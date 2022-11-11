Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Two plus-size models have hit out at a nightclub, claiming they were both refused entry because of their sizeShameel ShamsLos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
therealdeal.com
LA leads nation in apartment conversions
Los Angeles is dumping its office desks for sectional sofas. The nation’s second-largest city has led the nation this year in apartment conversions, setting a record for adaptive reuse of other types of buildings, Rentcafe reported, citing data from sister company Yardi Matrix. Amid an ever-growing need for housing,...
therealdeal.com
Ratkovich JV scores $90M in energy and construction financing for West Harbor
Developers of a mile-long West Harbor shopping and dining destination along the San Pedro waterfront have broken ground after securing $90 million in financing. The Ratkovich Company and Jerico Development began the 42-acre redevelopment project last month after closing on the construction loans, the Commercial Observer reported. The loans include...
therealdeal.com
Schon Tepler and partner list Koreatown co-living development for $29M
A local development group is looking to cash out for $29 million on a six-story co-living project in Koreatown. But it’s not even finished yet. L.A.-based Schon Tepler is acting as the main project developer, property manager and broker; the other partner is Shawn Naim, a local investor who bought the site through an LLC in 2019 for $1.9 million, according to records. Naim remains the property owner.
therealdeal.com
Luxe rentals ramp up in suburban Glendale
A couple of projects have brought luxe rental prices to Glendale, a suburban city where. rents have been relatively reasonable for the pricey Los Angeles market. Median Glendale rents are about $2,100 for a one-bedroom apartment, a figure near the California state median, according to research from Zumper. But two Glendale projects offer prices on par with Laguna Beach, the Los Angeles/Orange County market’s most expensive town, where the median rent for a studio is $3,000 and a two-bedroom costs $5,925.
therealdeal.com
Developer leaks crude emails by Redondo Beach mayor
Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand, a slow-growth mastermind in the South Bay city and beyond, has come under fire for crude emails about political rivals. The 65-year-old former airline crew chief who has drawn the line against overdevelopment and traffic in the coastal city is taking heat for crass emails between him and his supporters, the Los Angeles Times reported.
therealdeal.com
Top agent Aaron Kirman leaving Compass to launch Christie’s-powered shop
UPDATED, Nov. 15, 12:36 p.m.: Aaron Kirman, a top-ranked Los Angeles luxury agent, is leaving Compass, The Real Deal has learned. He is launching his own shop, Aaron Kirman Group, in partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate. At Compass, Kirman headed L.A’s top-ranked residential team by on-market deals, which...
therealdeal.com
Quintin Primo’s deal to buy the Broadway Trade Center is dead
Joel Schreiber’s plan to sell the Broadway Trade Center in Downtown L.A. to a group led by Capri Investment Group’s Quintin Primo is off, according to the building’s lender, Starwood Capital. “There is no viable sale with respect to this specific purchaser,” Starwood’s attorney said in a...
therealdeal.com
Hoag Hospital Irvine launches $1B expansion
Hoag Hospital Irvine has launched a $1 billion expansion of more than 1 million square feet, doubling its number of beds. The hospital will add six new buildings with three specialized institutes at 16200 Sand Canyon Avenue, the Orange County Register reported. The hospital, built in 2010, aims to keep...
