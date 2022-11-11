ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Chew on this: Philly gumball machines dispense poetry and mental health care

Philadelphia poet Lindo Jones, known as LindoYes, describes himself as an artist-activist, using his poetry in the service of social justice efforts. During the widespread demonstrations in Philadelphia in the summer of 2020, LindoYes could be heard reciting his work from the center of protests. He takes inspiration from activist and filmmaker Toni Cade Bambara, who once said the artist’s job is to make revolution irresistible.
DAUPHIN, PA
WHYY

Chadds Ford teen empowers kids, by providing space where youth voices matter

“I just see it all as activism— youth activism,” says Isabella Hanson, founder of the “I Matter” Poetry and Art Competition. The Kennett Square High School Senior started the program in 2020 after the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. A writer and poet, Hanson says she was shocked by what she saw her peers posting on social media about the tragic killings by police.
CHADDS FORD, PA
WHYY

Understanding stop and frisk in five charts

This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Introducing ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’

This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Philly native and activist Reneé Glover was among dozens of Philadelphians who marched down Broad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Tattooed Mom, Bar Bombon, Spice Finch

Kae Lani and guests talk about the loaded tater tots at Tattooed Mom, the vegan tacos at Bar Bombon, and the kebabs and Mediterranean-inspired spread at Spice Finch.
WHYY

Not your grandmother’s bharatanatyam: Indian dance tradition gets modern update in ‘Philadholphia’

As an immigrant from India, I’m always attracted to art forms that remind me of the country I grew up in. One that I’ve found in Philadelphia is Usiloquy Dance Design, a contemporary dance company that creates original works rooted in the Indian classical dance style of bharatanatyam. But this is not your grandmother’s typical bharatanatyam, according to the group’s founder and artistic director Shaily Dadiala.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

South Philly’s Roxanne BYOB blurs the line between fine dining and fun

Nestled into the ground floor of a South Philly rowhome, Roxanne BYOB is the latest entry in Philadelphia’s flourishing crop of restaurants serving laid-back tasting menus. Chef Alexandra Holt’s restaurant, located in the former Sabrina’s Cafe space near the Italian Market, offers playfully plated courses that walk the line between “fine dining” and “fun dining.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Regional Roundup: November 14, 2022

The CDC recently refined opioid prescription guidelines, encouraging physicians to work with pain patients individually instead of taking a blanket approach that, in the past few years, led to swift tapering of medications or even a full stop to some prescriptions. Recommendations also support the use of treatments like methadone for patients with opioid use disorder. We’ll talk with Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone, director of the Center for Addiction Medicine and Policy at Penn Medicine. (@CAMP_Penn)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Dramatic fire demo outside Philly City Hall promotes stronger sprinkler requirements

A Philadelphia City Council member and others got a first-hand look at the importance of sprinklers in stopping the threat of a fire. Two identical rooms were set ablaze on the apron of the municipal services building Thursday afternoon. One room, equipped with a sprinkler, was out in seconds. The other belched thick black smoke seconds after being lit on fire. The heat forced some of those watching the demonstration to back up as the flames grew in intensity. Firefighters extinguished the blaze after about 2 minutes as it was preparing to take down the temporary structure.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Trailer: Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist

Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist explores this controversial policing method and solutions to Philadelphia's gun violence crisis. Launch date is Nov. 15, 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Calder museum breaks ground on the Parkway

The ceremonial groundbreaking for a new museum dedicated to the work of Alexander Calder was thwarted on Tuesday by the Philadelphia Water Department, which dominated the lot at 21st and the Parkway with an enormous blue water main pipe waiting to go into the ground. The Water Department has to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Republican Hogan now leading in Bucks County House district by 114 votes over Democrat Moffa

Republican Joe Hogan is now leading the 142nd state House district race against Democrat Mark Moffa by 114 votes, according to unofficial election results Tuesday morning. The Bucks County race has been tight. Moffa, a journalist and local politician, was ahead of Hogan, an economic planner, by just two votes until Monday afternoon, when Bucks County updated its election results.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Part 1: How did we get here?

“Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a podcast produced by WHYY and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting at the Klein College of Media and Communication, looks at how the controversial policing practice has reentered discussions about public safety in light of Philadelphia’s ongoing gun violence crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

