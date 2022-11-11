SACRAMENTO — Crews were working to clean up a massive diesel spill at a community park in the south Natomas area Tuesday evening.The spill happened at Tanzanite Park. The park is surrounded by homes and features a pond, a dog park and even a skate parkThe Office of Spill Prevention and Response said the leak came from a generator. The generator could hold up to 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel, and approximately 3,000 gallons had gone into the pond.A cleanup crew on the scene told CBS13 that the incident was a residential spill that went out into the pong through a storm drain. Animals in the area were also said to not be doing well.At this time, it is unclear when the park will be reopened.

