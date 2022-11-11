ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Here’s Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings

The Boston Celtics are without a doubt the hottest team in the NBA right now. Boston enters its Monday night tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden riding a league-best six-game win streak and looking for more. The Celtics have been powered by their eye-popping offense which ranks No. 1 in the league at 119.5 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

PJ Tucker Believes Joel Embiid’s Defense Sparked Career-Night

Sunday night’s game against the Utah Jazz seemed like a one-man show for the Philadelphia 76ers at a point during the second half. As Sixers center Joel Embiid accounted for a majority of the team’s points late in the game and made several impressive defensive plays, the 76ersstandout put on a performance that head coach Doc Rivers described as the most dominating all-around performance he’s ever seen.
Wichita Eagle

Mavs BREAKING: Nikola Jokic Enters Health Protocol Ahead of Nuggets at Dallas

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks weekend schedule includes an odd treat, as the Denver Nuggets are scheduled to be at the AAC for a “double-header” of sorts. But now comes word that Luka Doncic might not get to face off against fellow star Nikola Jokic as the Nuggets’ perennial MVP candidate on Tuesday was entered into the NBA’s health-and-safety protocol.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday

Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Wichita Eagle

NBA Reportedly Responds To Absurd Technical Foul Given To Jayson Tatum Vs. Thunder

It sounds like it wasn't just Boston Celtics fans who disagreed with Jayson Tatum's technical foul Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the game knotted at 35 early in the second quarter Thunder big man, Aleksej Pokusevski took the ball and drove toward the net before being fouled by Tatum. The Celtics foul didn't agree with the iffy foul and slapped his hands together. This was a play that has been done likely a million times before, but for some reason, Tatum was issued a technical foul.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo

The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights. But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Philadelphia Eagles release former Florida State wide receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season on Monday night to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles compiled a season-low 264 yards of total offense while giving the ball away four times as Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke earned a win. The team wasted no time making a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Jordan Travis Named Davey O’Brien Semifinalist

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award, presented to the nation's top quarterback, it was announced Tuesday. Travis is the only quarterback in the state of Florida and one of three ACC quarterbacks on the list. For the third straight year, a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Gabe’s Good: Davis - Controversy Aside - Giving Bills Star Quality at WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis played a significant role in what many are calling the ‘Game of the Year’ in the 2022 NFL season. Davis was one of quarterback Josh Allen’s most reliable targets, catching six of nine targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

PFF’s Highest-Graded Run Defender in Week 11: Florida’s Desmond Watson

The Piesman Trophy unofficially retired (as in, the award's Twitter account hasn't tweeted since) two seasons ago. If one play existed that could revive one of the nation's most venerable honors, one that salutes "linemen who do decidedly un-linemen things," it would be the forced fumble and rumble by Gators defensive tackle Desmond Watson amid Florida's 38-6 trouncing of South Carolina on Saturday night.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

What you missed from Kadarius Toney’s big day with Chiefs: a setup, ‘slide’ and scream

The Kansas City Chiefs received a standout effort from receiver and new addition Kadarius Toney in their 27-17 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — explain how the Chiefs’ coaching staff worked Toney into the offense and planted seeds for his success before Toney did the rest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Color Rush Uniforms Are Coming This Weekend

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' color rush uniforms are coming out this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced they'll rock their alternatives in Week 11 during their first home AFC North matchup. The Steelers are currently 7-1 when wearing their color rush uniforms with their win last year...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Move RT Billy Turner to IR with Knee Injury

For the second time in as many weeks, the Denver Broncos were forced to place an offensive lineman on injured reserve, losing Billy Turner for at least four games after the starting right tackle suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Tennessee. In corresponding transactions, announced Tuesday, the team...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 10?

It is every college football player’s dream to make it to the NFL, but only a few get the opportunity. Twenty-three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look at how some of them played this past Sunday. Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram...
