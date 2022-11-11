ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers

The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bill Belichick wants to see the NFL make this rule change

Several coaches have called for rule changes in the NFL over the years, most of which stemmed from a negatively impactful call or non-call made in a game their team was playing. But after this past weekend’s slate of exciting games, many around the league have expressed their desire to see a change in the rulebook that directly affects every team at one point or another.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
3 most important games remaining on Commanders’ 2022 schedule

The Washington Commanders pulled off the upset of the 2022 NFL season by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on the road Monday night. There would’ve been no shame in losing to a buzzsaw in the Eagles, but the Commanders executed their game plan to perfection and are now just a half-game out of the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Cardinals would make a huge mistake signing these starting pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals may decide to spend money on a starting pitcher this offseason, but signing any of these players would be a major mistake. With money to spend this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals may find themselves handing out some pretty big contracts. Even though fans would love them to spend money, who they spend it on matters a lot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
