 10 of its list because its "character, diverse range of things to do, and friendly people." It also said: "As one...
Defensive rebounding an early cause of concern for Michigan basketball
Michigan coach Juwan Howard isn’t going to hit the panic button one week into the regular season. But one area that has been problematic through the first two games as well as the exhibitions has been the team’s defensive rebounding, both from the starting and reserve units. Last...
