Battleground state SOS winners relieved after denying the election deniers
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Voters in Nevada, along with other battleground states including Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico and Arizona, rejected election deniers running to become secretaries of state. Members of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, including Cisco Aguilar who was recently elected in Nevada, spoke during a virtual press conference Tuesday about the importance of preventing those […] The post Battleground state SOS winners relieved after denying the election deniers appeared first on Nevada Current.
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans still waiting on House results as Trump pitches for 2024 – live
Republicans need to gain one more seat to secure control of lower chamber of Congress
Strictly Legal: Giuliani remains on the hook for libel claim
Two Georgia election workers who were “caught in the crossfire of [Rudy] Giuliani’s campaign to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election” will have their day in court now that the federal court for the District of Columbia denied Giuliani’s motion to dismiss their complaint. As has happened so many times over...
Chinese national faces sentencing in US aviation spying case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Chinese national convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from multiple U.S. aviation and aerospace companies, including the theft of proprietary airplane engine fan technology, is due to be sentenced Wednesday, with prosecutors seeking a 25-year prison term. Yanjun Xu’s attorneys say such a sentence would be far too harsh and that […]
Woman seeks help from the internet to find 'hero' who saved her and her husband after a car crash
She said he was the only driver who pulled up to help and that he stayed with them till the ambulance arrived.
