Alabama State

Nevada Current

Battleground state SOS winners relieved after denying the election deniers

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Voters in Nevada, along with other battleground states including Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico and Arizona, rejected election deniers running to become secretaries of state. Members of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, including Cisco Aguilar who was recently elected in Nevada, spoke during a virtual press conference Tuesday about the importance of preventing those […] The post Battleground state SOS winners relieved after denying the election deniers appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
WDTN

Chinese national faces sentencing in US aviation spying case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Chinese national convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from multiple U.S. aviation and aerospace companies, including the theft of proprietary airplane engine fan technology, is due to be sentenced Wednesday, with prosecutors seeking a 25-year prison term. Yanjun Xu’s attorneys say such a sentence would be far too harsh and that […]
CINCINNATI, OH

