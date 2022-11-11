Read full article on original website
Brad Kort
3d ago
The costs to taxpayers will accelerate the decline of Illinois. At some point, pension debt and the shrinking population will lead to the bankruptcy of Illinois.
Goin'Banana's
3d ago
I didn't see any union-funded TV ads for (WRA) Workers Right Amendment that'll be on the ballot? And that goes for the Forest Preserve Amendment was also on the ballot. IL is not transparent.
Harold
2d ago
this isn't good for workers. especially union workers. thus is essentially a tax from our wage paid to a union even if they don't represent us. terrible loss of civil rights and yes added cost to tax payers that the laborers will not see.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
WTHI
"This amendment affects everyone that kisses a loved one goodbye" Illinois unions expecting collective bargaining amendment to pass
ILLINOIS (WTHI) - An amendment to the Illinois state constitution could bring changes to the state's labor union laws. Illinois unions are declaring victory after the majority of people voted for the state to have collective bargaining rights. If the vote holds, the right for workers to unionize in Illinois...
NBC Chicago
With Nearly All Vote Totals Reported, Here's Where Amendment 1 Stands
With nearly all precincts currently reporting vote totals for the Workers' Rights Amendment, also known as Amendment 1, it appears a final determination on whether or not the measure passed could be near. Amendment 1, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize...
Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
Google reaches $391.5M settlement with Illinois, other states over location tracking
HARTFORD, Ct (WTVO) — Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with Illinois and 39 other states over claims that it tracked users’ location without their knowledge. The state’s attorneys who filed the lawsuit called it the largest U.S. internet privacy settlement in history. “This $391.5 million settlement is a historic win for consumers in […]
Republicans expect change in party leadership at Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – With Illinois Republicans losing ground in the Illinois House following last week’s election, a change in leadership is expected. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch’s office announced he’s secured a second term as Illinois House Speaker for the term that begins mid-January. “The people of Illinois have called on House Democrats to continue our efforts to move our state forward, and with the support of an...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Illinois elects Democrat Eric Sorensen to US House seat
CHICAGO — A battleground race between newbies aiming to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos’ seat in Illinois’ 17th district tipped in Democrat Eric Sorensen’s favor, representing a key win for the party as it tries to maintain control of Congress. Sorenson, a meteorologist from Rockford,...
advantagenews.com
Can "agritourism" flourish in Illinois with new tax break?
Farmers take in liability risks with agritourism. A new tax incentive program in Illinois may help mitigate those risks. From Christmas tree farms to zip lines to goat yoga, it’s all agritourism. Alas, there are inherent risks when members of the public set foot on working farms, said Raghela...
Illinois Income and Property Rebate Checks Will Take ‘Several Months' to Be Issued, State Says
If you're still waiting to receive your income or property tax rebate check from the state of Illinois, you're not alone. Under the state's Family Relief plan, payments for qualified individuals and households began rolling out Sept. 12. The Illinois Department of Revenue said taxpayers who filed tax form IL-1040 should begin receiving payments at that time." In its most recent update, the department said the distribution process will take "several months."
Illinois quick hits: no major overhauls of SAFE-T Act expected;
After months of being criticized by Republicans and law enforcement officials on provisions in the criminal justice reform package SAFE-T Act, Democrats are saying don’t expect a major overhaul of the bill. The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, and also ends cash bail on January...
Payments up to $700 coming from state of Illinois
man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, it definitely is a step in the right direction. If you were to get $300 right now that's money you can use however you want for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
Illinois Democrats plan to make minor adjustments to SAFE-T Act, no overhaul
The SAFE-T Act appears to be safe. At least for now. Democrats say they expect “clean-up” language, but no substantial changes to the intent of the bill, when lawmakers head to Springfield next week.
advantagenews.com
Drones are becoming the go to for crop spraying in Illinois
Agricultural drones are multiplying in Illinois. In the past 3 years, Hylio, the Texas drone manufacturer, has sold hundreds of drones to Illinois farmers for crop spraying, CEO Arthur Erickson said. The precision that drones bring to the process of applying fertilizers and chemicals is winning over more corn and soybean farmers every day, he said.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to receive over $19.5M in Google settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a more than $391 million bipartisan national settlement with Google on Monday. Illinois will receive more than $19.5 million under the settlement. An investigation, opened in 2018 by Raoul and a coalition of attorneys general, revealed that Google misled consumers about...
Most Dangerous Cities in Illinois
Illinois has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Seal of Illinois, USA.By Illinois Secretary of State - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Illinois Democrats maintain control of all levers of state government
As votes continued to be tallied Wednesday, returns showed Illinois Democrats would hold every statewide elected office and maintain supermajorities in the General Assembly while extending their majority on the Illinois Supreme Court. After a fiery election night speech in which Gov. JB Pritzker excoriated the Republican Party as “unwilling...
NBC Chicago
Here's Illinois Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish, According to a New Survey
The results are in -- and they are very, very tasty. As Thanksgiving approaches and guests scramble to decide which side dishes to make this year, Campbell's has released its annual "State of the Sides" survey, which uses consumer data and a nationwide survey to help determine the Thanksgiving eating habits of people both in each state and across the country.
