America’s Emergency Physicians Warn of Surge in Patients Due to ‘Tripledemic’
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Emergency departments are backed up with people who are waiting for inpatient beds or other care and it is causing a crisis, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). ACEP is one of more than 30 medical, patient advocacy, and...
Telehealth Ups Engagement for Medicaid Patients With Mental Health Diagnosis
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — High telehealth availability at federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) was associated with better care engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic for patients enrolled in Medicaid who had mental health diagnoses, according to a research letter published online Nov. 15 in JAMA Network Open.
ACAAI: Epinephrine Auto-Injector Use Low Among Adults With Food Allergy
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Only half of adults with food allergies have immediate access to epinephrine auto-injectors (EAIs), according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Louisville, Kentucky. Jennaveve...
Healthy Dining Is Healthy for the Planet, Too
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Plant-based diets can be better for the environment, but they’re not all created equally, new research shows. The best type of plant-based diet for health and environmental benefits are those higher in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, vegetable oils and tea/coffee.
Adverse Events Mild, Rare With mAb Treatment for COVID-19 in Pregnancy
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For pregnant persons with COVID-19, adverse events after monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment are mild and occur rarely, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Erin K. McCreary, Pharm.D., from the University of Pittsburgh School of...
American Medical Association Pushes for Permanent Use of Standard Time
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — While the U.S. Senate voted this year to establish a permanent daylight saving time, the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates is instead recommending a permanent change to standard time. Standard time is healthier and more natural, according to the AMA...
Recent Increase Seen in Pediatric Benzonatate Exposure
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Pediatric benzonatate prescription utilization has increased recently, as have cases involving intentional benzonatate exposure, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in Pediatrics. Ivone Kim, M.D., from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Silver Spring, Maryland, and colleagues conducted a...
New Health Problems Post-COVID-19 Also Seen in Children, Teens
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Similar to adults, children and adolescents who have previously had COVID-19 also are at risk for post-COVID-19 syndrome, and the most common symptoms may differ by age group, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in PLOS Medicine. Martin Roessler, from...
Pediatric Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Underutilized in the U.S.
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Annual pediatric bariatric procedure rates increased from 2010 to 2017, but utilization is still low, according to a study published online Nov. 14 in Pediatrics. Allie E. Steinberger, M.D., M.P.H., from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues...
Emergency Visits for Child Suicidal Ideation Increased in Illinois in 2019
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Emergency department visits for child suicidal ideation (SI) increased in Illinois in 2019 and continued increasing during the pandemic, according to a study published online Nov. 14 in Pediatrics. Audrey G. Brewer, M.D., M.P.H., from the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s...
Postdischarge Text Message Intervention Cuts Readmissions
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — An automated texting program to support primary care patients after hospital discharge is associated with significant reductions in use of acute care resources, according to a study published online Oct. 26 in JAMA Network Open. Eric Bressman, M.D., from University of Pennsylvania...
Outcomes Similar for Total Ankle Replacement, Ankle Fusion in OA
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with end-stage ankle osteoarthritis, total ankle replacement (TAR) and ankle fusion (AF) have similar clinical scores and harms, according to a study published online Nov. 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Andrew J. Goldberg, M.B.B.S., from the UCL Institute...
Almost Three in 10 U.S. Adults Report Trouble Sleeping
MONDAY, Nov. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — U.S. adults show variability in sleep habits between workdays and free days, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in JAMA Network Open. Hongkun Di, M.D., from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, and colleagues examined sleep habits...
