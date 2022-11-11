Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Dare County announces Thanksgiving closures and trash collection changes
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
islandfreepress.org
New design for Slash Creek Bridge unveiled at public meeting
Representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and engineering firm Stewart were on hand at a public meeting on Thursday evening to discuss the new plans for the Slash Creek Bridge replacement, formally known as Hatteras Village’s Bridge No. 8. The open house-style meeting garnered dozens of...
Shrinking Outer Banks: Major efforts underway to save the beaches
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The calming crash of ocean waves along the Outer Banks has attracted families here for generations. "All my children grew up on these beaches, my mother used to come with my grandmother and us and my great aunt," said Pam McFaden, of Virginia. Times have...
Outer Banks homes keep falling into the ocean, and septic tanks causing issues
RODANTHE, N.C. — When multiple houses along a stretch of the Outer Banks fell into the ocean earlier this year, it captured national attention. Now, as even more homes are at risk of being taken, groups are coming together to figure out how to keep the homes standing. Millions...
islandfreepress.org
Outer Banks community pays tribute to writer and fishing advocate Susan West
Susan West, a long-time advocate for the Hatteras Island fishing community and a writer who helped foster improved communications and respect between regulators and fishermen, died last week at age 73. “She made sure that Hatteras and those small fishing communities were never left out of the conversation,” recalled Karen...
islandfreepress.org
Vaccination clinic for pets will be held at the Avon Fire Station on November 23
Local organization Coastal Humane Society and the Roanoke Island Animal Clinic are sponsoring a vaccination clinic at the Avon Fire Station on Wednesday, November 23, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Cats and dogs are both welcome. The cost for cats is $18 which includes rabies and the FVRCP vaccine....
NC girl fighting for her life after being hit by SUV at Outer Banks
A girl in Currituck was rushed to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.
obxtoday.com
Coastal Staffing Outer Banks announces fall hiring event
The Outer Banks Branch of Coastal Staffing LLC announces our fall hiring event. Are you looking for a new job or career opportunity? We are here to help! Coastal Staffing offers a variety of positions that will help you gain valuable experience and make money now. For over 30 years,...
obxtoday.com
North Carolina Coastal Federation asks community to recycle oyster shells; Volunteers sought
The North Carolina Coastal Federation is asking for the community’s help to give oysters a second chance by recycling oyster shells. The Federation is seeking volunteers to help collect oyster shells from the shell drop-off location at the Town Park located in Duck and participating restaurants to deliver to collection sites in Dare County.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
Man elected to Currituck board of education dies
A man recently elected to serve on the Currituck County Board of Education has died.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Benjamin Andrew P from Willis Amos J/014822046—Lot 9 Sec 4 Kinnakeet Shores/$930,000/Improved Residential. Joyce Caton V from Southwood Management Inc/019938000—Lot 50 Sec N Col Harbour/$445,950/Improved Residential. Grant Ryan G from Grana Mary/019304000—Lot 100 Sec F Col Harbour/$417,500/Improved Residential. Duck. Gonzales David from Johnson Joseph Graham/010203017—Lot 17 Osprey...
islandfreepress.org
Susan West
BUXTON — Susan West of Buxton, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, after a brief illness. Susan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 1, 1949. She was a graduate of Towson State University. She worked for the Maryland Historical Society before moving to Hatteras Island in the 1970s and marrying Rob West, a commercial fisherman.
islandfreepress.org
Entries now being accepted for the 2022 Hatteras Village Christmas Parade
The Hatteras Village Christmas Parade, which is celebrating its 31st year in 2022, will be held on Saturday afternoon, December 10, at 2:00 p.m. The parade includes cash prizes for first, second, and third prize winners, as well as an additional prize for the most festive golf cart. Entries are currently being accepted for the annual Hatteras Village Christmas Parade, and any organization or group is welcome to sign up, and can do so by emailing hatterasevents@yahoo.com, or by scanning the QR code in the image below.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Funds being raised to help Currituck County 11-year-old struck by vehicle
On Saturday, November 5 just before 10 p.m., 11-year-old Hayley Harris was struck by a vehicle traveling north on US-158 near Powells Point. According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the Currituck County Middle School student sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was transported to CHKD Health and Surgery Center in Newport News, Va.
outerbanksvoice.com
WinterLights Locals Night on November 27
Tickets are limited, therefore, reserve your tickets online early. The doors open at 6:00 PM and guests must reserve tickets online, and in addition to the food or dry goods donations, residents are required to show proof of Dare County, Currituck County or Ocracoke Island residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill. Pre-opening donation collection begins at 5:00 PM. Recommended items for the food drive include canned vegetables, fruits, meats, soups and beans; tomato and pasta products; cereals; toilet paper and paper towels. There are no rain checks with these free tickets. For parking and additional details visit elizabethangardens.org.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina Treasurer Dale R. Folwell visits northeastern counties
This fall, North Carolina Treasurer Dale R. Folwell has visited northeastern North Carolina at least twice. In late September, Folwell brought the Local Government Commission to Tyrrell County for a regularly scheduled meeting. It was the first time the commission has met outside Raleigh. The commission will hold its November meeting in Cullowee in western North Carolina.
islandfreepress.org
Wilbur Edward “Ed” House
Wilbur Edward “Ed” House, age 95, formerly of Raleigh, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Born February 28, 1927, to Troy and Lillian House, Wilbur was raised in Sampson County, NC where he attended Mingo High School. Thereafter, Ed served his country as a proud patriot in the US Armed Forces. Following Ed’s discharge, in 1948 he worked as a telecommunications expert for Western Electric for over 36 years. Ed was an active member of Colington United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the BPOE Raleigh Lodge #735 and James B. Green #735 Masonic Lodge.
islandfreepress.org
First-ever Shuck Hatteras Festival will be held December 16-17
The first-ever Shuck Hatteras Festival is coming to the Tri-villages on December 16-17, and the event is a shellabration of community, music, and of course, oysters. The festivities kick off on Friday, December 16, at the Cape Hatteras/Outer Banks KOA Resort with live music by renowned local band The Yacht Dogs, and local delicacies by Cousin’s Oysters, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
