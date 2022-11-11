WTF is free money. it's all taxpayers money well from those of us that do pay federal income taxes. Some 47% dont..
When you all find out there is no IRS and it was illegal and they are in Puerto Rico, not even the US, you will be getting all your money back. It was actually voluntary to file but we were never told that because they hid everything from us for over 100 years, Listen carefully, the letters are not even real, it's called FEAR MONGERING. Fear is a LIE. It was all a trick so the Elites can make money. we have been slaves since the day we were born. EVERYTHING IS CHANGING VERY SOON. We are now called THE UNITED STATES FOR THE REPUBLIC. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WAS A CORPORATION.
hay their is no FREE MONEY.....STOP TELLING PEOPLE THAT!!!!!!!
Related
NJ Residents: Don’t Forget To File For 2019 Anchor Benefit
NJ gets millions of dollars from Google in settlement over ‘misleading conduct’
Cybersecurity threats are ballooning in New Jersey
NJ concealed-carry gun bill rewritten to gain key endorsements
New Jersey, Pass the Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights
NJ churches/venues ordered to prepare for active shooters
Lawmakers look to crack down on nursing homes that don’t improve
Asylum-seekers bound for Philadelphia? What it means for NJ
NJ overweight – it’s a big problem that’s getting bigger
Governor Murphy Signs Bill Requiring Large Shuls To Plan For Mass Shootings
Stimulus checks could be coming to some Pennsylvanians soon
What are New Jersey’s estate and inheritance taxes when someone dies?
Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?
New Laws Passed in New Jersey, 2022
GOP leadership: Here’s why New Jersey’s property tax relief is a sham | Opinion
NJ students could soon get required instruction on grieving
NJ county bans firearms, except for law enforcement, on county property
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to get payments up to $1,500 over the next few weeks – see if you qualify
The Salvation Army NJ is desperate for red kettle volunteers this holiday season
Listen for popping — how to destroy spotted lanternfly eggs
Beach Radio
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 13