Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
WNYT
Glenville man charged in hatchet attack has court appearance moved to December
A Glenville man accused of attacking two Clifton Park teenagers with a hatchet was set to appear before a judge on Tuesday. However, that appearance has been moved to December 13, after his lawyer asked for an adjournment. Benjamin Jerome allegedly swung a hatchet at the victims and shot their...
WNYT
Passerby honored for helping Fulton County deputy during roadside struggle
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office presented a man Tuesday with an award for his quick actions helping a deputy. The deputy, Ethan Thomas, was on routine patrol on Bliss Road in Stratford when he was attacked, says the sheriff. Donald Holdridge Jr. – who just happened to be passing...
Saugerties Woman Sentenced For Attempted Arson Of NYPD Van With 4 Officers Inside
A New York woman is heading to federal prison after admitting she tried to set fire to an occupied NYPD van during protests over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. Ulster County resident Samantha Shader, age 29, of Saugerties, was sentenced to 6...
69-Year-Old Woman Dies In Crash With Commercial Vehicle In Halfmoon
A 69-year-old woman has died following a crash in the region Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, authorities said. Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9:30 a.m. with reports of a crash on State Route 146 in Halfmoon, at the intersection of Farm to Market Road, State Police said.
WNYT
Fonda man charged in knife assault
A Fonda man is facing assault and weapons charges. William Lewey, 42, is accused of using a knife to cut a victim’s arm, and causing physical damage to the victim’s property. Lewey was found in nearby woods a short time later. He was sent to the Montgomery County...
WRGB
Used cooking oil thefts caught on camera (again), pizza shop owner speaks with suspect
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — A Capital Region pizza shop owner is sounding the alarm over cooking oil thefts – after he says his shop has been targeted numerous times this year. The most recent attempt happened Monday morning and it's all caught on camera. CBS6’s Briana Supardi...
WNYT
Serial drunken driver sentenced in Albany County
A man police call a serial drunken driver, was sentenced in Albany County on Tuesday evening. Brandon McKinley, 42, received three to nine years in state prison. McKinley pleaded guilty last September to three counts of DWI. Police say he has been arrested seven times over 14 years, accused of...
Deer runs through nursing home window in Johnstown
A deer reportedly ran through the parking lot of the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown before busting through a window and running around inside.
WNYT
Mother’s car stolen in Albany with children still inside
Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing a vehicle in Albany with two children inside. According to the Albany Police Department, the two children, ages three and eight, were in the vehicle when it was stolen. Police tell us the mother left her car running near the intersection...
Former Apartment Complex Manager In Clifton Park Stole Rent Checks, Police Say
A former property manager at an apartment complex in the region is accused of pocketing rent payments for himself. Steven Belfiore, age 33, of Albany, was arrested Monday, Nov. 7, following an investigation by State Police. Troopers in Saratoga County were first contacted in August 2022 by The Solomon Organization,...
Mechanicville police arrest man after domestic incident
Mechanicville police arrested Thomas Masden, 24 of Mechanicville on November 12. Masden was allegedly involved in a domestic incident.
WNYT
State trooper honored with national award for saving a life on I-87
A New York State trooper was honored with a national certificate Tuesday for his quick action in saving a driver’s life in January. The American Red Cross honored Trooper Michael Nash at its Albany headquarters, after Nash was credited with performing life-saving CPR that saved a person’s life on the Northway in Colonie.
WNYT
Trial resumes in 2020 Albany murder
An Albany murder trial resumes this week. Darius Cokely is accused of stabbing another man to death in 2020. Prosecutors say Cokely stabbed Maurice Skeen during a fight on Madison Avenue, near New Scotland Avenue. The grandmother of the victim was the first to testify this past Wednesday. Cokely was...
iheart.com
Police: Kingston man almost hits officer, gets DWI
Ulster County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Kingston man early Saturday morning after he allegedly flew by a traffic stop, nearly hitting a patrol car and deputy.
Amsterdam man faces DWI, firearm possession charges
A man from Amsterdam was arrested on Monday. Joseph Harrington, 56, faces multiple charges after allegedly driving while drunk with a suspended license, as well as firearm possession charges.
WNYT
Mid-Hudson News Network
Homeless Saugerties man arrested for criminal contempt
SAUGERTIES – A 32-year-old homeless Saugerties man has been charged with criminal contempt of a court order. Saugerties Police said Christian Moore-Giles was arrested after patrols responded to 2084 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties shortly before 6 a.m. on November 11 for an unwanted man there. Through...
