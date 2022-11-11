Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Can This Winning Domino's Strategy Also Pay Off for Dutch Bros?
"Fortressing" floods a market with more stores, helping to increase customer awareness and reduce marketing expenses. The strategy can increase overall company revenues, but also cannibalizes sales at existing stores. Domino's successfully popularized the strategy, and Dutch Bros is trying to copy the pizza veteran's playbook. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
The share price dropped notably after the publication of third-quarter results. The clinical-stage biotech posted a net loss that was quite steep compared to the same quarter the previous year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money
AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
The Meta Layoffs Aren't Good for Employees, but They Might Be Good for the Company
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jason...
Motley Fool
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Caterpillar's performance isn't reflective of the consumer economy. Dow Inc. is a leading chemical company that offers a high-yield dividend. 3M's stock will divide investors, but it will get them talking. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Cloudflare's management recently issued strong medium-term financial guidance. Datadog's capacity for innovation should keep the company in growth mode for years to come. Currently, all price targets set by Wall Street analysts imply no downside for Cloudflare and Datadog shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Don't Be Fooled. Amazon's International Business Is More Profitable Than You Think.
Amazon's international business has lost more than $5 billion so far this year. But it is profitable in more mature markets like the U.K. and Japan. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Prologis has been under pressures because of concerns about its growth prospects. They seem unfounded considering all its built-in growth drivers. That makes the sell-off look like a great buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Stock Split Watch: Is MercadoLibre Next?
MercadoLibre's commerce business is still growing at a strong pace. The fintech division has displayed phenomenal growth but will slow down. MercadoLibre is cheaply valued compared to other retailers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
1 Unstoppable Growth Stock Down 35% to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Airbnb's latest results and outlook indicate that the company is in solid health. The company is on track to take advantage of the secular growth in the vacation rental market. Airbnb stock is relatively cheap following its steep decline in 2022, and investors may want to capitalize on this opportunity.
Motley Fool
Why Renewable Energy Stocks Popped on Tuesday
Interest rates are down big over the past month as inflation becomes less of a worry. Cooling tensions between the U.S. and China are also bullish. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 by 2030
Adobe is a software specialist that recently conducted a game-changing acquisition that could take the business to the next level. Chipotle Mexican Grill owns and operates a chain of Mexican-themed restaurants that are set to continue expanding throughout the U.S. Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee chain and has set...
Motley Fool
Alphabet's Stock Has Reached a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity
Alphabet's advertising revenue grew in Q3 despite strong headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Down 89%, Could This Tech Stock Be the Ultimate Bear Market Buy?
Affirm's buy now, pay later lending business has faced scrutiny this year as the company continues to report losses. The company is taking steps to clean up its financial picture, though, and its growth continues to soar. Affirm's customer base grew by 69% in the recent quarter, and those customers...
Motley Fool
2 Spectacular Growth Stocks to Buy in the Worst Nasdaq Bear Market of the Decade
Block is gaining momentum in both of its product ecosystems (Cash App and Square) as its growth initiatives continue to pay off. Arista provides the high-speed networking technology that modern data centers require, and secular trends like cloud computing should drive demand in the years ahead. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
2 Red Flags for Roku's Future
Roku is losing money and is too dependent on ad spending. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Hot Growth Stocks That Can Continue to Soar in 2023
Vertex Pharmaceuticals generates strong sales growth from Trikafta/Kaftrio, which still has more untapped potential. Occidental Petroleum's business benefited from rising oil prices, and its profits this year are already more than 7 times what the company reported in 2021. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Comments / 0