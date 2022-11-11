ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

islandfreepress.org

Dare County announces Thanksgiving closures and trash collection changes

All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

New design for Slash Creek Bridge unveiled at public meeting

Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and engineering firm Stewart were on hand at a public meeting on Thursday evening to discuss the new plans for the Slash Creek Bridge replacement, formally known as Hatteras Village’s Bridge No. 8. The open house-style meeting garnered dozens of...
HATTERAS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Outer Banks community pays tribute to writer and fishing advocate Susan West

Susan West, a long-time advocate for the Hatteras Island fishing community and a writer who helped foster improved communications and respect between regulators and fishermen, died last week at age 73. “She made sure that Hatteras and those small fishing communities were never left out of the conversation,” recalled Karen...
HATTERAS, NC
obxtoday.com

Coastal Staffing Outer Banks announces fall hiring event

The Outer Banks Branch of Coastal Staffing LLC announces our fall hiring event. Are you looking for a new job or career opportunity? We are here to help! Coastal Staffing offers a variety of positions that will help you gain valuable experience and make money now. For over 30 years,...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.

Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
ASHEVILLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Benjamin Andrew P from Willis Amos J/014822046—Lot 9 Sec 4 Kinnakeet Shores/$930,000/Improved Residential. Joyce Caton V from Southwood Management Inc/019938000—Lot 50 Sec N Col Harbour/$445,950/Improved Residential. Grant Ryan G from Grana Mary/019304000—Lot 100 Sec F Col Harbour/$417,500/Improved Residential. Duck. Gonzales David from Johnson Joseph Graham/010203017—Lot 17 Osprey...
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Susan West

BUXTON — Susan West of Buxton, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, after a brief illness. Susan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 1, 1949. She was a graduate of Towson State University. She worked for the Maryland Historical Society before moving to Hatteras Island in the 1970s and marrying Rob West, a commercial fisherman.
BUXTON, NC
islandfreepress.org

Entries now being accepted for the 2022 Hatteras Village Christmas Parade

The Hatteras Village Christmas Parade, which is celebrating its 31st year in 2022, will be held on Saturday afternoon, December 10, at 2:00 p.m. The parade includes cash prizes for first, second, and third prize winners, as well as an additional prize for the most festive golf cart. Entries are currently being accepted for the annual Hatteras Village Christmas Parade, and any organization or group is welcome to sign up, and can do so by emailing hatterasevents@yahoo.com, or by scanning the QR code in the image below.
HATTERAS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Funds being raised to help Currituck County 11-year-old struck by vehicle

On Saturday, November 5 just before 10 p.m., 11-year-old Hayley Harris was struck by a vehicle traveling north on US-158 near Powells Point. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the Currituck County Middle School student sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was transported to CHKD Health and Surgery Center in Newport News, Va.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

WinterLights Locals Night on November 27

Tickets are limited, therefore, reserve your tickets online early. The doors open at 6:00 PM and guests must reserve tickets online, and in addition to the food or dry goods donations, residents are required to show proof of Dare County, Currituck County or Ocracoke Island residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill. Pre-opening donation collection begins at 5:00 PM. Recommended items for the food drive include canned vegetables, fruits, meats, soups and beans; tomato and pasta products; cereals; toilet paper and paper towels. There are no rain checks with these free tickets. For parking and additional details visit elizabethangardens.org.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina Treasurer Dale R. Folwell visits northeastern counties

This fall, North Carolina Treasurer Dale R. Folwell has visited northeastern North Carolina at least twice. In late September, Folwell brought the Local Government Commission to Tyrrell County for a regularly scheduled meeting. It was the first time the commission has met outside Raleigh. The commission will hold its November meeting in Cullowee in western North Carolina.
TYRRELL COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Wilbur Edward “Ed” House

Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, age 95, formerly of Raleigh, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Born February 28, 1927, to Troy and Lillian House, Wilbur was raised in Sampson County, NC where he attended Mingo High School. Thereafter, Ed served his country as a proud patriot in the US Armed Forces. Following Ed’s discharge, in 1948 he worked as a telecommunications expert for Western Electric for over 36 years. Ed was an active member of Colington United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the BPOE Raleigh Lodge #735 and James B. Green #735 Masonic Lodge.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

First-ever Shuck Hatteras Festival will be held December 16-17

The first-ever Shuck Hatteras Festival is coming to the Tri-villages on December 16-17, and the event is a shellabration of community, music, and of course, oysters. The festivities kick off on Friday, December 16, at the Cape Hatteras/Outer Banks KOA Resort with live music by renowned local band The Yacht Dogs, and local delicacies by Cousin’s Oysters, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
HATTERAS, NC

