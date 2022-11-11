ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Journal Inquirer

Developer eyes St. Adalbert gymnasium for 20-unit apartment development

ENFIELD — A Manchester-based developer is seeking approval to tear down St. Adalbert School’s former 10,000-square-foot basketball gymnasium to make way for a two-story, 20-unit apartment building next to Higgins Park. Developer Bill Bellock – principal of Bellsite Development LLC – said that if the Planning & Zoning...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Suffield Board of Finance OKs grants for police

SUFFIELD — The Board of Finance gave its approval Tuesday night for the police department to seek grants that will help with enforcement of drunken driving, traffic violations, and vehicle thefts. The grants were also approved by the Board of Selectmen this month. During a presentation to that board...
SUFFIELD, CT
FireRescue1

Volunteer chiefs dispute Conn. city's automatic-aid agreement

NORWICH, Conn. — Tensions over fire services flared in a dispute over a recent agreement that calls for automatic aid between the paid and volunteer departments to structure fires and serious incidents. The so-called "auto-aid" agreement was reached by City Manager John Salomone, chiefs of the five volunteer departments...
NORWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Dart Hill Road bridge to be completed by end of the month

VERNON — After being closed since June, forcing residents and businesses to take lengthy detours, the $2.5 million Dart Hill Road bridge replacement should be completed by the end of the month, after local officials pressured Eversource and the construction contractor to speed up the project to minimize the ongoing disruption.
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Outdoor Dining Barriers to be Removed in West Hartford This Week

The outdoor dining barriers along a popular stretch of restaurants in West Hartford are being removed this week. The Department of Public Works is expected to begin the process of removing the outdoor dining barriers on Wednesday in preparation of winter storm operations. The process is expected to take a...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor OKs federal funds for affordable housing program

WINDSOR — The Town Council last week unanimously approved spending $375,000 in federal pandemic relief funds on a new multi-family housing rehabilitation program. Economic Development Director Patrick McMahon and Community Development Specialist Flavia Rey Del Castro partnered with Windsor Federal Savings to establish program guidelines for owners to receive funds to renovate their rental properties.
WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor man arrested with fentanyl

NEW LONDON — Police say they arrested a Windsor man last week after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with...
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Mayor: Shelton's Mas property nears capacity with latest sale

SHELTON — The Mas property is at or near capacity, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved the sale of 3.94 acres of the city-owned land to ARP Welding, LLC, for about $335,000, about $85,000 per acre. This latest deal comes a month after the city approved four deals, in which Shelton sold some 26 acres for a total of nearly $2.4 million.
SHELTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Pokemoto, a Hawaiian style poke bowl restaurant, opens in Berlin

BERLIN – Pokémoto, a Hawaiian style poké bowl restaurant, has opened a location in Berlin. “Pokémoto was started by Thomas Nguyen in 2017 in New Haven and was just acquired last year by a local trading company,” said Dave Monk, owner of the Berlin location. “It’s the biggest Poké franchise in Connecticut.”
BERLIN, CT

