abc27.com
Joe Gatto extends tour, adds stop in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Comedian, actor, and producer Joe Gatto, best known for his appearance on the hit television shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” will be bringing his comedy tour to Hershey next spring. The comedian will be bringing Joe Gatto’s Night of...
abc27.com
Boyz II Men to perform in Midstate next year
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The R&B group Boyz II Men are bringing their timeless hits to Lancaster next year, and they’re nowhere near the “End Of The Road.”. Boyz II Men will be performing in Lancaster on Feb. 9, 2023, at the American Music Theatre. According to the American Music Theatre box office, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.
abc27.com
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ bringing comedy improv show to Cumberland County
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The cast members of the Emmy-nominated television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are bringing their new improv tour titled “Whose Live Anyway?” to Shippensburg University next year. The improv will take place at the Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg...
susquehannastyle.com
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
abc27.com
Central Dauphin graduate finds success as a full-time YouTuber
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Central Dauphin High School graduate fulfilled his childhood dream of being a full-time YouTuber. With more than 150,000 subscribers, this Messiah University graduate is living out his dreams while doing what he loves. Zach Hartman, who grew up in Linglestown and graduated...
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend. This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.
abc27.com
‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
abc27.com
York YMCA announces return of Turkey Trot
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re a “5K on Thanksgiving morning” kind-of-person, you’re in luck! The York YMCA announced Tuesday that their Turkey Trot will be returning for the 26th year in a row. The YMCA of the Roses will be holding the York YMCA...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Concort Communications
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Nov. 15’s hometown heroes are collecting food donations for the holiday season. Concort Communications in Schaefferstown, Lebanon County will conclude its annual food drive on Friday, Nov. 18. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ. The...
abc27.com
Demolition of former Friendly’s begins, clearing the way for new Hershey factory
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Friendly’s in near Hershey is becoming just a memory. Demolition crews began tearing down the restaurant to make room for a new factory for The Hershey Company. At a time when many companies are cutting workers, Hershey is expanding locally and bringing new jobs.
‘I couldn’t get back to sleep’: Pa. woman captures ghostly image on camera
Halloween may be over, but this woman’s spooky season appears to have stretched beyond just one month. A York County resident was shaken after her home security camera captured what looked like a ghost in her house. PARANORMAL PA: Does the fighting spirit of General ‘Mad’ Anthony Wayne still...
WGAL
Meet WGAL's 8 Who Care Award winners
WGAL is honoring our 8 Who Care award winners. These Susquehanna Valley residents are being recognized for their service to their communities. Watch the videos below for their stories. 1. Lee DeRemer. A York County man is motivating and inspiring young people by helping them overcome obstacles on the open...
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them
Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).
abc27.com
‘Urban penthouse’ in 1870s Lancaster building for sale
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Historic meets modern in an apartment for sale in a Lancaster City building that was built in the late 1800s. The “urban penthouse” is located on Prince Street near Gallery Row and the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, according to its listing on the Keller Williams realty website. It’s in a building that Keller Williams says was built in 1870.
lebtown.com
Schaefferstown’s Christkindlmarkt returns on Dec. 9-10 to St. Paul’s UCC
Historic Schaefferstown Inc.’s annual Christkindlmarkt is back at St. Paul’s UCC this year on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. More than 20 skilled artisans will be in attendance with plenty of early American and Pennsylvania German crafts for sale, perfect for last-minute gifts. Items you’ll find include balsam wreaths and Christmas decorations, folk art wood carvings, feather trees, quilt art, hooked rugs, penny rugs, hand-woven gifts, and more.
theburgnews.com
Merry Makers: New Cumberland’s “Merry Merchants Holiday Market” to showcase the town’s growing creative community
It’s a crafty way to get a jump on the holiday season. The Merry Merchants Holiday Market, featuring more than 30 local artisans and makers, is set for Sunday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown New Cumberland. “We want to provide space for local creators...
New York Kids Jealous Of Pennsylvania Kids’ Bologna
I grew up on bologna. My siblings and I brought our lunch to school. Having the school-prepared lunch was a rarity. Once in a while, I would get a nickel or a dime for a bag of Wise potato chips or my favorite - Neopolitan ice cream square. Bologna Every...
Small Business Saturday: Where to shop small in Central Pa.
Small Business Saturday in November emphasizes supporting local business, but there are fun and unique small businesses to explore year-round in Central Pennsylvania. Here are some places to shop small around the Midstate.
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Family of Spring Grove woman who died of brain cancer building library pavilion in her honor
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Kate Warner was just 32 years old when she died from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma. She had been diagnosed only 10 weeks before. The Spring Grove native was a book aficionado. She had been going to school to earn her...
