ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

The Party Film Sales Debuts Trailer for IDFA Competition Title ‘Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ek5uX_0j7QqaU600

The Party Film Sales has debuted the trailer (below) for Alexander Abaturov ’s “Paradise,” premiering in IDFA ’s International Competition. The film is produced by Rebecca Houzel for French outlet Petit à Petit Production in co-production with Abaturov for Sibériade, Luc Peter for Intermezzo Films and ARTE France Cinéma.

“Paradise” is set in the summer of 2021, when an exceptional heat-wave and drought led to giant fires ravaging millions of hectares of land in northeastern Siberia. In this region, at the heart of the taiga, lies the village of Shologon, soon to be coated by a thick cloud of smoke. Spread by the wind, the black ashes carry alarming news: the forest is on fire and the flames are fast approaching. The government having left them to fend for themselves, the inhabitants must rally to fight what they call “the Dragon.”

This visually powerful film is interwoven with a Sakha fairy tale about the wind blowing over the sacred mountain. This traditional tale has suddenly become grimly topical, now that the wind is bringing the flames ever closer. The camera accompanies the men as they enter the fire zone, to quench the flames. This inferno is potent evidence that climate is changing faster here in the polar regions than anywhere else.

The film is Abaturov’s second feature-length documentary, after his debut “The Son” premiered in the Berlinale Forum in 2018.

The Party’s IDFA slate also includes IDFA Frontlight premiere “The Lost Souls of Syria” by Stéphane Malterre and Garance Le Caisne, a probing account of attempts in various European countries to chart the crimes of the Syrian regime and bring the perpetrators to justice, and Best of Fests titles “We, Students!” by Rafiki Fariala and “Polaris” by Ainara Vena.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Algeria’s First Animation Feature ‘Khamsa – The Well of Oblivion‘ to Screen in Red Sea Film Festival’s New Vision Section

Algeria’s first animation feature “Khamsa – The Well of Oblivion” by Khaled Chiheb (AKA Vynom), the tale of an amnesiac boy navigating in a strange land, will have its Middle East premiere at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival as part of the fest’s newly introduced New Vision section. Produced by Algeria’s D-Click Production, the story opens a window on Algerian culture. It follows an amnesiac boy called Adi who wakes up and finds himself down a dark well. After stumbling upon a gigantic underground temple and finding two strange creatures, he tries to regain his memory. To do this he...
Variety

‘Smile’: How to Watch the Creepy Thriller Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. “Smile” is hitting Paramount+ this Tuesday. The Paramount original horror film, which made its theatrical debut in September, follows a devoted therapist named Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) who begins having bizarre, frightening experiences after witnessing a traumatic incident involving one of her patients. This patient, played by Caitlin Stasey, describes to Dr. Cotter the visions she’s been seeing, which come to life in the form of an evil, scary grin that smiles back at her. “If you’re haunted by...
Variety

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance‘ Trailer: Channing Tatum Strips Down One Last Time

Magic Mike is back for one last ride. Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” the third and final entry in Channing Tatum’s star-making male stripper series. Tatum first pulled the curtain back on “Last Dance” in October, releasing a first-look image of a character played by Salma Hayek brushing his well-defined six-pack. While the exact premise of “Last Dance” had been kept under wraps, both Tatum and Soderbergh have teased information about the sequel. “I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping,” Tatum told People about “Last Dance.” “I want dancing like we’ve never been...
Variety

MAD Solutions Snaps Up Trio of Cannes and Venice Titles Ahead of Middle East Premieres (EXCLUSIVE)

MAD Solutions has acquired rights for Arab territories to three films that celebrated their premieres this year at the Cannes and Venice film festivals. The deals include Fyzal Boulifa’s “The Damned Don’t Cry,” which bowed in the Venice Days sidebar at the Italian fest and will have its Middle East and North Africa premiere at Marrakech before traveling to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival. Also acquired was Rachid Hami’s “For My Country,” a Venice Horizons selection that will have its regional premiere at the Cairo Film Festival. The company also picked up the rights to Clément Cogitore’s “Sons of Ramses,” which...
Variety

Kani Lapuerta’s ’Niñxs’ Wins IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch

Kani Lapuerta’s project “Niñxs” won the IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch on Wednesday at the 35th edition of the Amsterdam-based documentary festival. Produced by Mexico’s La Sandía Digital Producción Audiovisual and Germany’s Jyoti Film and Dirk Manthey Film, the film is about Mati, a 14 year-old trans girl who lives in Tepoztlán, Mexico, and faces a binary society that tries to fit them into one gender. “The award goes to a project with a very strong and compelling character while bringing up a universal and timely theme,” jurors Gugi Gumilang, Marieke van den Bersselaar and Natalia Libet said. “The jury values...
Variety

Margot Robbie Says Her Female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie Is Dead at Disney: ‘I Guess They Don’t Want to Do It’

Margot Robbie announced in a new Vanity Fair cover story that her female-fronted “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie is dead at Disney. Variety has reached out to the studio for comment. It was announced in June 2020 that Oscar nominee Robbie would be the star of a new “Pirates of Caribbean” movie at Disney written by her “Birds of Prey” screenwriter Christina Hodson.
Variety

Angela Bassett ‘Objected’ at First to Her Shocking ‘Wakanda Forever‘ Twist: ’Why? People Are Gonna Be So Upset’

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” now playing in theaters. Every Marvel fan knew “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was going to be an emotional wallop given the death of Chadwick Boseman, whose original “Black Panther” character, T’Challa, dies from a mysterious illness at the start of the sequel. But few expected the movie to deliver a second gut-punching death. T’Challa’s mother, Queen Ramonda, dies midway through “Wakanda Forever.” She drowns during Namor’s (Tenoch Huerta) attack on Wakanda, which sets Shuri (Letitia Wright) on a path of revenge against him in the third act. Queen Ramonda’s death is perhaps...
Variety

William Shatner Says Bitter ‘Star Trek’ Co-Stars Slam Him for ‘Publicity’: George Takei ‘Has Never Stopped Blackening My Name’

William Shatner spoke out against his “Star Trek” co-stars in a recent interview with The Times UK while promoting his book, “Boldly Go, Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.” Several “Star Trek” actors have criticized Shatner over the years, with the late Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols once telling Shatner the cast found him “cold and arrogant.” Shatner writes in the book that he was “horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realized it.” George Takei, who starred opposite Shatner’s Captain Kirk as Sulu, has criticized Shatner for decades, most recently by publicly mocking Shatner’s space flight on Jeff Bezos’...
Variety

‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Voldemort Returns? Ralph Fiennes Would Play ‘Harry Potter’ Villain Again: ‘No Question About It’

After Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav mentioned the possibility of working with J.K. Rowling on more “Harry Potter” content, Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes expressed his interest in reprising his villainous role in the Wizarding World. “Sure, of course,” Fiennes told Variety when asked if he wants to play Voldemort again. If Warner Bros. or Rowling called him to join future “Harry Potter” projects, Fiennes said he would jump right in: “No question about it.” Fiennes spoke with Variety on the red carpet at the New York premiere of “The Menu,” in which he plays madman celebrity chef Julian Slowik, who prepares...
Variety

‘We Students!’ Rafiki Fariala Preps Marrakech Buzz Project ‘Congo Boy’ with Makongo, Kiripi, Unité (EXCLUSIVE)

Rafiki Fariala, whose doc ‘We Students!’ became this year the first feature from the Central African Republic to play at the Berlinale, has unveiled at Marrakech’s Atlas Workshop his follow-up, the refugee-themed “Congo Boy.” Exemplifying the nascent trend towards pan-regional partnerships in Sub-Saharan Africa, “Congo Boy” is lead produced by Vicky Nelson Wackoro at CAR’s Makongo Films, in co-production with Dieudo Hamadi at the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kiripi Films as wels Caroline Nataf at France’s Unité. A fiction film, but heavily autobiographical, “Congo Boy” turns on Robert, 17, who lives in the CAR’s capital, Bangui, and dreams of a career...
Variety

SF Studios, Viaplay Team on Swedish Crime Show ‘The Åre Murders‘ Based on Viveca Sten’s Novels (EXCLUSIVE)

SF Studios and leading Nordic streamer Viaplay have teamed up on a drama series adapted from “The Åre Murders,” the Swedish crime novels penned by bestselling author Viveca Sten (“The Sandhamn Murders”). Joakim Eliasson (“Honour,” “Gåsmamman”) is set to direct the six-part series which is penned by Karin Gidfors (“Snabba Cash”) and Jimmy Lindgren (“Honour”), based on Sten’s first two books. Global sales are being handled by Viaplay Content Distribution. The first two books were published in 2020 by Bokförlaget Forum, while the third installment recently came out. Sten, who is also executive producing the series, is best-known for having...
Variety

Why Release Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Now? ‘400 Years of Slavery Is Bigger’ Than the Oscars Slap, Says Director

When Apple announced in October that it would be releasing “Emancipation” in theaters by the end of the year, many moviegoers were left scratching their heads: How can any studio release a Will Smith vehicle in the same year he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars? For “Emancipation” director Antoine Fuqua, there was never any issue about the slavery drama’s release date. “The film to me is bigger than that moment,” Fuqua told Vanity Fair. “Four hundred years of slavery is bigger than one moment. My hope is that people will see it that way and watch the movie and be...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Fremantle Continues Buying Spree With Acquisition of Natural History Producer Wildstar Films

Fremantle has bought a majority stake in natural history producer Wildstar Films, continuing the company’s recent buying spree of largely European production companies. The Bertelsmann-owned super-indie has struck a strategic partnership with Wildstar, and has acquired a 51% stake in the company. Wildstar is best known for high-profile natural history productions such as the Meghan Markle-narrated “Elephant” for Disneynature and “America the Beautiful” for Disney+. The deal is the second big investment for Fremantle in the space of a week. Earlier this month, the company acquired a majority stake in David Glover and Mark Raphael’s factual powerhouse 72 Films, the producers...
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions From Two Episodes Full of Bruising, Boozing and Big Belt Buckles

SPOILER ALERT: This contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone,” which premiered Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network. “Yellowstone” has returned, and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) won the race for governor. But don’t worry: He totally hates it! The position is completely in service of keeping his family’s land, despite the efforts of Market Equities and all the enemies the Dutton family has made along the way. Along for the ride are John’s kids: The iconic Beth (Kelly Reilly), who is ride or die for the family; human weasel Jamie (Wes Bentley), who has been neutered due to Beth’s blackmail after...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

102 Distribution Boards Jordanian Indie Music Doc ‘Independent Scene’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s 102 Distribution (“A School In Cerro Hueso”) has boarded Egyptian filmmaker Shaimaa Elgawady’s debut feature-length documentary “Independent Scene.” It joins first-time producer and the film’s cinematographer, Amr Nazeer, as a production partner and will handle global distribution of the project. The pickup comes as 102 Distribution is preparing to premiering Carlos Kaiser Eichelmann’s redemption drama “Red Shoes” in main competition at Marrakech after a successful run in Venice’s Horizons Extra strand. Billed as a depth-laden peek into Jordan’s independent music scene, the narrative follows “four talented artists who helped create a unique sound that began to quietly simmer before finally invading...
Variety

‘The Santa Clauses’ Might’ve Made a Cute Movie, but Became a Drag of a Series Instead: TV Review

For several Christmas seasons in my childhood, “The Santa Clause” reigned supreme. The 1994 Tim Allen movie about magic, divorce and accepting the realities of both was such a go-to that soon enough, my vision of the North Pole became one and the same with this one, with its snarky elves and legendary hot chocolate I would happily push Santa off a roof to try myself. Now, though, I’m an adult woman who spends half my time reviewing shows borne of the beloved comics, movies and toys of my youth, which has rapidly become more depressing than magical. Still: I...
Variety

Nat Geo, Disney+ Reveal Premiere Dates, Trailer for Amazon Deforestation Documentary ‘The Territory’ (EXCLUSIVE)

National Geographic Documentary Films has revealed the air dates for feature documentary “The Territory.” The critically acclaimed film, which marks the feature documentary debut from director Alex Pritz, will premiere on National Geographic Channel on Dec. 1, at 10 p.m. EST/PST and will then be available to stream Dec. 2 on Disney+. “The Territory” provides an immersive look at the tireless fight of the Amazon’s Indigenous Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people against the encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers. With awe-inspiring cinematography showcasing the Amazonian landscape and richly textured sound design, the film takes audiences into the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau community and provides unprecedented access to...
Variety

Samuel Goldwyn Films Buys Political Thriller ‘88’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to “88” following its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. The political conspiracy thriller was directed by Eromose, the filmmaker behind “Nostradamus” and “Legacy.” It has an impressive cast that includes Brandon Victor Dixon, Naturi Naughton, Orlando Jones, Thomas Sadoski, Michael J. Harney, Amy Sloan, Kelly McCreary, Jon Tenney, Kenneth Choi and William Fichtner. “88” was executive produced by multimedia mogul Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey. Hunter Arnold, Linda B. Rubin, Eromose, Brandon Victor Dixon and Warren Adams served as producers. The film will be released in theaters and on digital...
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy