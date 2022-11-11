ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Leaders Pen Megan Thee Stallion Supportive Open Letter

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNc9K_0j7Qq6Hf00

Megan Thee Stallion has received an open letter of support from The Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium partnered with influential leaders to denounce violence against women . Signees of the letter include Congresswoman Maxine Waters , MeToo founder Tarana Burke , Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson, Tamika Mallory , Angela Rye , Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and many more.

The letter follows recent controversy surrounding Megan’s alleged 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez which was referenced in Drake’s latest song “Circo Loco. ” He raps, ““This bi**h lie ‘bout getting shots but she still a stallion.”

More from VIBE.com

Following the discovered lyrics on Her Loss , Megan made a series of tweets demanding that rappers stop using her name for “clout.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3NYt_0j7Qq6Hf00
Megan Thee Stallion and Gayle King discussed the 2020 shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez on CBS MORNINGS in April. Photo by CBS via Getty Images.

“Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Ni**as!” Megan tweeted in response to the song. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You ni**as especially RAP NI**AS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her. Stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name.”

The open letter reassures Megan that she “deserves be to be heard, to be believed, and most importantly, to be safe.” Further in the memorandum, the signees make it clear that, “We raise our voices against those who have made light of this heinous example of violence against women and will drown them out with our demands for society to take what happens to Black women seriously.”

They added, “You are not alone. You are believed, loved, and supported.”

Read the entirety of the supportive letter below and view who signed.

Related Story

Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence About Shooting Incident Involving Tory Lanez

Dear Megan,

You are larger than life in many ways; your name is in lights, your face on billboards, your songs in the history books…and this is still just the beginning of your story. In a very short amount of time, you’ve achieved success probably beyond your wildest dreams, and it seems that each day brings a new announcement about something amazing you’ve done or are preparing to do. Women all over the world consider you an inspiration, in part because you make them feel good about themselves. You’re a special kind of talent and a special kind of person; the place you hold in your fans’ hearts is a testament to that.

As you’ve risen to the top, you’ve also had to endure a lot of obstacles along the way. In the face of triumph and tragedy alike, you always keep your head held high, maintain your poise, and push forward. However, while so many of us celebrate you for your strength and perseverance, it must be said that you have been treated in ways that no young woman–no person at all–should be treated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1AgE_0j7Qq6Hf00
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio.

It must be said that our culture has failed you, one of its most brightly shining daughters. In July of 2020, you experienced a violation of the highest order at the hands of someone whom you considered a friend. Since then, you’ve had to endure public harassment and taunting not only from that person but from others choosing to stand with him. Bloggers have circulated rumors and excitedly reported on the most traumatic experience of your life as if it were juicy gossip, often perpetuating the idea that you’ve got a reason to lie, that you shouldn’t be believed. You’ve consistently been clear about what happened to you, but instead of being met with widespread support, people who should have had your back have chosen to stay out of the matter.

You don’t deserve any of this, Megan. You deserve to be heard, to be believed, and most importantly, to be safe.

There is no amount of power or prestige that can prevent a woman from becoming a victim of violence and there is no level of achievement that exempts women from our society’s complacency with that violence.

You may be a boss, the “hot girl coach,” and a bonafide superstar, but that doesn’t mean that you don’t experience pain. No one is too ‘bad,’ too famous, too powerful to feel hurt. You’ve had to navigate this deeply difficult experience in the public eye, and while you’ve managed to stand strong and to keep showing up to work in spite of it all, it can’t be understated how unfair it is that you’re in this position to begin with.

Violence against women is still entirely too common and acceptable in our world. We make excuse after excuse to explain away even the most heinous acts, especially when the person accused is a celebrity of any sort. Being a celebrity, however, will not guarantee a woman any sympathy when she is a victim.

Black women are also often fearful of what will happen to their assailant if they choose to involve the law–as you yourself were afraid to do–and are left unprotected by the system and the community alike. If someone as influential as you can be belittled and mocked as nothing but a liar for standing up for herself, that speaks a volume about what a woman who doesn’t have your resources or fame can expect to endure when she’s found herself in a similar position.

An estimated one in three women worldwide has been the victim of sexual and/or domestic violence. Here in the United States, the numbers are higher for Black women, who also experience psychological abuse–such as humiliation, name-calling, and insults–at an increased rate. Women of all races, cis and trans, are suffering daily and we’re all too complacent. From day one, you deserved a chorus of voices saying, “We believe you, Megan,” and though you may not have been able to hear us sooner, know that we are with you now and every step of the way as you continue to heal from this tragedy. We are committed to making the world safer for you and all women, and one of the important steps that we must take to get there is to make it so that women who have been victims of violence can speak about their experiences without being attacked or dismissed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQ1tN_0j7Qq6Hf00
Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage during day 1 of Reading Festival 2022 on August 26, 2022 in Reading, England. Photo: Getty Images.

You’ve been so strong, Megan, but that’s not what we should demand nor expect from you. You deserve the space to cry, mourn and heal as you see fit without having to worry about being judged for having a human reaction to a personal tragedy.

Even in the midst of your own traumatic experience and healing, you recognized that other girls needed to experience joy and partnered with Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium on the inaugural Joy Is Our Journey tour impacting thousands of girls across the south. You have remained committed to the focus of mental health and well being in our community even when your own has been minimized, marginalized, and deemphasized. We want you to know that you are important and you matter to us and to millions of women around the globe. Your life matters. Your work matters. Your joy matters. You deserve joy. We stand with you.

We salute you for the bravery it has taken to defend yourself in the court of public opinion, though you shouldn’t have had to do so at all. We raise our voices against those who have made light of this heinous example of violence against women and will drown them out with our demands for society to take what happens to Black women seriously. You are not alone. You are believed, loved, and supported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EUwD_0j7Qq6Hf00
Tamika Mallory (L) and Maxine Waters both signed the letter in support of the Houston rapper.

We stand with you Megan.

Dr. Brenda Allen, Lincoln University PA
LaTosha Brown, Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium
Laura Brown, LB Media
Tarana Burke, ‘me too’ International
Ethel Cain
Taylor Crumpton, Cultural Critic and Writer
Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, Terence Crutcher Foundation
Allisa Findley, Sisters of the Movement
K.C. Fox, Sisters of the Movement
Angella Henry, DJ Henry Dream Fund
Marc Lamont Hill, Temple University Professor/Journalist
Jessica Jackson
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Chair, House Judiciary Crime Committee (Tx. 18th)
Renee Jarvis, Triangle House Literary
Alice Eason Jenkins, Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium
Michelle Kenney, Antwon Rose II Foundation
Felecia Lucky, Black Belt Community Foundation
Tamika D. Mallory, Until Freedom
Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Margo Miller, Appalachian Community Fund
Carmen Perez-Jordan, The Gathering for Justice
Angela Rye, IMPACT Strategies
Dr. Topeka K. Sam, The Ladies of Hope Ministries, INC.
Beverly Smith, SiriusXM
Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA)
L Joy Williams

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Label Ahead Of AMAs

Megan Thee Stallion was granted a restraining order against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment.  According to Billboard, Thee Stallion, née Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was granted a restraining order against 1501 ENT and distributor 300 Entertainment. More from VIBE.comLeaders Pen Megan Thee Stallion Supportive Open LetterMegan Thee Stallion Responds To Drake Lyrics: "Stop Using My Shooting For Clout"Megan Thee Stallion To Give Special LA Show Via Apple Music Live The “Savage” artist claimed that 1501 “unlawfully” made plans to “block or interfere with” Pete “exploiting, licensing, or publishing her music” in advertising for the upcoming American Music Awards. The order was filed in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Vibe

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Indicted For Ordering Hit That Led To Rapper’s Death

A man suspected of orchestrating a hit on late rapper Young Dolph has been arrested and hit with multiple murder charges in connection to the Memphis star’s death. According to FOX13 Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The indictment was handed down by a grand jury on Thursday (Nov. 10) and comes nearly one year to the date Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down in Memphis while visiting a local cookie shop on Nov. 17, 2021. “Mr. Govan has been indicted and is in custody for...
MEMPHIS, IN
Vibe

Roberta Flack Reveals ALS Has Caused Loss Of Singing And Speaking Ability

Ahead of her documentary premiere, Roberta Flack has revealed that she’s been battling ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, formally Lou Gehrig’s Disease). The news comes after reports Flack suffered a stroke in 2016. Though she didn’t disclose many details, Flack did share the illness has made it nearly impossible for the renowned legend to sing and even speak. However, she refuses to let it silence her completely. More from VIBE.comRoberta Flack's Documentary Heading To PBSLalah Hathaway And Roberta Flack Honor 50th Anniversary Of 'Roberta Flack And Donny Hathaway'Bernard Wright, Funk And Jazz Singer And Godson Of Roberta Flack, Dead At 58 Flack, 85,...
Vibe

Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust

Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a federal trafficking drug bust. According to KAIT 8, on Wednesday (Nov. 9) three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that impacted central Arkansas, California, and Texas resulted in a total of 80 people indicted and 45 arrested. Two of the inquiries were carried out by the FBI looking into gang violence and drug trafficking. The third, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California and distributed into the cities of Little Rock Ark., and Pine Bluff Ark., as well as Houston.More from VIBE.comRoddy Ricch Says Canada Border Patrol Still...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Kanye West Allegedly Fired Employee For Suggesting Playing Drake’s Music

Over the last few weeks, Kanye West’s former employees have been speaking out more and more about their experiences working with him. One employee revealed getting fired over something having to do with Ye’s on-and-off nemesis, Drake. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Rolling Stone reported stories from several of...
Vibe

Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
OHIO STATE
Vibe

YNW Melly Possibly Facing Death Penalty If Convicted In Murder Trial

YNW Melly could possibly face capital punishment sentencing. On Thursday (Nov. 10), Billboard reported that the troubled Gifford, Fla. rapper could be hit with the death penalty if convicted in his upcoming murder trial. Previously, Judge Andrew Siegel ruled that prosecutors had forfeited their right to seek the death penalty because they “failed” to give the rapper’s attorneys “proper notice.” However, the judge on the “Murder On My Mind” rapper’s case has since ruled the initial decision to be “incorrect.”More from VIBE.comMystikal Requests Another Bond In Rape Case, Hires Forensic ExpertsYNW Melly Speaks Out Following Prison Escape AllegationsYNW Melly Accused Of...
GIFFORD, FL
Vibe

Fat Joe Reveals Which Two Rappers He’d Bring Back From The Dead

Fat Joe recently revealed which two rap artists he would bring back from the dead if given the chance, and the answer may surprise you. Many fans would predictably bet on his Terror Squad brethren and collaborator Big Pun being among those chosen, and during an appearance on Red Table Talk, the 52-year-old ultimately name-checked Pun and The Notorious B.I.G., with the caveat that his response is based strictly off the artists’ musicality. More from VIBE.comFat Joe Was Asked If He "F**ked Ashanti" After Defending Her Amid Irv Gotti DramaFat Joe Recalls Advice Lil Wayne Gave Him Before He...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, ‘Outlaws’

Mario Van Peebles is set to direct and star in a new western film for Quiver titled Outlaws. Joining him in leading roles will be Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer, and Edward James Olmos. More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg Announces Twitter Exit After Musk TakeoverChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"'Candyman' Star Tony Todd Paid $1K Per Bee Sting For Classic Horror Film Outlaws centers around Chief (Van Peebles), “a renegade cowboy putting together a multicultural team of new and old friends in order to ride into dangerous unsettled territory to retrieve gold from an abandoned mine.” However, with...
Vibe

Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist

Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist. During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor.
Vibe

Drake And 21 Savage Ordered To Stop Using Fake ‘Vogue’ Covers

A judge has ordered Drake and 21 Savage to stop the usage of their fake Vogue covers. Billboard reports that U.S District Judge Jed Rakoff has ruled in favor of Condé Nast, finding that the duo’s parody covers have played a role in “misleading consumers.”. Judge Rakoff...
Vibe

Busta Rhymes Moves Album Release Date To Honor Takeoff’s Funeral

Busta Rhymes has pushed back the release of his forthcoming The Fuse Is Lit EP in observance of late rap star Takeoff’s funeral. The album was initially slated to drop on Friday (Nov. 11), but will now be available to stream on Nov. 18. The 50-year-old spitter chose to delay its arrival as a show of respect due to the homegoing service taking place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta that same day. Busta shared his plans with his followers on social media on Tuesday evening (Nov. 8), while urging the public to continue their outpouring of support to...
Vibe

Floyd Mayweather Gets Black Eye During Boxing Match Against YouTuber

Floyd Mayweather Jr. scored a victory in his latest international boxing exhibition, but suffered a black eye at the hands of his opponent in the process. The 45-year-old pugilist took on Deji Olatunji, a popular YouTube personality, in a bout Monday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, defeating Olatunji via TKO in the sixth round. The bout, which was scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, began with Mayweather toying with his opponent, mainly landed body shots and showboating around the ring.More from VIBE.comFloyd Mayweather Will Tell His Story His Way With 'The GOAT' DocuseriesFloyd Mayweather Confirms Conor McGregor Rematch Set For 2023Is...
Vibe

LeBron James’ SpringHill, Marathon Films Release Teaser For Nipsey Hussle’s Docuseries

Nipsey Hussle’s life story is set to be told in a new docuseries. Marathon Films, the production company created by Hussle, has teamed up with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill for the anticipated project. The untitled documentary is described as the comprehensive story of the slain rapper, from his days as a young boy growing up in Crenshaw, to the musician and activist he became in the later years of his life.More from VIBE.comLauren London And PUMA Collaborate For L.A. Love Story CollectionLeBron James Tweets Kyrie Irving "Should Be Able To Play" After ApologizingLeBron James And Others Impersonated On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Mike Tyson And Evander Holyfield Collaborate On “Holy Ears” THC Gummies

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have come together for a hilarious THC edible collaboration called “Holy Ears.” “Holy Ears” follows the New York boxer’s cannabis gummy called “Mike Bites,” which is shaped like an ear with a bite taken out of it, a nod to his and the 60-year-old’s infamous 1997 boxing match where the Hotboxin With Mike Tyson host was disqualified for biting off a chunk of The Real Deal’s ear.More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg Sets Record Straight On How Much Weed He Smokes DailyDJ Whoo Kid On Whoodini Cannabis Strain, Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, And That Advice That Changed...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vibe

Angela Yee And SheaMoisture Announce $10K Grant For Black Entrepreneurs

Radio personality and entrepreneur Angela Yee has teamed up with SheaMoisture to give two Black small-business owners — who are working to address needs in their community — $10,000 each. According to a press release obtained by VIBE, the SheaMoisture Community Impact Grant kicks off the release of the brand’s inaugural impact report that documents the profound work that has been done to invest in and support the Black community. Yee has partnered with the haircare brand in search of submissions from small-business owners to win the reward.More from VIBE.comAngela Yee Isn't Letting Fear Keep Her From Writing New ChaptersCharlamagne Tha...
Vibe

Takeoff’s Funeral Brings Out Fans, Family, And Celebrity Friends

Takeoff of Atlanta trio Migos was celebrated Friday at his heavily-attended funeral service in his hometown, with fans, family and friends flocking to the State Farm Arena to pay their respects. Relatives of the rapper chose not to allow media into the homegoing service, and also took an extra step to ensure privacy by confiscating all recording devices while mourners were inside. Some fans, however, shared glimpses of the occasion via social media, including “Hip-Hop Hoarder” Nu Face, who shared snaps of the scene outside of the arena ahead of the service. More from VIBE.comYung Miami Defends Outfit Choice, Snapping...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

Southside Defends Son Against Admittedly Racist White Teacher

Southside is backing his son, Mello, against his racist white teacher. On Friday (Nov. 11), the “Tunnel Vision” producer, née Joshua Howard Luellen, took to his Instagram to voice his uneasiness with a video showing his son’s teacher admitting he’s racist, believing his race is “superior” to the middle school kids of color in the classroom.  The unnamed middle school teacher at Bohls Middle School then discusses his views with the students, growing annoyed with their questions regarding his problematic stance. At one point, the teacher even responds by saying, “Damnn, how many times I gotta say it?” regarding his racist beliefs.More...
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Chris Brown Hints At Upcoming Christmas Single

Chris Brown is cooking up a festive single for the holiday season. The Virginia crooner took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday (Nov. 9) to provide fans with a hint to what he’s working on, and it appears a Christmas song is currently under wraps.  Brown’s soundless story was a basic black screen, with a message in bold white letters plastered in all caps. “I’M MAKING A NEW CHRISTMAS SONG THIS YEAR!!! BEEN TOO LONG,” the singer exclaimed with excitement. More from VIBE.comMariah Carey Gearing Up For 'Merry Christmas to All!' Holiday SpecialBeyoncé And Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

50 Cent Set To Host ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Alongside Ross Mathews

50 Cent will be taking over a popular morning talk show when he hosts The Drew Barrymore Show alongside Ross Mathews. The show’s normal host, the 47-year-old actress, will be taking a leave of absence while she recovers from COVID-19. “I’ve got covid and lucky the cat,” the Golden Globe winner wrote on Instagram on Thursday (Nov. 10). “Im good and will be back soon. In the meantime @helloross and @50cent are taking over. So only good news to report!!!!! Maybe some other special surprises too!” The Power executive producer hasn’t spoken specifically on the hosting opportunity, but did wish the mother...
Vibe

Vibe

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy