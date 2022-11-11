Read full article on original website
News On 6
Incoming Winter Weather Bringing Snow And Rain
A winter storm is just beginning in western Oklahoma. Expecting the heaviest totals in the west and southwest. Rain will mix with snow in Oklahoma City midday and try to change over to all snow as the system is exiting. Minimal impacts in Oklahoma City. Precipitation moves into the metro...
Oklahoma City Street crews ready to treat snow routes
Oklahoma City Street crews driving 17 trucks mounted with plows and salt spreaders were ready on Monday morning, November 14, to respond once snow begins to accumulate along the City’s snow routes. Crews will work 12-hour shifts until the snow routes are clear, a news release from the city government says. Find the Oklahoma City snow route map at okc.gov/winter. Remember to turn off sprinklers at your home or business whenever the temperature is below freezing to prevent more ice from forming on sidewalks and streets. More Preparation tips The Office of Emergency Management offers these tips and more at...
KFOR
An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!
Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
KFOR
Winter Weather Moves in Monday
After another cold start, we’ll see nice weather today. It will be sunny, breezy and chilly Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the 50’s. Winter weather moves in Monday. Snow will develop across Western Oklahoma around sunrise. It looks like the snow will move into the OKC Metro/I-35...
Ice rink to open to the public for Yukon’s Christmas in the Park
The chilly temperatures are making it feel like late December around the state, and the City of Yukon is already gearing up for Christmas.
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
Large fire burns commercial business in southwest Oklahoma City
Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning.
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality. Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the […]
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Fire sparks at building that used to house popular Oklahoma City restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.
KOCO
Oklahoma company says they could change how donated organs get to patients
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company said they could change how donated organs get to patients. Researchers hope a small aircraft will be the change for organ transportation. The pilot on board was not flying the plane and instead, it was being operated 354 miles away in Lubbock, Texas.
KFOR
Mystery Keto pills cause confusion in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Dieting fads have quite a following. But one Choctaw man is tired of the Keto craze, claiming hundreds of dollars worth of items continue to arrive on his doorstep with no explanation. While Haskell Watson has heard of Keto, he says it’s not for him....
Logan Co. bridge damaged with massive holes, no signs warning drivers
Road damage is nothing new to southern Logan County residents, but the major concern now is a bridge on Triplett Road that has massive holes and ruts throughout with no warning signs posted before it.
okcfox.com
Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Officials are investigating a hit and run that left one person dead in northwest Oklahoma City on November 4th. Reports say a white truck was scene on video surveillance moments after a pedestrian was hit near NW 10th and MacArthur. The pedestrian died six days later.
OHP: Three men who drowned in Guthrie lake identified
Authorities are releasing new information about three men who died at a local lake in Logan County.
Oklahoma City Zoo’s oldest Asian elephant euthanized
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a maternal figure for the local elephant herd.
Mustang Horizon Intermediate School evacuates due to gas leak
Mustang Horizon Intermediate school evacuated on Tuesday due to a gas leak nearby.
KOCO
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
The Oklahoma Christmas Show debuts at State Fair park
As it continues to feel a lot like Christmas outside The Oklahoma Christmas Show at the Bennett Event Center is set to begin at the State Fair Park.
