Related
WSAZ
City declares bar that was scene of deadly shooting a public nuisance
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council voted Monday night on a resolution that declares Premier Pub & Grill a public nuisance and that the business should be “abated,” or eliminated. Council members voted unanimously to pass the resolution. The vote comes after a deadly shooting Nov. 4...
West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
WSAZ
Man sentenced for shooting man during argument
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who injured another man in a shooting last year in Cross Lanes was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years behind bars, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. James Mathis, who’s in his mid-20s and from Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment...
WSAZ
Man sentenced for shooting woman in the head
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years in jail for a shooting that seriously injured a woman last year, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. Brett Peters, who’s in his early 40s, also was ordered to complete a treatment program in...
lootpress.com
Domestic investigation leads to charges
COSTA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charges have been issued in relation to a domestic incident which occurred last Monday in the Boone County area. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies responded to the Costa area to address reports of a domestic situation.
West Virginia woman named ‘Sunshine’ pleads guilty to carrying gun during drug crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A 40-year-old Huntington woman pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday for carrying a gun during and in relation to a drug crime. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says the woman, named Sunshine Amanda Taylor sold a shotgun and about six grams of fentanyl worth $1,350 to an anonymous informant on […]
Stolen vehicle complain leads to Grand Larceny arrest
CAZY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation following up on a stolen vehicle complaint in Boone County has resulted in Grand Larceny charges per reports. As confirmed by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies with the department responded to a stolen vehicle complaint out of the Madison area.
WSAZ
Deputies search for car involved in Thornhill dealership hit and run
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Michael Chryssofos stepped back from where a car was parked to show just how far the totaled vehicle was pushed after a hit-and-run incident at a Logan County car dealership. Chryssofos, the parts and service director, was one of the first to see the black...
West Virginia State Police plan sobriety checkpoint in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Mason County in December to bring awareness to driving under the influence. According to the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will take place between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 on WV Route 2 near the intersection […]
WSAZ
Car, school bus involved in Kanawha County accident
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon, Metro 911 confirms. The accident was reported just after 4 p.m. along MacCorkle Avenue SW in Jefferson. Our crew at the scene said the crash appeared relatively minor, with some damage to...
WSAZ
Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former teacher at Symmes Valley High School was found guilty Tuesday on charges of voyeurism and tampering with evidence. The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said Russell “Rusty” Webb was found guilty after a two-day jury trial. Webb was accused of filming...
West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
North Carolina felon that jumped out of window from cops now sentenced for gun possession in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A North Carolina felon was sentenced to prison a little over one year after he unlawfully possessed a gun and tried to flee from authorities through a window. According to court records, authorities were searching for Calvin Moore, 33, of Silver City, North Carolina, at a residence on Sixth Street in […]
WSAZ
Search for escaped inmate
GREENUP COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement is searching for an inmate accused of walking away from a work program site. According to the Greenup County Jailer, inmate Jeffrey Adams was last seen just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near a car dealership on Greenup Avenue headed towards Catlettsburg. Anyone...
WVDOH accepts bids for final portion of MacCorkle Avenue renovation
CHARLESTON, WV – The final section of MacCorkle Avenue to be renovated in Kanawha City is among 22 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The project is funded by West Virginia Turnpike bond sales through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
WSAZ
U.S. Marshals | Two men wanted in connection with drug trafficking investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men are wanted in connection to a DEA lead investigation into a drug trafficking organization with ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division...
meigsindypress.com
Long Convicted of Murder
POMEROY, Ohio – A man has been convicted of of murder in the death of Terry Weaver. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on November 14, 2022, Anthony Long, 40, of Gallipolis, Ohio was convicted of Murder, an unclassified felony. On December 22, 2021, Terry Weaver,...
WSAZ
Dilapidated property demolition begins in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of Nitro West Virginia will soon be getting a makeover. The city recently received $350,000 in grant funding to demolish some abandoned properties. The first demolition of the multi-phase project began Tuesday with the first demolition of many. The first property is right off of...
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
Kentucky State Police warn of phone scam
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that they’ve received complaints from citizens regarding a phone scam in the Ashland area. KSP says that people have been receiving calls from a person claiming to be a trooper with KSP and saying that they have civil litigation against them. They say that the caller then demands immediate […]
