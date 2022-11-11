Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings
The Boston Celtics are without a doubt the hottest team in the NBA right now. Boston enters its Monday night tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden riding a league-best six-game win streak and looking for more. The Celtics have been powered by their eye-popping offense which ranks No. 1 in the league at 119.5 points per game.
Wichita Eagle
PJ Tucker Believes Joel Embiid’s Defense Sparked Career-Night
Sunday night’s game against the Utah Jazz seemed like a one-man show for the Philadelphia 76ers at a point during the second half. As Sixers center Joel Embiid accounted for a majority of the team’s points late in the game and made several impressive defensive plays, the 76ersstandout put on a performance that head coach Doc Rivers described as the most dominating all-around performance he’s ever seen.
The Sacramento Bee
‘Light the beam!’: Sacramento Kings play ‘perfect game’ to blast Brooklyn Nets on TNT
The #BeamTeam wins again as Sacramento Kings blast Brooklyn Nets in a nationally televised game on TNT.
Wichita Eagle
Mavs BREAKING: Nikola Jokic Enters Health Protocol Ahead of Nuggets at Dallas
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks weekend schedule includes an odd treat, as the Denver Nuggets are scheduled to be at the AAC for a “double-header” of sorts. But now comes word that Luka Doncic might not get to face off against fellow star Nikola Jokic as the Nuggets’ perennial MVP candidate on Tuesday was entered into the NBA’s health-and-safety protocol.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday
Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Reportedly Responds To Absurd Technical Foul Given To Jayson Tatum Vs. Thunder
It sounds like it wasn't just Boston Celtics fans who disagreed with Jayson Tatum's technical foul Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the game knotted at 35 early in the second quarter Thunder big man, Aleksej Pokusevski took the ball and drove toward the net before being fouled by Tatum. The Celtics foul didn't agree with the iffy foul and slapped his hands together. This was a play that has been done likely a million times before, but for some reason, Tatum was issued a technical foul.
Wichita Eagle
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo
The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights. But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.
Wichita Eagle
‘Are they protecting us?’ Chiefs are ticked about the hit on JuJu, and they should be
The replay must have been shown more than a dozen times here inside Arrowhead Stadium, each of them as uncomfortable to watch as the last. All the while Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster lay helplessly on the ground with several teammates kneeling beside him, including one who would later say he was on the verge of tears.
Wichita Eagle
‘I’m here for a reason’: Why Kadarius Toney’s career reset could be vital for Chiefs
Over the last week, the Chiefs designed a couple play schemes that Patrick Mahomes figured would spring newcomer Kadarius Toney to his first NFL touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Nevermind that their first and goal call at the 6-yard-line in the first quarter of a scoreless game...
Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia Eagles release former Florida State wide receiver
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season on Monday night to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles compiled a season-low 264 yards of total offense while giving the ball away four times as Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke earned a win. The team wasted no time making a...
Wichita Eagle
NFC Standings, Playoff Picture: Eagles’ Loss Helps Vikings’ Pursuit of No. 1 Seed
The Eagles' undefeated season came to an end on Monday night in a home loss to Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders. That means the 8-1 Vikings are now tied for the best record in the NFL. Because they lost to the Eagles in Week 2, the Vikings still don't control...
Wichita Eagle
Jordan Travis Named Davey O’Brien Semifinalist
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award, presented to the nation's top quarterback, it was announced Tuesday. Travis is the only quarterback in the state of Florida and one of three ACC quarterbacks on the list. For the third straight year, a...
Wichita Eagle
Gabe’s Good: Davis - Controversy Aside - Giving Bills Star Quality at WR
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis played a significant role in what many are calling the ‘Game of the Year’ in the 2022 NFL season. Davis was one of quarterback Josh Allen’s most reliable targets, catching six of nine targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
PFF’s Highest-Graded Run Defender in Week 11: Florida’s Desmond Watson
The Piesman Trophy unofficially retired (as in, the award's Twitter account hasn't tweeted since) two seasons ago. If one play existed that could revive one of the nation's most venerable honors, one that salutes "linemen who do decidedly un-linemen things," it would be the forced fumble and rumble by Gators defensive tackle Desmond Watson amid Florida's 38-6 trouncing of South Carolina on Saturday night.
Wichita Eagle
What you missed from Kadarius Toney’s big day with Chiefs: a setup, ‘slide’ and scream
The Kansas City Chiefs received a standout effort from receiver and new addition Kadarius Toney in their 27-17 home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — explain how the Chiefs’ coaching staff worked Toney into the offense and planted seeds for his success before Toney did the rest.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Color Rush Uniforms Are Coming This Weekend
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' color rush uniforms are coming out this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced they'll rock their alternatives in Week 11 during their first home AFC North matchup. The Steelers are currently 7-1 when wearing their color rush uniforms with their win last year...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Move RT Billy Turner to IR with Knee Injury
For the second time in as many weeks, the Denver Broncos were forced to place an offensive lineman on injured reserve, losing Billy Turner for at least four games after the starting right tackle suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to Tennessee. In corresponding transactions, announced Tuesday, the team...
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Preview Saturday’s Game At Maryland
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the media for roughly an hour on Tuesday afternoon to recap the 56-14 win over Indiana and preview Saturday’s game at Maryland. More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Schedule | TCU Might Be the Only...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 10?
It is every college football player’s dream to make it to the NFL, but only a few get the opportunity. Twenty-three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season. Let's take a look at how some of them played this past Sunday. Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram...
Wichita Eagle
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Jaguars
On the second Sunday in November of 2019, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a quicker-than-anticipated return from a dislocated kneecap, and he promptly threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns. The footnote: Kansas City lost the game. But three years later, he hasn’t lost another one like it. Or another...
