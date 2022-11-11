Read full article on original website
Purdue goes to 3-0 sinking Marquette down the stretch 75-70
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds, Braden Smith scored 20 and Purdue overtook Marquette for a 75-70 win on Tuesday night. Smith went on his own 6-0 run in a 56-second span to turn a 62-59 Purdue deficit with 5:46 left into a 65-62 advantage and the Boilermakers (3-0) led the rest of the way.
How Marion County could close the racial achievement gap for students
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County has a significant achievement gap between white students and students of color. The Fairbanks Foundation has released a report with five ways to help fix that problem. According to SAT data this year, white high school juniors are four times more likely to be proficient...
Purdue student charged with murder might claim insanity
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Attorneys for a Purdue student charged with the murder of his roommate might seek an insanity defense. The motion was filed Nov. 14 and included a request to determine 22-year-old Ji Min Sha's competency to stand trial. Sha is accused of killing his roommate, 20-year-old...
West Lafayette man faces Indiana's first lifetime hunting suspension
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A West Lafayette man will not be allowed to hunt in Indiana for the rest of his life after an investigation caught him illegally hunting wild turkeys in Indiana and six other states. Hanson Pusey, 25, is the first person in Indiana's history to receive...
Hasler tabbed to guide Purdue in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana commerce secretary and Eli Lilly and Purdue executive Daniel Hasler has been named to help guide the launch of Purdue University in Indianapolis. Purdue President Mitch Daniels said Hasler, who served as president of Purdue's Research Foundation for five years starting in 2013, combines a...
New HSE school board members to be sworn in on Jan. 11
FISHERS, Ind. — Parents will soon see four new faces on the Hamilton Southeastern school board. The newly elected members said they felt called to get involved after noticing what they said was a shift in their child's education, especially when students were engaged in remote learning during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
$200K winning Powerball ticket sold at Kokomo store
KOKOMO, Ind. — Hoosiers have missed out on the major Powerball jackpots in recent years, but someone is taking home $200,000 from Saturday's drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased at the One Stop Express located at 1212...
Salvation Army Indiana kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
INDIANAPOLIS — As we count down to Christmas, another sign of the holiday season will soon appear around central Indiana. Our Chuck Lofton was at the Indiana Historical Society Friday night as the Salvation Army kicked off this year's Red Kettle Campaign. This year they're making it even easier...
Leaf-cycling: Experts say it's the best way to take care of your lawn this fall
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As the temperature and the leaves fall around central Indiana, autumn leaves a return of the age-old question all over people's lawns. "To leaf or not to leaf, that is the question, right?" said Cale Bigelow, professor of turf science and ecology in the College of Agriculture at Purdue University.
Man dead after industrial accident in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Logansport man is dead after an industrial accident in Kokomo Friday morning. Police said 32-year-old Seth Russell Badger died after an injury at Haynes International. Medics transported Badger to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo where he later died. The death is being investigated by the...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Lafayette
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday afternoon. The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, which is between Interstate 65 and Sagamore Parkway. A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's department indicated the driver...
Check Up 13: A low-dose CT lung scan may help catch lung cancer early
INDIANAPOLIS — After hours, you'll find Jeff Todd out back in his Logansport garage working on his passion project, restoring a 1989 Jaguar XJS. He inherited the British Racing Green convertible with a tan interior from his father in 2008. Over the years, he's pulled it out for a Sunday drive and even his son's prom. Jaguars can be finicky, and though the engine has sputtered and a fuel leak or two has popped up over the year, Todd was able to stay on top of repairs, until recently when his health took a turn.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indianapolis gets record-breaking snow
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick-moving storm system brought accumulating snow across central Indiana on Saturday. Many areas picked up at least 1-2 inches of snow, with higher amounts being around three inches. One of the highest amounts of snow reported was 3.1 inches in Speedway. Locally, the next highest amount...
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in I-465 crash early Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — A Brownsburg man died and a woman was critically injured in an overnight crash on Interstate 465 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 between Meridian Street and Bluff Road. Brandon Machingura, 24, of Brownsburg,...
Lafayette man charged in OWI crash that sent passenger to hospital
A 29-year-old Lafayette man allegedly crashed into a tree Saturday night and then ran away from the scene, leaving behind a seriously injured man in the front passenger seat. Ivan Evaristo Hernandez Africano, of the 2100 block of Monon Avenue, was charged Thursday with five felonies and a misdemeanor, including four charges related to causing serious bodily injury while operating while intoxicated.
We all need to hand over our leftover pumpkins to these rescue pigs — immediately
BROWNSBURG, Ind — If you’re thinking of tossing your old Halloween pumpkins in the trash - hold up. An adorable group of rescue animals will gladly take them off your hands!. Oinking Acres Farm Rescue & Sanctuary is a rescue group in Brownsburg. Founded in 2017, the nonprofit...
Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.
1 dead in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in rural Carroll County. Indiana State Police said the collision happened around 10 a.m. on County Road 100 North at County Road 500 East, about six miles east of Flora. Police said a preliminary investigation...
Foreigner farewell tour making stop at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Rock band Foreigner is embarking on its farewell tour, with a stop planned in Noblesville next summer. Foreigner will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, July 21 as part of...
