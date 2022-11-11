Read full article on original website
What makes a Black Friday deal worth it?
Black Friday sales are everywhere. Judging by retailers’ advertisements stuffed with language like “must-have deals” and “can’t-miss epic finds,” you’d be led to believe that every deal is too good to pass up. But what actually makes a Black Friday deal worth pursuing?...
2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 50% From Their Highs That Could Be Hot Buys for 2023
These businesses could perform much better next year.
3 Things Investors Can Do Today To Make the Most of This Bear Market
Despite a rally in October, the bear market continues to pressure investors. Many young investors have never experienced a prolonged bear market, and even older investors may feel uneasy as their portfolios are likely quite a bit less valuable at this point. But a bear market presents several opportunities. Opportunities...
Walmart agrees to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S. The $3.1 billion proposal...
