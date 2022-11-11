Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla workers allege they were exploited at Texas gigafactoryAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Good Day Cooks: Joaihú Chocolate
Joaihú is a newly-launched, direct-trade craft Brazilian cacao brand founded by local musician and Austinite, Kate Robberson, who joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Carlo Falco to share all about it. Joaihú will be holding a launch party on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Central Market North.
fox7austin.com
Austin family searches for 75-year-old veteran with dementia
AUSTIN, Texas - A 75-year-old man with dementia has been missing from a North Austin memory care facility for more than one week. Paull Patterson left the Colonial Gardens Memory Care Facility around 4 p.m. on Nov. 6, according to his daughter Laurel Patterson. "He just walked out the front...
fox7austin.com
Newly released Cormac McCarthy archives now open at Wittliff Collections in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Following the October publication of famed author Cormac McCarthy's book "The Passenger," the Wittliff Collections at Texas State University has opened new files containing early drafts of the novel. "The Passenger" is McCarthy's first new book since he won the Pulitzer Prize for "The Road" in...
fox7austin.com
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Man peeks inside woman's home in West Austin
A West Austin woman caught a man on camera peeking inside of her home while she was alone. She’s very upset and concerned for others.
fox7austin.com
Central Texans lace up shoes to walk to end Alzheimer's
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texans laced up their walking shoes Saturday morning in Southeast Austin to join in the fight against Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association held its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's at Circuit of the Americas Nov. 12, with many of the 1200 participants having lost loved ones to Alzheimer's. The Walk is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research and is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide.
fox7austin.com
Deadly wreck: SUV hits pedestrian on I-35 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for witnesses as they investigate a deadly wreck on I-35 in North Austin. Investigators say an SUV hit a pedestrian in the 12800 block of N I-35, just north of Parmer Lane, on November 10 at 11:27 p.m. The pedestrian died at the...
fox7austin.com
Real estate market in Austin dominated by international buyers, says new report
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin real estate market has been very hot over the last couple of years, and that's especially true when it comes to international home buyers. A new report showing more and more people from around the world are buying homes here in the Austin area, contributing $613 million to the region's economy from April 2021-March 2022.
fox7austin.com
Austin USPS hiring for the holiday season and beyond
AUSTIN, Texas - The United States Postal Service is gearing up for a busy holiday season in Austin. There's a job fair tomorrow, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Workforce Solutions Capital Area, for multiple positions with starting pay between $17.32 and $19.50 per hour. USPS says...
fox7austin.com
Cold case: Detectives ask for help solving East Austin murder
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are hoping new leads will help solve a cold case murder in East Austin. Nearly 27 years ago, on Thanksgiving Day, Stephen Arevalo was found unconscious with stab wounds to his body in the 900 block of East 6th Street. A family member told police...
fox7austin.com
Rain ends, but sweater weather remains all week
AUSTIN, Texas - The rain is gone but the Winter-like chill is here to stay for now. Another cold front pushed through last night ushering in colder and drier air with a gusty northerly wind. Highs will stay in the 50s for the fourth straight day with wind chills in...
fox7austin.com
The Kindness Campaign launches annual fundraising effort for World Kindness Day
World Kindness Day, celebrated on November 13th, is a global holiday that npromotes the importance of being kind to each other, yourself, and the world. Austin-based nonprofit The Kindness Campaign is hoping to raise $60,000 this year to help provide curriculum and tools to 100 schools. Delanie Davis with TKC joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about the annual fundraising effort.
fox7austin.com
Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A two-vehicle wreck on 183 near Riverside Drive, in Southeast Austin, left two people dead. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, both people died on scene and a third patient was declared ‘trauma alert’ and taken to the hospital. They say the patient's injuries are potentially...
fox7austin.com
'She had a huge heart': Mother of woman killed by retired DPS trooper in Elgin speaks out
ELGIN, TEXAS - Two months after two women were murdered by a retired DPS trooper in Elgin, the mother of one of those women is speaking out. "It's a hurt that is unexplainable until you actually get through it. No mother should have to bury their child," said Randi Mitchell’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified because of safety concerns.
fox7austin.com
Rainy and chilly start to the week
AUSTIN, Texas - A cloudy, chilly and rainy start to the week in the Austin area. We're tracking an upper low coming out of New Mexico which will pull in the moisture and energize the atmosphere to produce on and off light to moderate rain from mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Rain...
fox7austin.com
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in South Austin. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a call came in about a man with a gun near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Oltorf. The caller told police a white man wearing dark clothing was holding a...
fox7austin.com
Ryan's Day raises funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research for 12th year
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Community members gathered Sunday for "Ryan's Day 12," the 12th annual fundraiser to raise money for research on a disease called Duchenne muscular dystrophy. "A lot of kids with this disease, they don't live as long as where I'm at right now, 30 years old," Ryan Schmidt,...
fox7austin.com
Law enforcement express concerns over stabbing of Bastop County deputy in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A Bastrop County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from surgery after being stabbed multiple times over the weekend. According to APD, Jamie Canales, 40, was found shoplifting at a southeast Austin HEB Saturday morning. As he was trying to leave with the stolen items, loss prevention employees...
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS needs help identifying woman involved in deadly Austin pedestrian crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas DPS is asking for the community's help identifying a woman involved in a deadly pedestrian crash. Officials said the crash happened on Nov. 2 around 6:37 a.m., near the intersection of FM 734, Parmer Lane, and Amberglen Blvd. The unidentified woman appears to be homeless, is...
fox7austin.com
Sheriff's office asks for help identifying Austin theft suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a theft suspect. HCSO said on Nov. 10, a man stole several packages from the area of South Madrone Trail in Austin. The man has a tattoo on his right arm, which appears to be a star,...
Comments / 0