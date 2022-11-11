View the original article to see embedded media. The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they released former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers prior to Week 11 in the NFL. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers but struggled to find his role on the team the last two seasons. He caught just eight passes in 26 games and primarily served on special teams. His only start came in a 2021 playoff game.

