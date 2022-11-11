A couple of projects have brought luxe rental prices to Glendale, a suburban city where. rents have been relatively reasonable for the pricey Los Angeles market. Median Glendale rents are about $2,100 for a one-bedroom apartment, a figure near the California state median, according to research from Zumper. But two Glendale projects offer prices on par with Laguna Beach, the Los Angeles/Orange County market’s most expensive town, where the median rent for a studio is $3,000 and a two-bedroom costs $5,925.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO