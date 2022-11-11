ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Reveals Injury After Falling Down the Stairs

By Carly Silva
 4 days ago
Rick Kern/Getty Images

Camila Alves is giving her social media followers a health update after taking a spill down the stairs and winding up in neck brace.

Alves, the 40-year-old wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, took to Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 10, to share a selfie in a thick neck brace, which she explained was the result of getting twisted up in her loose pants and falling down the stairs.

"Sh** Happens," she captioned the photo, while letting her fans know that she is going to be fine, despite the nasty fall. "I am ok but...Don't fall people...don't fall..."

"Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose [sic] pants up when going by down the stairs!! wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went," the Brazilian model explained. "A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation."

"Recovery time ahead...," she concluded, while adding green and yellow heart emojis and repeating the message in Portuguese.

Of course, she received plenty of love from friends and fans in the comments, including celebrity pal Isla Fisher, who wrote "Still looking beautiful."

"Oh no!!!!!!! Im so sorry!" Rita Wilson commented, while Olivia Munn chimed in with a series of red heart emojis.

"So scary!!! Glad you are ok 🙏🏻💙" one of her followers added.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery" another person wrote.

