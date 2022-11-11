ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Chris Evans Has a New Girlfriend & They've Been Secretly Dating For 'Over a Year'—See Their 1st Photos Together

By Sophie Hanson
 4 days ago

Bad news, Captain America fans. If you were wondering who Chris Evans is dating and hoping he was single, we’ve got some bad news for you. He’s in a relationship. And “it’s serious”.

A source told People in November 2022 that the MCU star had been dating fellow actor Alba Baptista “for over a year and it’s serious,” a source told the magazine, adding, “they are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.” Evans has a fair bit of dating history with some of Hollywood’s most beautiful women.

Perhaps his most publicized relationship was with actor/comedian Jenny Slate, who he met on the set of Gifted in 2016. The pair called it quits after less than a year. “We’re not on bad terms, but we haven’t really seen each other, spoken a lot. I think it’s probably best. I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever,” Slate told Vulture in 2017. “To be quite honest, I didn’t think I was his type. Eventually, when it was like, ‘Oh, you have these feelings for me?,’ I was looking around like, ‘Is this a prank?’ I mean, I understand why I think I’m beautiful, but if you’ve had a certain lifestyle and I’m a very, very different type of person—I don’t want to be an experiment.”

Evans can be understandably cagey about his love life in the press, but here’s everything we know about who Chris Evans is dating, his new(ish) girlfriend and his past relationships.

Alba Baptista: 2021-present

Alba Baptista is a Portuguese actor. She was dating Evans for more than a year before news broke of their relationship in November 2022. Photos published by Page Six on November 10, 2022, appeared to confirm the rumors, depicting the couple holding hands during a stroll around Central Park (see the photos here ).

Baptista is 16 years Evans’ junior, beginning her acting career in her native Portugal before making her English-language debut in the Netflix drama series Warrior Nun. She also appeared in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022). People reports she can speak a total of five languages: English, Portuguese, Spanish, French and German. It’s unclear where she and Evans first met but eagle-eyed fans spotted Evans following her on Instagram in 2020, with her following him back in 2021 while they were both filming projects in Europe.

We know the Avengers star has been looking to settle down for some time. “That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” Evans said during his interview for People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2022. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.” He continued: “So, it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important,” he said. “I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that—I can’t think of anything better.”

Selena Gomez: October 2021

To be fair, this was a rumor at the time (and, if the Alba Baptista timeline is true, then it’s definitely just gossip). In November 2021, fans thought Selena Gomez wore Evans’ famous cable knit sweater from the movie Knives Out . Selena’s best friend, Taylor Swift, posted a TikTok video of them backstage at Saturday Night Live . When the camera panned to Selena, the former Disney Channel star could be seen in a white cable knit sweater similar to the sweater worn by Chris in 2019’s Knives Out. “UHM WHY DOES SELENA’S SWEATER REMINDS ME OF THAT KNIVES OUT SWEATER WORN BY CHRIS EVANS???” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “OHH MY GODDDD you guys Selena’s wearing Chris Evans knives out Sweater.” And thus, the rumor that Evans and Gomez were dating was born.

It didn’t stop there, though. After Chris posted an Instagram Story video of him playing “Purple Rain” on the piano on October 26, rumors swirled that a brunette woman who could be seen on the bottom left corner of the video was Selena. “Is that Selena?!” TikTok user @girlgangz773 captioned a repost of the video . The user added, “Whose [sic] the brunette filming bottom right corner Chris?”

In the comments of TikTok, other users noted that they “never noticed” there could be someone with Chris in the video, while others explained that the “person” was just the lid of the piano. “Its [sic] called the piano lid. You know the thing that covers the keyboard,” one user wrote. However, there were other users convinced that someone was leaning on the piano. Another fan noted that Selena “recently cut her hair,” so if the person was her, her shorter bob would’ve been reflected. As it turns out, Baptista is also a brunette. Could it have been her?

Jenny Slate: 2016 – 2017

As mentioned, Jenny Slate was Chris Evans’ most public relationship. For that reason—the pressure and the scrutiny—the couple only lasted a little over a year. Slate was apprehensive at first, thinking they wouldn’t have much in common. “I didn’t know what to expect when I met Chris… He’s a giant man with huge muscles and he’s Captain America. How could we ever connect?” she told Ana Faris on her podcast Unqualified. But getting to know the man behind the brawn, she found a lot to connect to: “What’s the same about us is not just that we’re from Massachusetts, which was such a delight, but Chris is truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart,” she told Vulture . “He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it.”

Ultimately, it was the public pressure that came with dating someone as recognizable as Evans that was one of the catalysts for their breakup. Slate told Vulture : “Chris is a very, very famous person. For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go. I sit in my window and I say hi to people on the street. I have more freedom because I’m not Captain America. I’m mostly a cartoon.” She added, “This is what I needed to do to feel normal. To be alone.”

Sandra Bullock: 2014

Bet you didn’t know about this one! Yes, Evans and Bullock started dating a few years after meeting each other at a Vanity Fair Oscars party. Turns out, Evans had a crush on Bullock for years. “I used to be in love with Sandra Bullock when I was growing up. Sandy B. was my girl,” he once told Playboy . “I remember seeing Speed when I was in seventh grade and just thinking, That’s her.”

They never went so far as to be official, however. A source told E! News at the time that: “They are not in a relationship, but they are definitely hanging out and are in the early getting-to-know-each-other phase,” the insider revealed. “They haven’t put a title on it, but they really like each other.”

Minka Kelly: 2007 – 2014 (on and off)

Evans and Minka Kelly first got together in 2007 and over the course of seven years, they dated on and off a total of three times. The Friday Night Lights alum and the Fantastic Four star ended up going their separate ways in 2014. “They are not in a relationship, but they are definitely hanging out and are in the early getting-to-know-each-other phase,” the source revealed to Us Weekly . “They haven’t put a title on it, but they really like each other.”

Christina Ricci: 2007

These two only dated for a few months, from May to September, but it was long enough to accompany each other to the 2007 Met Gala.

Jessica Biel: 2001 – 2006

For five years during a time when Evans’ career was picking up momentum, he dated Jessica Biel. In an interview with Cosmopolitan from 2005, the former Seventh Heaven star spoke of how “romantic” her boyfriend at the time was. “When I turned 21, I actually awoke to find my bed covered in rose petals. In the middle of the night, he had pulled apart at least 24 roses in all different colors and sprinkled the petals everywhere. He’s definitely a keeper,” she said.

From this interview, it sounded like the pair were pretty serious. “We always talk about [marriage],” she said. “We both want to be married, and we both want to have children. But we’re not engaged, so the rumors are false…so far.” Evans and Biel broke up a year later.

More from StyleCaster

