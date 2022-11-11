Read full article on original website
DeVante Parker Status Revealed For Patriots Post-Bye Practice
FOXBORO — After a much-needed respite during their Week 10 bye, the New England Patriots returned to the practice fields on Monday. Much to the benefit of the Patriots offense, wide receiver DeVante Parker was among those present. Parker suffered a knee injury on the Patriots first play from...
Gabe’s Good: Davis - Controversy Aside - Giving Bills Star Quality at WR
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis played a significant role in what many are calling the ‘Game of the Year’ in the 2022 NFL season. Davis was one of quarterback Josh Allen’s most reliable targets, catching six of nine targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium.
‘I’m here for a reason’: Why Kadarius Toney’s career reset could be vital for Chiefs
Over the last week, the Chiefs designed a couple play schemes that Patrick Mahomes figured would spring newcomer Kadarius Toney to his first NFL touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Nevermind that their first and goal call at the 6-yard-line in the first quarter of a scoreless game...
Dolphins Lose Potential Ogbah Replacement
As the Miami Dolphins look to find a way to replace defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, one potential option has disappeared. Rookie defensive lineman Ben Stille, who was elevated when Ogbah had to sit out the Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is being signed off the practice squad by the Cleveland Browns.
Snap counts: Chiefs’ playing-time ledger vs. Jaguars showed uptick for Pacheco, Toney
The Chiefs received strong efforts on offense and defense in Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs’ offense recorded 486 total yards in the Week 10 matchup, marking a third straight game with more than 400 net yards for Kansas City. The Chiefs also converted seven of 10 third-down attempts (70%).
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 10?
It is every college football player’s dream to make it to the NFL, but only a few get the opportunity. Twenty-three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look at how some of them played this past Sunday. Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram...
NFC Standings, Playoff Picture: Eagles’ Loss Helps Vikings’ Pursuit of No. 1 Seed
The Eagles' undefeated season came to an end on Monday night in a home loss to Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders. That means the 8-1 Vikings are now tied for the best record in the NFL. Because they lost to the Eagles in Week 2, the Vikings still don't control...
Packers Release Former Clemson Receiver
View the original article to see embedded media. The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they released former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers prior to Week 11 in the NFL. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers but struggled to find his role on the team the last two seasons. He caught just eight passes in 26 games and primarily served on special teams. His only start came in a 2021 playoff game.
Philadelphia Eagles release former Florida State wide receiver
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season on Monday night to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles compiled a season-low 264 yards of total offense while giving the ball away four times as Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke earned a win. The team wasted no time making a...
Packers-Titans Injury Report: Rodgers Practices But Five DNP
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the estimation of coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off his best game of the season. His superb performance against the Cowboys, however, had nothing to do with the state of his injured thumb. “I need probably a week...
Ravens Read to Tackle Familiar Foe in Panthers QB Baker Mayfield
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had memorable performances against Baker Mayfield while he was with the Cleveland Browns for four seasons. Now, Mayfield will make his first start against Baltimore as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers. The Ravens have a comprehensive scouting report on Mayfield, but...
Packers Cut Losses, Release Amari Rodgers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the 2021 NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made a curious decision in the third round. He not only drafted receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round, he gave up a fourth-round pick to move up to get him. The Packers needed a true slot receiver but, at 5-foot-9 1/2, Rodgers was short – very short – by team standards.
Dallas Goedert Expected to Miss Time with Shoulder Injury
PHILADELPHIA – The violent facemask Washington linebacker Jamin Davis used to tackle Dallas Goedert midway through the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game will now sideline the Eagles tight end for several weeks. It’s further insult to a play that did not draw a penalty flag. “We...
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Jaguars
On the second Sunday in November of 2019, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a quicker-than-anticipated return from a dislocated kneecap, and he promptly threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns. The footnote: Kansas City lost the game. But three years later, he hasn’t lost another one like it. Or another...
Steelers Color Rush Uniforms Are Coming This Weekend
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' color rush uniforms are coming out this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced they'll rock their alternatives in Week 11 during their first home AFC North matchup. The Steelers are currently 7-1 when wearing their color rush uniforms with their win last year...
Jordan Travis Named Davey O’Brien Semifinalist
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award, presented to the nation's top quarterback, it was announced Tuesday. Travis is the only quarterback in the state of Florida and one of three ACC quarterbacks on the list. For the third straight year, a...
Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Ravens
RB: D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear. LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Larnel Coleman. DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr. SS: Xavier Woods, Juston Burris, Sam Franklin Jr. SPECIAL TEAMS. KR: Raheem Blackshear, Laviska Shenault, Chuba Hubbard. PR: Shi Smith. K: Eddy Pineiro. P: Johnny Hekker. H: Johnny Hekker. LS:...
Broncos Move RT Billy Turner to IR with Knee Injury
For the second time in as many weeks, the Denver Broncos were forced to place an offensive lineman on injured reserve, losing Billy Turner for at least four games after the starting right tackle suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Tennessee. In corresponding transactions, announced Tuesday, the team...
Browns-Bills Week 11 Odds, Point Spread, and Over-Under
Josh Allen and the Bills will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they welcome Nick Chubb and the Browns to Orchard Park in Week 11. The questions are beginning to mount after Buffalo suffered their first home loss of the season in Week 10 falling to the Vikings as 6-point favorites at Highmark Stadium.
What you missed from Kadarius Toney’s big day with Chiefs: a setup, ‘slide’ and scream
The Kansas City Chiefs received a standout effort from receiver and new addition Kadarius Toney in their 27-17 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — explain how the Chiefs’ coaching staff worked Toney into the offense and planted seeds for his success before Toney did the rest.
