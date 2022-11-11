Read full article on original website
No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer beat No. 5 Frontier through snowstorm, 2-1 after OT in Div. IV state semifinal
WEST SPRINGFIELD — No. 1 South Hadley boys soccer came from behind to defeat No. 5 Frontier in the MIAA Div. IV State Tournament semifinals on Tuesday at West Springfield High School, 2-1 in overtime.
East Longmeadow ends Westfield Bombers football run in Senior Super Bowl
EAST LONGMEADOW – Sometimes the very ending to a story is one we are not happy with but the beginning and the middle is often a thing of beauty. That exemplifies just how the Westfield Senior Bombers youth football team is feeling just days removed from falling in the big game after a highly successful season.
Eight local teams compete in fourth annual Unified Basketball Jamboree: ‘There’s nothing our students can’t do’ (video)
CHICOPEE – Before players and coaches from eight local schools took the court for Tuesday evening’s fourth annual Unified Basketball Jamboree at Chicopee Comprehensive High School, Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Leadership Coordinator Peter Smith presented some hardware. Tuesday’s competition consisted of teams from Southwick, Chicopee, Chicopee Comp, Agawam,...
Worcester Railers’ Jacob Hayhurst recalled by Springfield Thunderbirds
WORCESTER, Mass. – The Worcester Railers Hockey Club, ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders announced today that the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) have recalled forward Jacob Hayhurst. Hayhurst had recorded eight points (4-4-8) in his seven games played for Worcester. He tallied points in six out of his seven...
Celina Savage’s 17 kills leads No. 3 Mount Greylock past No. 2 Hopedale in D-V girls volleyball state semifinals
WEST SPRINGFIELD — No. 3 Mount Greylock had never found itself in this position before. The Mounties were one set away from clinching a spot in the program’s first ever state title game — an understandable time for nerves to be at an all-time high.
Hartford men’s basketball team hires former Syracuse player as assistant coach (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Paul Harris will become an assistant coach for the Hartford men’s basketball program, according to a twitter post by Jeff Goodman. Harris, 36, played three seasons at Syracuse and left the program after the 2008-09 season to pursue a pro career. He averaged 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds during his time with SU. As an undersized (height, not bulk) power forward, Harris was a force on the backboards in particular.
Late goal ends No. 3 Minnechaug girls soccer’s season as Falcons fall to No. 10 Silver Lake in D-II semi
LEOMINSTER — Just a few short years ago, players like Gabriella Rita and Lily Kane were freshmen in the Minnechaug girls soccer program. They were young, new to the program and trying to make an impact.
UB hoops loses at ranked UConn, women get 1st win with coach Becky Burke
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After splitting a pair of home games to begin the season, UB lost 84-64 in its basketball road opener Tuesday night at nationally-ranked UConn. UConn (3-0) entered the AP poll this week at No. 25 and are the third team receiving votes outside the coaches top 25. The game at the […]
Breeze Airways adds Raleigh-Durham flight, returns Pittsburgh nonstop service to Bradley
WINDSOR LOCKS — Startup Breeze Airways will add new nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, from Hartford/ Springfield’s Bradley International Airport starting in February 2023, the airport announced Tuesday. Breeze said it will also return nonstop service to Pittsburgh in and introduce one-stop service to New Orleans that...
Mayflower Marathon is moving to MGM on Monday; here’s where you can drop off donations
The Mayflower Marathon, one of New England’s largest donation drives, is moving to MGM Springfield for its three-day Thanksgiving week donation event. With the move from the Basketball Hall of Fame to MGM, many donors are wondering where they can drop off donations. The Mayflower Marathon is an annual...
Two Bay State Cities Have Been Deemed “Underrated”
The definition of "underrated": Not rated or valued highly enough. that best describes a pair of cities located in the Bay State's Pioneer Valley. A recent poll by CNN is NOT in agreement with the local public and it's surrounding areas, but we won't keep you in suspense much longer. Drum roll, please: The two cities we are referring to are located east of the Berkshires, Springfield and Northampton. Both vicinities have a bevy of places to visit which can constitute a perfect day trip or weekend getaway.
Westfield Bombers win defensive battle against Wilbraham in the SAFL D1 Pee Wees Super Bowl, 6-0
EAST LONGMEADOW – If the Westfield Bombers Pee Wee football team gets somewhat defensive when it comes to discussing the championship game, it’s because they earned that right.
Police Commission votes to use Westfield State University officers at big events
WESTFIELD — The Police Commission recently approved an agreement with the Westfield State University Police to use their officers to fill the gap left by the absence of reserve and auxiliary officers. Police Chief Lawrence Valliere said that the commission voted to add 13 WSU officers to the list...
Yelp Listed The Best Dive Bars In Western Mass., And Three, Including #1, Are In The Berkshires!
Do you have a favorite watering hole, Berkshire County residents? You know, a place to go after work, or meet up with some friends, or watch some football? Well, guess what? Your favorite place to hang might be one of the best in Western Massachusetts!. Yelp just recently released its...
Chicopee Knights of Columbus cancel annual Thanksgiving dinner
Knights of Columbus Council 4044 announced that they will not be having their annual Thanksgiving Dinner this year.
Springfield Police investigating discovery of body in Chicopee River
SPRINGFIELD – The body of a man was found Tuesday morning in the Chicopee River in the Indian Orchard section of the city. The man was discovered at about 11:35 a.m. in the area of 300 Water St., said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman. The department’s Detective bureau is investigating...
Body Pulled From Chicopee River In Springfield: Police
Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Chicopee River in Springfield, according to Springfield Police's Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh. Police responded to a report of a body in the river in the 300 block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Walsh said on Twitter.
Newington man gets decade in prison after arranging for tractor trailer drivers to bring cocaine into Connecticut
A Newington man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut using truck drivers – during an investigation in which more than $1 million in cash was seized. Angel Luis Rodriguez, who also goes by “Lou Rock,” 45, received his 10-year prison sentence during...
Bright Nights offering neighborhood IDs for Forest Park residents
SPRINGFIELD — In order to head off traffic issues for residents in the Forest Park area, Bright Nights has once again offered neighborhood IDs during the holiday season. The holiday event at the park will open on Nov. 23 and operate nightly until Jan. 1, 2023. It will be closed on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.
Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $820,000
Debra Utting and George Utting bought the property at 32 Gray Street, Amherst, from Holdings Llc Mcdowell on Oct. 24, 2022, for $820,000 which represents a price per square foot of $366. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
