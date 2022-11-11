ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Eight local teams compete in fourth annual Unified Basketball Jamboree: ‘There’s nothing our students can’t do’ (video)

CHICOPEE – Before players and coaches from eight local schools took the court for Tuesday evening’s fourth annual Unified Basketball Jamboree at Chicopee Comprehensive High School, Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Leadership Coordinator Peter Smith presented some hardware. Tuesday’s competition consisted of teams from Southwick, Chicopee, Chicopee Comp, Agawam,...
CHICOPEE, MA
Syracuse.com

Hartford men’s basketball team hires former Syracuse player as assistant coach (report)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Paul Harris will become an assistant coach for the Hartford men’s basketball program, according to a twitter post by Jeff Goodman. Harris, 36, played three seasons at Syracuse and left the program after the 2008-09 season to pursue a pro career. He averaged 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds during his time with SU. As an undersized (height, not bulk) power forward, Harris was a force on the backboards in particular.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSBS

Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”

The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Chicopee River In Springfield: Police

Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Chicopee River in Springfield, according to Springfield Police's Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh. Police responded to a report of a body in the river in the 300 block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Walsh said on Twitter.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $820,000

Debra Utting and George Utting bought the property at 32 Gray Street, Amherst, from Holdings Llc Mcdowell on Oct. 24, 2022, for $820,000 which represents a price per square foot of $366. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
