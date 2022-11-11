Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas football could still qualify for the Big 12 Championship
The Texas Longhorns are still in the running for the Big 12 Championship. That is, if the West Virginia Mountaineers beat the Kansas State Wildcats. The Oklahoma State Cowboys would also need to lose at least one game. The Longhorns would also be required to secure two back-to-back wins to...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: The Big 12 is two weird weeks away from being completely bowl eligible
There’s a possibility, however slight, that the entire Big 12 will be bowl eligible this season. This is more fun than talking about the Texas Longhorns’ loss, right?. Anyway, here’s the news. WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS. Austin American-Statesman: Texas falls behind in...
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time set for No. 18 Texas vs. Baylor
On Nov. 25, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns will kick off against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Central on either ABC or ESPN, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. Following this weekend’s games, the network will be determined. In the all-time...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. TCU: Five observations and Sunday chat
There isn’t going to be much that I can say to make you feel better on this Sunday morning. Saturday night was a missed opportunity for the Texas Longhorns football program in prime time with a lot of eyes on the matchup. There will be silver linings to get...
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Does Hudson Card deserve playing time?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. It turns out that only scoring three points on offense doesn’t win you a lot...
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU edition
The stage was set Saturday night for the No. 18 Texas Longhorns to grab a season-defining win against the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs and for head coach Steve Sarkisian to stamp a signature win as head coach of the Longhorns to his coaching resume. And with the second largest crowd in DKR history, College GameDay in tow, and a primetime slot on ABC broadcasting this game, it was more than just the Eyes of Texas that were watching this game.
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Historically-bad Texas offense squanders an elite defensive performance against TCU
After the last 12 seasons, it was improbable that the Texas Longhorns would find a new way to notch a frustrating loss, but with a 17-10 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, they accomplished just that. With questions arising all week about how the Texas defense could slow down one...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
The Texas Longhorns faced a must-win game against the TCU Horned Frogs. The defense got the message, but the offense was unable to do its part, with the Longhorns managing just three points in the contest. The only touchdown from the Longhorns was a defensive touchdown late in the game to keep the hopes alive.
Burnt Orange Nation
Women's Texas Basketball Vs UConn
I know All-American guard Rori Harmon didn't play, but yeesh this was ugly. This is by far the slowest Texas team in maybe 2 decades. In terms of plain foot speed and lateral quickness. BYU transfer Shaylee Gonzalez is super slow and can't guard anyone or handle the point. Too...
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time, TV set and odds released for No. 18 Texas at Kansas
The Nov. 19 matchup between the No. 18 Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Central on FS1 the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday. On Sunday, the Longhorns opened as favorites over the Jayhawks with the...
Comments / 0