Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 Things People Thought Were The Height Of Class As Kids But That Turned Out To Be Extremely Ordinary
"I thought Lunchables were really fancy, since my mom never let me have them when I was growing up. But I found out later in life that she just didn't let us have them because she didn't think they were healthy."
Jessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of ‘A Doll’s House’ on Broadway
Jessica Chastain is returning to Broadway a decade after her debut to help put a new spin on Henrik Ibsen’s iconic play A Doll’s House. The Oscar-winning actress and The Nurse star will portray Nora Helmer in an upcoming modernized take on the groundbreaking play. The new version hails from The Jamie Lloyd Company and will come from scribe and Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, with direction by Jamie Lloyd.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside the Museum of Broadway's "Making of a Broadway Show" ExhibitKaty Sullivan on Saying Goodbye to Her History-Making Portrayal in Broadway's 'The Cost of Living'Jodie Comer's 'Prima Facie'...
ICG Publicists Awards TV Nominees Pits Broadcast Comedies Vs. Streaming Dramas & Reality
The ICG Publicists Guild revealed the TV nominees for its 60th annual ICG Publicists Awards today. Up for its 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign are the teams behind Abbott Elementary (Warner Bros. Television/ABC), Ghosts (CBS Studios/CBS), Prey (20th Century Studios/Hulu), RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Paramount+/ Paramount+) and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (CBS Studios/Paramount+). The award honors active members working in television whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding. Related Story 2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More Related Story 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' & 'Ted...
‘Fire Country’ Is Hot, ‘The Real Love Boat’ Is Not: 10 New Broadcast Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers
Ranking the viewership of new fall broadcast series sounds easy — but like everything else about TV, it’s more complicated than it looks. Consider this ranking an educated snapshot. IndieWire elected to rank freshman series by the overall-viewer averages of their series premieres. These Nielsen numbers include any viewer (age 2 or older) and counts one week of delayed viewing. We’ve included ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographics but elected to rank shows by total viewers. This lets us avoid tied rankings and provides more-digestible numbers, but it disproportionately rewards older-skewing shows (i.e., CBS). In general, CBS was the uncontested...
Comments / 0