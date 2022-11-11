ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Thomas More QB ties school record with five passing touchdowns

Big day Saturday in Crestview Hills as Thomas More won a football/men’s basketball double-header in a big way starting with a great finish for Saints football season with a 43-10 Mid-South Conference romp over the University of the Cumberlands. Quarterback Blaine Espinosa tied a program record with five passing...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
NKU basketball pulls away from UC-Clermont for season’s first win

The game stayed close for the first 15 minutes but once Northern Kentucky’s defense got going, the Norse pulled away from the University of Cincinnati-Clermont Cougars for an 89-49 victory to even the season record at 1-1. The Cougars are members of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division...
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for Nov. 7 – 13

It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
Holiday kick-off event scheduled for Friday on Purple People Bridge

The Newport side of the Purple People Bridge will play host to a holiday kick-off event packed with lights, music, and charity on Friday at 5 p.m. As part of the bridge’s 150th anniversary, The Purple People Bridge Company will unveil a new welcome sign during the event. A...
NEWPORT, KY
1010 Russell Street – A Historic Home in Covington

Covington is home to some incredibly ornate historic homes and the one we’re looking at today doesn’t disappoint. The Ashbrook home at 1010 Russell Street, # 16, Covington, is worth seeing. If you like this place enough to buy it, you’re in luck because it’s currently on the market.
COVINGTON, KY
Recently retired Nader named new Fort Mitchell Police Chief

The City of Fort Mitchell named Rob Nader as their new Chief of Police, replacing Andrew Schierberg who is retiring at the end of 2022. During last night’s Fort Mitchell City Council meeting, Nader was unanimously appointed as chief. The Fort Mitchell resident is set to be officially sworn in January of 2023.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
Citizens rejoice at long-awaited reopening of Newport White Castle

Newport residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief, their White Castle has returned. The Newport White Castle location at 1 W 5th St. held its grand reopening Nov. 15 after undergoing renovations and taking on a meme-like role in the Newport Community Discussion group on Facebook over the last few weeks.
NEWPORT, KY
Tom Tilmes receives NKY Community Award

Tom Tilmes was awarded the NKY Community Award Tuesday morning at the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues. Tilmes is the vice president of Business Banking for Republic Bank’s Covington location and is retiring this year after more than 30 years. Tilmes has held a wide array of...
COVINGTON, KY
Galley Food Hall set to open at Newport on the Levee next summer

Coming in the summer of 2023, frequenters of Newport on the Levee will get to enjoy a new 7,900-square-foot micro food hall and bar in the development’s entertainment district. Galley Food Hall will operate adjacent to the central plaza at the Levee. Once a customer orders from their desired...
NEWPORT, KY
Sheriff’s office asks public for help to find missing Boone County man

Joshua M. Lively, 31, has been missing since Friday evening and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate him,. Lively lives on Windingvine Court in Florence and was last seen wearing a plain black baseball cap, a red Miami University hooded sweatshirt with black lettering, a white T-shirt, red and black checkered pajama pants, and light blue slip-on canvas shoes.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fort Thomas Farmers Market celebrates the holiday season

As the weather turns colder, farmers market shoppers are reminded that the season of fresh produce and farm goods is winding down. Yet, at the Fort Thomas Farmers’ Market, the final three weeks of the season promise to be a special time. The market moves indoors with extended hours...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Walton celebrates Christmas on Main

For many years, the city of Walton has been celebrating the beginning of the Christmas season by holding a special event on the first Friday of December. This year the day falls on December 2. This celebration always starts with a parade right down the center of Main Street, usually...
WALTON, KY

