ELGIN, TEXAS - Two months after two women were murdered by a retired DPS trooper in Elgin, the mother of one of those women is speaking out. "It's a hurt that is unexplainable until you actually get through it. No mother should have to bury their child," said Randi Mitchell’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified because of safety concerns.

ELGIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO