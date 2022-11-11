McDermott: Keenum has won games and he's go that it factor

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - After another loss in the AFC East against the New York Jets, and the biggest concern is whether or not Josh Allen is going to start on Sunday. The Bills look to get back in the win column with a tough task as the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings come into town at HighMark Stadium.

Even with the loss to the Jets the Bills still hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but the race for the division is now tighter as the Bills are only a half game ahead of the Miami Dolphins and the Jets as they are both 6-3 with the Bills sitting at 6-2.

As the Bills prepare for the Vikings who are on a six game winning streak after losing in Week 2 against the Eagles.

Heading into this week’s matchup Allen has not practiced at all this week, but head coach Sean McDermott joined the “Extra Point Show” and did not rule out the chance that Allen could play on Sunday.

“We are taking it as I mentioned at the beginning of the week one day at a time today, we’re literally going to have to take it one hour at a time, and were going to see how things go,” McDermott said.

McDermott did rule out both Jordan Poyer and Greg Rousseau, for Sunday’s matchup. Rousseau went out during the loss to the Jets and is week-to-week with a high ankle sprain. Jordan Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury he has been dealing with all season.

If Allen can not go, backup quarterback Case Keenum will make the start for the Bills, Keenum did lead the Vikings to an NFC Championship game in 2017 with now Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“He has a great way of influencing the locker room, he’s very positive, he has a good feel for the game instinctively, he’s won games, he’s got that it factor.” McDermott said.

It has been a tough two weeks for the Bills on the run defense has taken some hits giving up over 200 yards against the Packers, and over 170 yards on the ground to the Jets. McDermott is looking for the adjustments to get better this week.

“Through the course of every season you have to make adjustments, whether it’s run game or pass game or personnel, there’s always adjustments that need to be made,” McDermott said.

