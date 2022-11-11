ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

CBS Sacramento

Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown

WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Sacramento Covered

Sacramento Covered is excited to share that our 22nd Annual Healthy Sacramento Day will be held on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heart Health Park at CalExpo, with an expected attendance of more than 2,000 community members. This free event offers fresh produce, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, preventive screenings for health and dental, haircuts, and eligibility screening for programs such Covered California, Medi-Cal and CalFresh, as well as family activities, games and entertainment.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Chicago related to Natomas gas station shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has been arrested in Chicago on Monday in connection with an Aug. 3 homicide on Gateway Oaks Drive, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Rashawn Anderson, 22, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Natomas. and will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Major diesel spill shuts down Tanzanite Park in Natomas

SACRAMENTO — Crews were working to clean up a massive diesel spill at a community park in the south Natomas area Tuesday evening.The spill happened at Tanzanite Park. The park is surrounded by homes and features a pond, a dog park and even a skate parkThe Office of Spill Prevention and Response said the leak came from a generator. The generator could hold up to 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel, and approximately 3,000 gallons had gone into the pond.A cleanup crew on the scene told CBS13 that the incident was a residential spill that went out into the pong through a storm drain. Animals in the area were also said to not be doing well.At this time, it is unclear when the park will be reopened.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento’s Shop 916 program returns with free gift card promotion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Shop 916 gift card program is back for another year, and this time, buyers will be able to get extra spending money with their purchases. The program was created to help local businesses that were affected by the pandemic. Gift cards can be used citywide, but they will only […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at NorCal DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento on […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

ROSEVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Negligent Driver Kills Bicyclist in Sacramento and Flees

Accident Near Kenwood Street Intersection Claims Life of Bicycle Rider. A negligent driver in Sacramento killed a bicycle rider on November 9 and then fled from the scene. The collision occurred near the Kenwood Street intersection with Arcade Boulevard at about 4:35, according to the incident report by the Sacramento Police Department. The female bicyclist died at the accident scene. The roadway in the area was shut down for a period of time while an investigation was conducted into the fatality accident. The identity of the deceased woman will not be released until family members have been notified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

DA: Ex-St. Francis High coach kissed, groped 13-year-old victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former St. Francis High School coach was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor, the Sacramento County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday. Aaron Daniel Rios was a track and cross-country coach for the school at the time of the incident and he...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found

As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
CALIFORNIA STATE

