ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleona, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

PIAA Releases Semifinal Sites for Volleyball, Soccer Tuesday

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – The PIAA on Sunday released its semifinal sites for volleyball and boys’ and girls’ soccer. All contests will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 15. In Class 1A volleyball, it will be a District 9 vs. District 10 matchup for a berth in the state championship as D9 champ Oswayo Valley takes on D10 champ Maplewood at Warren Area High School at 7 p.m.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WGAL

Winter weather advisory for parts of south-central Pennsylvania

WGAL is tracking the first winter storm of the season for south-central Pennsylvania. Light snow is falling in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley. "You get in some of those higher elevations, you get to maybe some of the bridges and overpasses in parts of Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata counties, up into Dauphin County, you could get a little accumulation," said WGAL chief meteorologist Joe Calhoun. "But most of us, even though it may be snowing, it's just kind of wet out there."
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg Holiday Parade 2022: What you need to know

The Harrisburg Holiday Parade is back and it’s bigger and better than ever. This year’s theme is “A Very Vibrant Holiday” and will feature 100 entries including marching bands, giant balloons, decorated floats and Santa Claus. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of Front and Market streets.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

No injuries when train hits disabled car in Fleetwood

FLEETWOOD, Pa. — Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to a crash involving a train in Fleetwood. A 69 News viewer sent a photo of the scene on the tracks across South Richmond Street, near West Locust Street. A train hit a disabled car around 5:45 a.m., according to...
FLEETWOOD, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County

GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland Valley students honor Veterans

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tributes for veterans happened all over the Midstate for the Veterans Day weekend. But, as the holiday weekend comes to a close some of the youngest Pennsylvanians gave thanks to veterans on Sunday. Dozens attended the Silver Spring Township’s 12th annual Veterans Day...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Barn fire in West Hempfield Township

There is currently a fire at the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a haybale fire. Two towers of haybales were engulfed in flame. The fire is currently being worked...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy