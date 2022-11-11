SHELTON — The Mas property is at or near capacity, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved the sale of 3.94 acres of the city-owned land to ARP Welding, LLC, for about $335,000, about $85,000 per acre. This latest deal comes a month after the city approved four deals, in which Shelton sold some 26 acres for a total of nearly $2.4 million.

