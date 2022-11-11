Read full article on original website
PIAA soccer semifinals postponed to Wednesday ahead of winter weather
Central Dauphin defeats CB East 2-0 in PIAA Class 4A girls high school soccer game Three Mid-Penn soccer teams will have to wait another 24 hours to attempt to earn a state championship berth. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a...
Updated District 3 football tournament brackets through weekend play of Nov. 11-12
District 3 football championships have been awarded to two Mid-Penn Conference schools -- Steelton-Highspire in Class 1A and Trinity in Class 2A. Four more championships will be decided in the next two weekends.
PIAA Releases Semifinal Sites for Volleyball, Soccer Tuesday
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – The PIAA on Sunday released its semifinal sites for volleyball and boys’ and girls’ soccer. All contests will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 15. In Class 1A volleyball, it will be a District 9 vs. District 10 matchup for a berth in the state championship as D9 champ Oswayo Valley takes on D10 champ Maplewood at Warren Area High School at 7 p.m.
Shippensburg fights, but can't complete comeback in quarterfinal loss
In the first half of Saturday's district quarterfinal, it looked like it could have been a long night for the Greyhounds. The Golden Mules got out to a big early lead and could have ran away with it, but the Greyhounds fought back. They just ran out of time. Shippensburg...
Former Carlisle ace Hannah Barrett, a Georgia state golf champion, makes her college decision
Not long ago, Hannah Barrett was a Carlisle sophomore on the rise. In the fall of 2020, Barrett chased down runner-up finishes at the Mid-Penn Conference and District 3 3A tournaments. She capped that season T14 at states and earned her place as PennLive’s Golfer of the Year. Well, that...
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
In their own words: Parents of alleged Middletown H.S. Football hazing victims speak
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After hazing allegations emerged, the Middletown School District cancelled its football season. In a CBS 21 exclusive, we sit down to talk with the parents of two Middletown football players as they describe the horrific videos that emerged. They are the parents of two...
New details on June crash involving two students, one grad of Conestoga Valley
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The East Lampeter Township Police Department has completed their investigation of a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:13 am on June 25th in the 500 block of Willow Road. The crash involved two students of Conestoga Valley High School as well...
Winter weather advisory for parts of south-central Pennsylvania
WGAL is tracking the first winter storm of the season for south-central Pennsylvania. Light snow is falling in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley. "You get in some of those higher elevations, you get to maybe some of the bridges and overpasses in parts of Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata counties, up into Dauphin County, you could get a little accumulation," said WGAL chief meteorologist Joe Calhoun. "But most of us, even though it may be snowing, it's just kind of wet out there."
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
Harrisburg Holiday Parade 2022: What you need to know
The Harrisburg Holiday Parade is back and it’s bigger and better than ever. This year’s theme is “A Very Vibrant Holiday” and will feature 100 entries including marching bands, giant balloons, decorated floats and Santa Claus. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of Front and Market streets.
No injuries when train hits disabled car in Fleetwood
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — Emergency crews responded early Monday morning to a crash involving a train in Fleetwood. A 69 News viewer sent a photo of the scene on the tracks across South Richmond Street, near West Locust Street. A train hit a disabled car around 5:45 a.m., according to...
Overnight rolling stops rescheduled for Route 22/322 in Dauphin County: PennDOT
The overnight rolling stops planned on westbound Route 22/322 from Elmerton Avenue to Interstate 81 in Dauphin County have been rescheduled due to the forecast of inclement weather. Weather permitting, rolling stops of up to 15 minutes will be in place on westbound Route 22/322 from midnight to 5 a.m....
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
Snow tapering off after up to 5 inches fell around the state: NWS
A snowy Tuesday will not continue into Wednesday, except possibly in the northwestern part of the state, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Jonathan Guseman said warmer air is coming from the southwest to the northeast, which will help diminish any snowy precipitation, turning it back into rain. Some...
Cumberland Valley students honor Veterans
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tributes for veterans happened all over the Midstate for the Veterans Day weekend. But, as the holiday weekend comes to a close some of the youngest Pennsylvanians gave thanks to veterans on Sunday. Dozens attended the Silver Spring Township’s 12th annual Veterans Day...
Interstate 81 reopened after crash closed southbound lanes in Lebanon County: PennDOT
Update 11:10 p.m.: The crash cleared and all southbound lanes were reopened. All southbound lanes of Interstate 81 are closed in Lebanon County for a multi-vehicle crash, according to PennDOT. The crash, reported around 8:30 p.m., is between Exit 90 - PA 72 and Exit 85 - PA 934 in...
Barn fire in West Hempfield Township
There is currently a fire at the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a haybale fire. Two towers of haybales were engulfed in flame. The fire is currently being worked...
