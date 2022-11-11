ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

FTX Collapse Comes Amid a Surge in Crypto Related Scams

It's called "pig butchering" but it has nothing to do with a slaughterhouse. The term refers to a certain scam that fraudsters use to cheat cryptocurrency investors, according to a November 10 complaint bulletin from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that analyzes a rise in crypto-asset complaints. “Our analysis of...
Wichita Eagle

Banks and New York Fed Team Up On Digital Dollar Pilot

Several big name financial services companies have joined up with the New York Federal Reserve to announce a 12-week digital dollar program. The proposed platform will use distributed ledger technology, a decentralized peer-to-peer digital system for recording transactions between parties in multiple places at the same time, according to a statement issued by the participating companies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

In ‘zero-COVID’ China, 1 case locks down Peking University

Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes on the main campus —...

