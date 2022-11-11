Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Related
Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown
WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident.
KCRA.com
City of Sacramento recruiting community ambassadors to improve underserved areas
In an effort to build trust and engagement, the city of Sacramento is looking for community ambassadors to help give a voice to historically underrepresented communities. Community ambassadors will receive a $2,500 stipend and will serve as a liaison between the city and the community. Individuals will also be required...
Tanzanite Park in Natomas closed temporarily due to a ‘diesel release’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Tanzanite Community Park in Natomas is closed due to a cleanup of a “diesel release,” according to the Office of Spill Prevention and Response. The OSPR said that the source of the spill has stopped, but that the park will remain closed. There is personnel on the scene currently who are […]
Sacramento makes thousands of dollars available for some child care centers, homes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Sacramento that are in high need of child care services could soon be getting some help through stipends for centers and homes. Family child care homes and centers could get $5,000, and center-based programs could receive $7,500. The city said the money is being given to help an industry […]
Fox40
Sacramento Covered
Sacramento Covered is excited to share that our 22nd Annual Healthy Sacramento Day will be held on Saturday, November 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heart Health Park at CalExpo, with an expected attendance of more than 2,000 community members. This free event offers fresh produce, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, preventive screenings for health and dental, haircuts, and eligibility screening for programs such Covered California, Medi-Cal and CalFresh, as well as family activities, games and entertainment.
Citrus Heights Vice Mayor proposes break away from San Juan Unified, create new city district
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights Vice Mayor Tim Schaefer proposed starting talks about disbanding schools within the city from the San Juan Unified School District (SJUSD) and instead creating a Citrus Heights Unified School District. During an Oct. 13 city council meeting, Schaefer invited members of the council...
Arrest made in Chicago related to Natomas gas station shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has been arrested in Chicago on Monday in connection with an Aug. 3 homicide on Gateway Oaks Drive, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Rashawn Anderson, 22, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Natomas. and will […]
Sacramento expanding Auburn Boulevard facility to be used as temporary cold-weather respite center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento's Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center will be expanding capacity to be used as a cold weather respite center starting Sunday, city officials announced. The center, located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento, will be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m....
SUV crashes into Ross store in Sacramento, sends several people to the hospital
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver who was under the influence drove a vehicle into a commercial building in the 3700 Block of Truxel Road on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, five people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Firefighters said one person had […]
Major diesel spill shuts down Tanzanite Park in Natomas
SACRAMENTO — Crews were working to clean up a massive diesel spill at a community park in the south Natomas area Tuesday evening.The spill happened at Tanzanite Park. The park is surrounded by homes and features a pond, a dog park and even a skate parkThe Office of Spill Prevention and Response said the leak came from a generator. The generator could hold up to 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel, and approximately 3,000 gallons had gone into the pond.A cleanup crew on the scene told CBS13 that the incident was a residential spill that went out into the pong through a storm drain. Animals in the area were also said to not be doing well.At this time, it is unclear when the park will be reopened.
Sacramento’s Shop 916 program returns with free gift card promotion
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Shop 916 gift card program is back for another year, and this time, buyers will be able to get extra spending money with their purchases. The program was created to help local businesses that were affected by the pandemic. Gift cards can be used citywide, but they will only […]
Nearly all drivers were ticketed at NorCal DUI saturation
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento on […]
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
rosevilletoday.com
Five Guys Burgers and Fries
A burger, fries and shake from your local Five Guys at 8620 Sierra College Blvd. in Roseville sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Negligent Driver Kills Bicyclist in Sacramento and Flees
Accident Near Kenwood Street Intersection Claims Life of Bicycle Rider. A negligent driver in Sacramento killed a bicycle rider on November 9 and then fled from the scene. The collision occurred near the Kenwood Street intersection with Arcade Boulevard at about 4:35, according to the incident report by the Sacramento Police Department. The female bicyclist died at the accident scene. The roadway in the area was shut down for a period of time while an investigation was conducted into the fatality accident. The identity of the deceased woman will not be released until family members have been notified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
DA: Ex-St. Francis High coach kissed, groped 13-year-old victim
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former St. Francis High School coach was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on a minor, the Sacramento County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday. Aaron Daniel Rios was a track and cross-country coach for the school at the time of the incident and he...
Fox40
Gobble Wobble Chicks N Crisis
Annual Elk Grove Gobble Wobble Run on Thanksgiving morning.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Sacramento, California – (With Photos)
There’s no better way to start the day than with a delicious breakfast. And in Sacramento, there are plenty of great places to enjoy a morning meal. From classic diner fare to creative takes on traditional dishes, these restaurants have something for everyone. So whether you’re looking for a...
KCRA.com
We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found
As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
Fox40
Possible new clues in Citrus Heights cold case from 60 years ago
A woman who lived near where he was found says she believes she has important information to solve this case. Possible new clues in Citrus Heights cold case from …. A woman who lived near where he was found says she believes she has important information to solve this case.
Comments / 1