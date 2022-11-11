China Alley preservationist, tea connoisseur and author Arianne Wing has released a new chapter in local history. Wing’s new nonfiction book, “Disturbing the Dust,” was released on Nov. 1 and is currently available locally at The Works, One Eleven Coffee and the Hanford Yoga Center. It is also available through online booksellers like Amazon and is directly available at http://ltsue.com.

