NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome ThemTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels opening second brick & mortar location at 1700 Sansom Street in RittenhouseMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dallas Goedert Injury Update Rules Him Out For WeeksFlurrySportsPhiladelphia, PA
Chew on this: Philly gumball machines dispense poetry and mental health care
Philadelphia poet Lindo Jones, known as LindoYes, describes himself as an artist-activist, using his poetry in the service of social justice efforts. During the widespread demonstrations in Philadelphia in the summer of 2020, LindoYes could be heard reciting his work from the center of protests. He takes inspiration from activist and filmmaker Toni Cade Bambara, who once said the artist’s job is to make revolution irresistible.
Chadds Ford teen empowers kids, by providing space where youth voices matter
“I just see it all as activism— youth activism,” says Isabella Hanson, founder of the “I Matter” Poetry and Art Competition. The Kennett Square High School Senior started the program in 2020 after the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. A writer and poet, Hanson says she was shocked by what she saw her peers posting on social media about the tragic killings by police.
Understanding stop and frisk in five charts
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
Introducing ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Philly native and activist Reneé Glover was among dozens of Philadelphians who marched down Broad...
Philly says it’s ready to welcome migrants sent by bus from Texas with ‘open arms’
A busload of migrants from Texas is expected to arrive in Philadelphia this morning Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon. He said Philly is an ideal location to send the migrants as a sanctuary city. Mayor Jim Kenney said the city will give whoever arrives...
WHYY’s ‘Stop and Frisk’ podcast explores solutions to gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. The WHYY newsroom has partnered with the new Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at Temple University to produce a podcast about the Philadelphia gun violence crisis.
Tattooed Mom, Bar Bombon, Spice Finch
Kae Lani and guests talk about the loaded tater tots at Tattooed Mom, the vegan tacos at Bar Bombon, and the kebabs and Mediterranean-inspired spread at Spice Finch. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Not your grandmother’s bharatanatyam: Indian dance tradition gets modern update in ‘Philadholphia’
As an immigrant from India, I’m always attracted to art forms that remind me of the country I grew up in. One that I’ve found in Philadelphia is Usiloquy Dance Design, a contemporary dance company that creates original works rooted in the Indian classical dance style of bharatanatyam. But this is not your grandmother’s typical bharatanatyam, according to the group’s founder and artistic director Shaily Dadiala.
A home improvement project in North Philly means a milestone for Habitat
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia is celebrating a major milestone. In the coming weeks, the nonprofit will finish up repairs on a two-story rowhome in Hunting Park — the organization’s 1,000th project since launching in 1985. “We’re not stopping. We can’t stop,” said CEO Corrine O’Connell....
billypenn.com
South Philly’s Roxanne BYOB blurs the line between fine dining and fun
Nestled into the ground floor of a South Philly rowhome, Roxanne BYOB is the latest entry in Philadelphia’s flourishing crop of restaurants serving laid-back tasting menus. Chef Alexandra Holt’s restaurant, located in the former Sabrina’s Cafe space near the Italian Market, offers playfully plated courses that walk the line between “fine dining” and “fun dining.”
2 people hanged themselves in Yeadon police custody in four months. Community members want answers
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Tensions ran high at a recent special meeting of Yeadon Borough Council as residents and elected officials alike clashed for more than an hour over a series of seemingly avoidable tragedies.
Regional Roundup: November 14, 2022
The CDC recently refined opioid prescription guidelines, encouraging physicians to work with pain patients individually instead of taking a blanket approach that, in the past few years, led to swift tapering of medications or even a full stop to some prescriptions. Recommendations also support the use of treatments like methadone for patients with opioid use disorder. We’ll talk with Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone, director of the Center for Addiction Medicine and Policy at Penn Medicine. (@CAMP_Penn)
Dramatic fire demo outside Philly City Hall promotes stronger sprinkler requirements
A Philadelphia City Council member and others got a first-hand look at the importance of sprinklers in stopping the threat of a fire. Two identical rooms were set ablaze on the apron of the municipal services building Thursday afternoon. One room, equipped with a sprinkler, was out in seconds. The other belched thick black smoke seconds after being lit on fire. The heat forced some of those watching the demonstration to back up as the flames grew in intensity. Firefighters extinguished the blaze after about 2 minutes as it was preparing to take down the temporary structure.
Behind stop and frisk: The history, the controversy, the findings
Trailer: Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist
Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist explores this controversial policing method and solutions to Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis. Launch date is Nov. 15, 2022. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Central Bucks hires former U.S. Attorney McSwain to investigate ACLU’s allegation of anti-LGBTQ discrimination
The Central Bucks School District is hiring former U. S. Attorney William McSwain to represent the district following the ACLU of Pennsylvania’s federal complaint alleging the district has created a “hostile environment” for LGBTQ students. On Tuesday evening, the school board voted 6-3 to hire the Duane...
Calder museum breaks ground on the Parkway
The ceremonial groundbreaking for a new museum dedicated to the work of Alexander Calder was thwarted on Tuesday by the Philadelphia Water Department, which dominated the lot at 21st and the Parkway with an enormous blue water main pipe waiting to go into the ground. The Water Department has to...
Philadelphia preparing for possible arrival of migrants from Texas
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The City of Philadelphia says a bus of migrants may soon be arriving from Texas. City officials called the situation “fluid,” adding that Texas officials have not coordinated with them. Approximately 52 migrants are expected to depart Del Rio, Texas sometime Saturday.
Republican Hogan now leading in Bucks County House district by 114 votes over Democrat Moffa
Republican Joe Hogan is now leading the 142nd state House district race against Democrat Mark Moffa by 114 votes, according to unofficial election results Tuesday morning. The Bucks County race has been tight. Moffa, a journalist and local politician, was ahead of Hogan, an economic planner, by just two votes until Monday afternoon, when Bucks County updated its election results.
Part 1: How did we get here?
“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a podcast produced by WHYY and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at the Klein College of Media and Communication, looks at how the controversial policing practice has reentered discussions about public safety in light of Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence crisis.
