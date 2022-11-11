Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voters OK charter questions, $18M for roads, fire equipment in referendum
EAST HARTFORD — Road reconstruction, new equipment for firefighters, and changes to the Town Charter are all on tap after voters overwhelmingly supported three local referendum questions on Election Day. A total of $18 million will be spent on roadwork and firefighting gear. As for the changes to the...
Windsor Locks residents to decide on federal funds spending Tuesday
WINDSOR LOCKS — A town meeting is set for Tuesday night on spending approximately $82,000 in federal pandemic relief funds. The meeting is to be held at the Town Hall at 7:30 p.m. If approved, the $82,000 would be split among three projects. The town’s housing assistance fund would...
Journal Inquirer
Developer eyes St. Adalbert gymnasium for 20-unit apartment development
ENFIELD — A Manchester-based developer is seeking approval to tear down St. Adalbert School’s former 10,000-square-foot basketball gymnasium to make way for a two-story, 20-unit apartment building next to Higgins Park. Developer Bill Bellock – principal of Bellsite Development LLC – said that if the Planning & Zoning...
Eyewitness News
Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
East Hartford man died of natural causes in Glastonbury open space area
The East Hartford man whose body was found Sunday in a Glastonbury open-space area died of natural causes, according to a spokeswoman for the Connecticut’s chief medical examiner’s office. The body of the man, Howard Wilmes, 79, was found Sunday morning in the 157-acre Longo Farm open-space area...
Suffield Board of Finance OKs grants for police
SUFFIELD — The Board of Finance gave its approval Tuesday night for the police department to seek grants that will help with enforcement of drunken driving, traffic violations, and vehicle thefts. The grants were also approved by the Board of Selectmen this month. During a presentation to that board...
FireRescue1
Volunteer chiefs dispute Conn. city's automatic-aid agreement
NORWICH, Conn. — Tensions over fire services flared in a dispute over a recent agreement that calls for automatic aid between the paid and volunteer departments to structure fires and serious incidents. The so-called "auto-aid" agreement was reached by City Manager John Salomone, chiefs of the five volunteer departments...
Journal Inquirer
Dart Hill Road bridge to be completed by end of the month
VERNON — After being closed since June, forcing residents and businesses to take lengthy detours, the $2.5 million Dart Hill Road bridge replacement should be completed by the end of the month, after local officials pressured Eversource and the construction contractor to speed up the project to minimize the ongoing disruption.
NBC Connecticut
Outdoor Dining Barriers to be Removed in West Hartford This Week
The outdoor dining barriers along a popular stretch of restaurants in West Hartford are being removed this week. The Department of Public Works is expected to begin the process of removing the outdoor dining barriers on Wednesday in preparation of winter storm operations. The process is expected to take a...
Middletown mayor’s chief of staff apologizes following DUI arrest
The chief of staff for Middletown's mayor is apologizing following her DUI arrest.
Windsor OKs federal funds for affordable housing program
WINDSOR — The Town Council last week unanimously approved spending $375,000 in federal pandemic relief funds on a new multi-family housing rehabilitation program. Economic Development Director Patrick McMahon and Community Development Specialist Flavia Rey Del Castro partnered with Windsor Federal Savings to establish program guidelines for owners to receive funds to renovate their rental properties.
Journal Inquirer
Windsor man arrested with fentanyl
NEW LONDON — Police say they arrested a Windsor man last week after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with...
March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
Connecticut lawmakers take actions as catalytic converter thefts rise
CONNECTICUT, USA — It only takes seconds for someone to steal a catalytic converter. It happened in Wethersfield in August, an example of just how quickly it can happen. Thieves break into a car and move it into the street, a second car pulls up and the thieves...
New Britain Herald
Newington man gets decade in prison after arranging for tractor trailer drivers to bring cocaine into Connecticut
A Newington man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut using truck drivers – during an investigation in which more than $1 million in cash was seized. Angel Luis Rodriguez, who also goes by “Lou Rock,” 45, received his 10-year prison sentence during...
sheltonherald.com
Mayor: Shelton's Mas property nears capacity with latest sale
SHELTON — The Mas property is at or near capacity, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved the sale of 3.94 acres of the city-owned land to ARP Welding, LLC, for about $335,000, about $85,000 per acre. This latest deal comes a month after the city approved four deals, in which Shelton sold some 26 acres for a total of nearly $2.4 million.
ctexaminer.com
An Open Letter to the Residents of Chester, Deep River, Essex and Haddam
Here are the results, by town, of yesterday’s election (Be sure to check the “Select Election” box at. In my gratitude over being re-elected, I want to make a few observations. To everyone who came out to vote — you are democracy in action. To those...
New Britain Herald
Pokemoto, a Hawaiian style poke bowl restaurant, opens in Berlin
BERLIN – Pokémoto, a Hawaiian style poké bowl restaurant, has opened a location in Berlin. “Pokémoto was started by Thomas Nguyen in 2017 in New Haven and was just acquired last year by a local trading company,” said Dave Monk, owner of the Berlin location. “It’s the biggest Poké franchise in Connecticut.”
Banned books: Church holds giveaway after school board member’s objection to LGBTQ novels
ENFIELD — Books deemed inappropriate by a Board of Education member were flying off the shelf — or an offering table, to be precise — at Enfield Congregational, United Church of Christ Sunday night. In less than an hour, residents had taken dozens of copies of seven...
Eyewitness News
VOTE NOW: Are you looking forward to the winter weather?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Are you looking forward to the winter weather? Vote Now in our online poll and watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News for the results.
