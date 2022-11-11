ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Detroit News

2 men 'at odds for some time' shoot each other in Livonia, police say

Two men were injured after shooting each other Tuesday in Livonia, police said. Officers were called to the 9000 block of Perrin around 12:45 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots. One man with a gun was seen driving off and hitting a parked car while fleeing, investigators said in a statement.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Ferndale police arrest student in school threat

Police have arrested a female student in connection with social media threats that closed Ferndale High and middle schools Monday, officials said. Ferndale Public Schools said on Facebook that police believe "they have apprehended the lone suspect in this incident" and said no further comments will be made based on student privacy laws.
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

Car slams into Detroit bus, nearly pushing it into a house

Detroit — A car slammed into a bus near Corktown last week and nearly pushed it into a house. The bus crashed through one home's wooden fence and narrowly missed the house, according to media reports. Police said no one was injured even though the car's driver, who police...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Allen Park police probe Saturday motel shooting

Allen Park police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left a man in critical condition, officials said. Police and medics were called at about 11 p.m. Saturday to the Allen Park Motor Lodge on Southfield Road near Dix Highway for a report of shots fired, they said. Officers arrived and...
ALLEN PARK, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Detroit News

Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

School bus crashes into elementary building in Saline

A bus for Saline Area Schools crashed into an elementary school in Saline on Sunday, according to district officials. No one was inside Harvest Elementary on Campus Parkway in Washtenaw County at the time of the crash, according to the district’s Facebook page. The driver was the only occupant in the bus.
SALINE, MI
Detroit News

Bankole Thompson: How Dana Nessel could help Detroit's overtaxed residents

If Detroit was governed by a Republican mayor and was still voting for Democrats, the state Democratic machine would likely be much more involved in the quality-of-life issues in the state’s biggest city. It would be advantageous for the party to constantly remind Black Detroiters about how the city leader's priorities are wrong.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit

Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray wins Michigan's Miss Volleyball

Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor Skyline senior outside hitter Harper Murray was named Michigan's Miss Volleyball on Monday. Murray is considered the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, and signed last week to play next season at Nebraska. She led Skyline to a Division 1 state final appearance as a junior. Skyline was ousted this season in a regional semifinal by Okemos.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Detroit church remembers sailors lost on the Great Lakes

Detroit — Bells tolled at Mariners' Church of Detroit on Sunday in memory of sailors who have lost their lives at sea on the Great Lakes. The annual Great Lakes Memorial service was held at the historic church, which sits along the Detroit River in downtown Detroit. An estimated...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jeep, Dodge plant in Detroit exceeded emissions limit per vehicle, state says

The state of Michigan has issued a violation against Stellantis NV's Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit for exceeding its permitted emissions limits. The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy on Monday issued the notice at the plant that produces the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs after an emissions record review showed that in September there were 5.01 pounds of volatile organic compounds per job based on a 12-month rolling period, more than the allowed 4.8 pounds. VOCs can combine with the air and create ozone, which is harmful to breathe and can lead to respiratory issues.
DETROIT, MI

