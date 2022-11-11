ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Fonda man charged in knife assault

A Fonda man is facing assault and weapons charges. William Lewey, 42, is accused of using a knife to cut a victim’s arm, and causing physical damage to the victim’s property. Lewey was found in nearby woods a short time later. He was sent to the Montgomery County...
FONDA, NY
WNYT

Serial drunken driver sentenced in Albany County

A man police call a serial drunken driver, was sentenced in Albany County on Tuesday evening. Brandon McKinley, 42, received three to nine years in state prison. McKinley pleaded guilty last September to three counts of DWI. Police say he has been arrested seven times over 14 years, accused of...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Mother’s car stolen in Albany with children still inside

Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing a vehicle in Albany with two children inside. According to the Albany Police Department, the two children, ages three and eight, were in the vehicle when it was stolen. Police tell us the mother left her car running near the intersection...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

State trooper honored with national award for saving a life on I-87

A New York State trooper was honored with a national certificate Tuesday for his quick action in saving a driver’s life in January. The American Red Cross honored Trooper Michael Nash at its Albany headquarters, after Nash was credited with performing life-saving CPR that saved a person’s life on the Northway in Colonie.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Trial resumes in 2020 Albany murder

An Albany murder trial resumes this week. Darius Cokely is accused of stabbing another man to death in 2020. Prosecutors say Cokely stabbed Maurice Skeen during a fight on Madison Avenue, near New Scotland Avenue. The grandmother of the victim was the first to testify this past Wednesday. Cokely was...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Albany Woman Arrested After Car With Two Children Inside is Stolen

An Albany woman has been arrested after a vehicle that had two children inside of it was stolen over the weekend. Police say the woman left the vehicle running on Central Avenue in the area of Robin Street Saturday. Someone took the vehicle but ended up ditching it a few blocks away. The three-year-old and eight-year-old luckily were not hurt. The woman has been charged with child endangerment and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany man accused of stealing rent money in Clifton Park

An Albany man is accused of stealing rent money in Clifton Park. Steven Belfiore, 33, is charged with grand larceny. Troopers say they got a complaint from the owner of the Fox Run apartment complex in Clifton Park. They found Belfiore – who used to work as a property manager...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Homeless Saugerties man arrested for criminal contempt

SAUGERTIES – A 32-year-old homeless Saugerties man has been charged with criminal contempt of a court order. Saugerties Police said Christian Moore-Giles was arrested after patrols responded to 2084 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties shortly before 6 a.m. on November 11 for an unwanted man there. Through...
SAUGERTIES, NY

