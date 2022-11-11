ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Orange Nation

Kickoff time set for No. 18 Texas vs. Baylor

On Nov. 25, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns will kick off against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Central on either ABC or ESPN, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. Following this weekend’s games, the network will be determined. In the all-time...
Texas vs. TCU: Five observations and Sunday chat

There isn’t going to be much that I can say to make you feel better on this Sunday morning. Saturday night was a missed opportunity for the Texas Longhorns football program in prime time with a lot of eyes on the matchup. There will be silver linings to get...
Reacts Survey: Does Hudson Card deserve playing time?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It turns out that only scoring three points on offense doesn’t win you a lot...
Sunday Armchair QB: No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU edition

The stage was set Saturday night for the No. 18 Texas Longhorns to grab a season-defining win against the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs and for head coach Steve Sarkisian to stamp a signature win as head coach of the Longhorns to his coaching resume. And with the second largest crowd in DKR history, College GameDay in tow, and a primetime slot on ABC broadcasting this game, it was more than just the Eyes of Texas that were watching this game.
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

The Texas Longhorns faced a must-win game against the TCU Horned Frogs. The defense got the message, but the offense was unable to do its part, with the Longhorns managing just three points in the contest. The only touchdown from the Longhorns was a defensive touchdown late in the game to keep the hopes alive.
Women's Texas Basketball Vs UConn

I know All-American guard Rori Harmon didn't play, but yeesh this was ugly. This is by far the slowest Texas team in maybe 2 decades. In terms of plain foot speed and lateral quickness. BYU transfer Shaylee Gonzalez is super slow and can't guard anyone or handle the point. Too...
Kickoff time, TV set and odds released for No. 18 Texas at Kansas

The Nov. 19 matchup between the No. 18 Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Central on FS1 the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday. On Sunday, the Longhorns opened as favorites over the Jayhawks with the...
