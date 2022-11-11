LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The R&B group Boyz II Men are bringing their timeless hits to Lancaster next year, and they’re nowhere near the “End Of The Road.”. Boyz II Men will be performing in Lancaster on Feb. 9, 2023, at the American Music Theatre. According to the American Music Theatre box office, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO