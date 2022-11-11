Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: It’s time for Nick Saban to sit Bryce Young
Let’s be clear, nothing in the words that follow is a criticism of Bryce Young. He was sensational last season and when healthy the magic he conjures makes him arguably the best Alabama football quarterback of all time. In fact, Bryce is so good, even when not healthy, he...
Video: Alabama Star Got Away With Dirty Play On Saturday
Players usually can't get away with roughing the quarterback at any level of football. But nearing the end of Saturday's clash between Alabama and Ole Miss, Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner got away with a pretty blatant penalty on Rebels QB Jaxson Dart. Earlier in the game, Turner was flagged...
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Lane Kiffin to Auburn rumors
Lane Kiffin is a name that you will hear connected to Auburn until he himself reaffirms his commitment to Ole Miss this offseason or until the Tigers officially hire their next head coach. That buzz started right from the jump after Bryan Harsin’s firing and it’s volume has only increased since then. It doesn’t take a Paul Finebaum to understand the potential connection between the two, but the analyst did share his thoughts after spending the weekend in Oxford.
Paul Finebaum blasts Lane Kiffin following Alabama loss
Paul Finebaum was critical of one SEC coach after Week 11. The ESPN personality came down on Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday. The Rebels lost 30-24 in Oxford against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, a game that came down to the final possession. However, the Rebels were unsuccessful in their attempt to score a touchdown.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans
Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
Look: Lane Kiffin Reveals He Called Ole Miss Quarterback's Mom To Apologize
Ole Miss put a scare into Alabama on Saturday, but Lane Kiffin was ultimately unable to upset Nick Saban, his former boss. Ole Miss jumped out to an early 17-7 lead, but the Crimson Tide stopped the Rebels in the red zone late in the fourth quarter to win 30-24. Kiffin emerged from the loss ...
Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
LOOK: Auburn football facility hangs giant photos of Auburn coach Cadillac Williams' first SEC win
Amid coaching turnover and behind-the-scenes nonsense, Auburn football fanbase and its players have completely embraced interim head coach Cadillac Williams following his first win as leader of the Tigers’ program, snapping a five-game losing streak and defeating Texas A&M 13-10. To celebrate, Auburn has already erected three giant photographs...
Look: Alabama Football's Message For Ole Miss Is Going Viral
Alabama got back in the win column when earning a 30-24 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday. On Monday, the football team's Twitter account celebrated by posting a "game win poster." They took a shot at their opponent by placing "Reb L" behind the graphic. Get it? Like Rebels. Although...
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis leads off updated Top 25 And 1 following impressive start
Saturdays in November are typically light days in college basketball because football dominates every television window. Thus, most prominent programs simply schedule around it, which is why Saint Louis was the only team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings to play Saturday. Final score:...
Michigan State's upset of Kentucky days after losing to Gonzaga shows why Tom Izzo schedules tough games
Armed with what amounts to a lifetime contract, plus a team he likes despite it not being as talented as some of his best, Tom Izzo scheduled this season in a way most other high-major coaches would never. Gonzaga on a ship? Sure! Kentucky in Indianapolis? Book it! Villanova at...
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Reveals Surprising Destination for Week 12
The crew will be on hand ahead of the annual “Brawl of the Wild.”
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Desmond Howard predicts who will be next Nebraska head coach
Nebraska is searching for a new head coach after Scott Frost was fired early in the year, and Desmond Howard thinks he knows who is going to get the job. Howard spoke about Nebraska’s coaching search during ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday. Deion Sanders is one big name that has been linked to the Cornhuskers, but he recently told Jackson State he is not interested in the job. Howard thinks the best bet is Matt Rhule.
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Loses work in Week 10
Rodgers played six snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys but was not targeted. He also returned two punts for 13 yards and lost a fumble. Rodgers averaged 20.3 snaps over Weeks 6-9, but he was fazed out Week 10 with four of his fellow receivers soaking up nearly all the snaps played by Packers wideouts. Rodgers also lost snaps on special teams, as he was pulled in favor of Keisean Nixon after losing a fumble for the second time this season. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 Draft, and the Packers have given him chances to contribute. However, he hasn't capitalized and could be running out of opportunities to do so.
