Several Local Young Ladies, including City Resident, Part of 2023 West Virginia Miss Amazing State Reps
West Virginia Miss Amazing is pleased to announce its 2023 State Representatives:. West Virginia Miss Amazing Preteen Co-Queens – Alanna Turner from Clarksburg and Elenore Johnson (not pictured) from Bridgeport. West Virginia Miss Amazing Jr. Teen – Sadie Paul from Hurricane. West Virginia Miss Amazing Teen – Raegan...
West Virginia Thanksgiving gas prices projected to hit record high
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Soon, many Americans will be hitting the road to visit family for Thanksgiving, and according to GasBuddy, they’ll be facing the highest “Turkey Day” gas prices ever. GasBuddy projects that on Thanksgiving 2022, the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68 per gallon—up nearly 30 cents from 2021 and more […]
Flu Season Hits West Virginia Early
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The flu season is here much earlier than expected. Normally, the number of West Virginia flu cases doesn’t peak until mid-February. However, hospitals and pediatric centers are seeing far more cases reported and treated than usual. Mary Jo McGraw, director of infection control and employee health at Beckley ARH, said there […]
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
stalbanswv.com
St. Albans Hazard Mitigation Plan
The Region 3 Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2022 is an update to the 2017 plan. The. Regional Intergovernmental Council updated the plan utilizing a planning committee with. representatives from local government and non-governmental organizations (NGO). The first. version of the regional plan is from 2012. Region 3 consists of four...
WSAZ
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 up slightly Tuesday in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose slightly Tuesday in West Virginia while most other totals remained steady. The state’s hospitalization total due to the virus moved to 147 (up nine), including 21 people in intensive care (down three) and five people on ventilators (down two), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
lootpress.com
Cody Johnson announces special performance at WV State Fairgrounds
FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The State Fair of West Virginia announced this morning that country music superstar and CMA Award Winner Cody Johnson will be making a trip to the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in May of 2023. The concert will take place at the grandstand on Tuesday, May...
New River brush fire serves as a valuable lesson for a local business
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The aftermath of a brush fire that spread over 200 acres marks just how close Adventures on the Gorge and some of its facilities came to the flames. While no structures caught on fire, some of the attractions were affected. The popular frisbee golf course was the site of a […]
Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. hospitals slammed with RSV cases in kids as Thanksgiving approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County health officials and local hospitals are pushing hard for flu shots and COVID boosters to avoid a post-Thanksgiving surge. During a Monday news conference in Charleston, local health officials said hospitals are already slammed with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases in children. Kanawha...
WTRF
West Virginia high schools honored for training programs before graduation
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — High schools all across the Mountain State offer a number of excellent academic programs. But helping students prepare for life after graduation is also a major goal. Cameron High School was one of 38 West Virginia schools recognized for doing just that. Cameron was...
Nigerian national living in West Virginia sentenced for romance fraud scheme
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in a $2.5 million money laundering scheme has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution. 29-year-old John Nassy, a Nigerian national, was sentenced to five years of federal probation and six months of home detention and ordered to pay $148,000 in restitution. Court […]
WDTV
Wintry conditions to take hold of NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Colder air has infiltrated West Virginia, and will allow for some snow showers tonight and later this week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
Ice, snow & rain in the West Virginia mountains Tuesday
(WOWK) — Tuesday may be one of the first eventful winter weather days in the high terrain of West Virginia. Winter weather advisories are already posted for parts of the region. The higher on the mountain you are, the better your chance of seeing frozen precipitation. Most of us will be too warm to worry […]
wtae.com
West Virginia AG raises alarm over recent unsolicited text messages
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia official is warning consumers about apparent "smishing" threats after recent complaints. In a statement released Nov. 7, W. Va. attorney general Patrick Morrisey said his office had received "numerous reports" of cell phone users receiving text messages that seem to be from the U.S. Postal Service.
West Virginia 2022 election: Abortion ban fallout fails to materialize for Democrats
When West Virginia lawmakers passed a near-total abortion ban in September, a small but vocal group of protesters at the state Capitol vowed retribution. They predicted the ban, which followed the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, would motivate voters to kick out Republican lawmakers. In some places, that...
Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
wvpublic.org
Despite Criticism, DHHR Moving To Immediately Implement Reorganization Study Recommendations
Child Welfare, substance use disorders and workforce. Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said those are his agency’s priorities, and they are continuing challenges that aren't being met. He made that statement during a legislative interim meeting at Cacapon Springs on Sunday. During Gov. Jim Justice’s...
