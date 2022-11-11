ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but aim to ‘manage’ differences

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden objected directly to China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Xi Jinping, as the two superpower leaders aimed on Monday to “manage” their differences in the competition for global influence.
Hanford Sentinel

Arianne Wing 'disturbs the dust' in new book on China Alley

China Alley preservationist, tea connoisseur and author Arianne Wing has released a new chapter in local history. Wing’s new nonfiction book, “Disturbing the Dust,” was released on Nov. 1 and is currently available locally at The Works, One Eleven Coffee and the Hanford Yoga Center. It is also available through online booksellers like Amazon and is directly available at http://ltsue.com.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

As climate warms, a China planner advocates "sponge cities"

BEIJING (AP) — To cushion the impact of extreme weather due to climate change, a Chinese landscape architect has been making the case for China and other countries to create so-called “sponge cities.”. Yu Kongjian, who spoke to The Associated Press in Beijing, uses sweeping language to express...

Comments / 0

Community Policy