Policy, politics and progressive commentary Voters in Nevada, along with other battleground states including Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico and Arizona, rejected election deniers running to become secretaries of state. Members of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, including Cisco Aguilar who was recently elected in Nevada, spoke during a virtual press conference Tuesday about the importance of preventing those […] The post Battleground state SOS winners relieved after denying the election deniers appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO