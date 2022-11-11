ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Joe Gatto extends tour, adds stop in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian, actor, and producer Joe Gatto, best known for his appearance on the hit television shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” will be bringing his comedy tour to Hershey next spring. The comedian will be bringing Joe Gatto’s Night of...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Boyz II Men to perform in Midstate next year

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The R&B group Boyz II Men are bringing their timeless hits to Lancaster next year, and they’re nowhere near the “End Of The Road.”. Boyz II Men will be performing in Lancaster on Feb. 9, 2023, at the American Music Theatre. According to the American Music Theatre box office, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.
LANCASTER, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Central Dauphin graduate finds success as a full-time YouTuber

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Central Dauphin High School graduate fulfilled his childhood dream of being a full-time YouTuber. With more than 150,000 subscribers, this Messiah University graduate is living out his dreams while doing what he loves. Zach Hartman, who grew up in Linglestown and graduated...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend. This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York YMCA announces return of Turkey Trot

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re a “5K on Thanksgiving morning” kind-of-person, you’re in luck! The York YMCA announced Tuesday that their Turkey Trot will be returning for the 26th year in a row. The YMCA of the Roses will be holding the York YMCA...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Concort Communications

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Nov. 15’s hometown heroes are collecting food donations for the holiday season. Concort Communications in Schaefferstown, Lebanon County will conclude its annual food drive on Friday, Nov. 18. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ. The...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Meet WGAL's 8 Who Care Award winners

WGAL is honoring our 8 Who Care award winners. These Susquehanna Valley residents are being recognized for their service to their communities. Watch the videos below for their stories. 1. Lee DeRemer. A York County man is motivating and inspiring young people by helping them overcome obstacles on the open...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Urban penthouse’ in 1870s Lancaster building for sale

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Historic meets modern in an apartment for sale in a Lancaster City building that was built in the late 1800s. The “urban penthouse” is located on Prince Street near Gallery Row and the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, according to its listing on the Keller Williams realty website. It’s in a building that Keller Williams says was built in 1870.
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Schaefferstown’s Christkindlmarkt returns on Dec. 9-10 to St. Paul’s UCC

Historic Schaefferstown Inc.’s annual Christkindlmarkt is back at St. Paul’s UCC this year on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. More than 20 skilled artisans will be in attendance with plenty of early American and Pennsylvania German crafts for sale, perfect for last-minute gifts. Items you’ll find include balsam wreaths and Christmas decorations, folk art wood carvings, feather trees, quilt art, hooked rugs, penny rugs, hand-woven gifts, and more.
SCHAEFFERSTOWN, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
MIFFLINBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy