Detroit News
Stocks gain ground after wholesale inflation eases in US
The S&P 500 index rose 1.5% as of 11:54 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 224 points, or 0.7%, to 33,764 and the Nasdaq rose 2.5%. Technology stocks and retailers had some of the biggest gains. Apple jumped 3.1%. Walmart surged 7.5% after reporting strong financial results, raising its profit forecast and announcing an opioid settlement.
Detroit News
Stocks rise on cooling inflation data after up-and-down day
The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, or 34.48 points, to 3,991.73, though it went on another unsettling ride to get there. A flare-up of worries about the war in Ukraine caused a brief pullback in markets during the afternoon, forcing the S&P 500 to swing from an early gain of 1.8% all the way to a loss of 0.1% before it recovered.
Detroit News
High auto plant absenteeism threatens Michigan investment opportunities
Absenteeism rates in Michigan's auto plants are an emerging challenge in the Great Lakes State's bid to secure new, jobs-creating investments that could define the industry for decades. In a letter circulated online last month to United Auto Workers members who work at Stellantis NV’s Warren Truck Assembly Plant building...
Detroit News
Late slide leaves stocks lower after a wobbly day of trading
The S&P 500 lost 0.9% Monday after drifting between gains and losses for much of the day. Some analysts have called Wall Street’s rally from last week overdone, saying one month of encouraging data isn’t enough to say it’s soon to be under control. Fed officials have also urged caution, though its vice chair on Monday called it reassuring and said smaller rate hikes may be on the way.
Detroit News
All eyes on Biden and Xi ahead of superpower showdown at G-20 summit
Phnom Penh, Cambodia — Last November, President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping emerged from a virtual meeting determined to chart a new path that would prevent the two superpowers from spiraling into an open conflict. But a year later, as the two presidents prepare to meet in person...
