ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

McDermott: Keenum has won games and he's go that it factor

By Extra Point Show
WGR550
WGR550
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHuxV_0j7Qkm9M00

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - After another loss in the AFC East against the New York Jets, and the biggest concern is whether or not Josh Allen is going to start on Sunday. The Bills look to get back in the win column with a tough task as the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings come into town at HighMark Stadium.

Even with the loss to the Jets the Bills still hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but the race for the division is now tighter as the Bills are only a half game ahead of the Miami Dolphins and the Jets as they are both 6-3 with the Bills sitting at 6-2.

As the Bills prepare for the Vikings who are on a six game winning streak after losing in Week 2 against the Eagles.

Heading into this week’s matchup Allen has not practiced at all this week, but head coach Sean McDermott joined the “Extra Point Show” and did not rule out the chance that Allen could play on Sunday.

“We are taking it as I mentioned at the beginning of the week one day at a time today, we’re literally going to have to take it one hour at a time, and were going to see how things go,” McDermott said.

McDermott did rule out both Jordan Poyer and Greg Rousseau, for Sunday’s matchup. Rousseau went out during the loss to the Jets and is week-to-week with a high ankle sprain. Jordan Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury he has been dealing with all season.

If Allen can not go, backup quarterback Case Keenum will make the start for the Bills, Keenum did lead the Vikings to an NFC Championship game in 2017 with now Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“He has a great way of influencing the locker room, he’s very positive, he has a good feel for the game instinctively, he’s won games, he’s got that it factor.” McDermott said.

It has been a tough two weeks for the Bills on the run defense has taken some hits giving up over 200 yards against the Packers, and over 170 yards on the ground to the Jets. McDermott is looking for the adjustments to get better this week.

“Through the course of every season you have to make adjustments, whether it’s run game or pass game or personnel, there’s always adjustments that need to be made,” McDermott said.

Hear more of McDermott's conversation during the "Extra Point Show" in the player below:

Photo credit Losi & Gangi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGR550

Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Vikings at Bills

In one of the most unbelievable, improbable games and endings, the Buffalo Bills dropped a 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Sal Capaccio has more with his Arrow Up/Arrow Down column:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGR550

Howard Picks the Bills: Week 11

After another close loss for the Bills against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Orchard Park, how confident does Howard Simon remain in Buffalo’s outlook for the rest of the 2022 season? It’s the Week 11 edition of “Howard Picks the Bills”:
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
930
Followers
4K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy