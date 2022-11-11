ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

WVNS

Flu Season Hits West Virginia Early

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The flu season is here much earlier than expected. Normally, the number of West Virginia flu cases doesn’t peak until mid-February. However, hospitals and pediatric centers are seeing far more cases reported and treated than usual. Mary Jo McGraw, director of infection control and employee health at Beckley ARH, said there […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
stalbanswv.com

St. Albans Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Region 3 Hazard Mitigation Plan of 2022 is an update to the 2017 plan. The. Regional Intergovernmental Council updated the plan utilizing a planning committee with. representatives from local government and non-governmental organizations (NGO). The first. version of the regional plan is from 2012. Region 3 consists of four...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WSAZ

Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 up slightly Tuesday in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose slightly Tuesday in West Virginia while most other totals remained steady. The state’s hospitalization total due to the virus moved to 147 (up nine), including 21 people in intensive care (down three) and five people on ventilators (down two), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

Cody Johnson announces special performance at WV State Fairgrounds

FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The State Fair of West Virginia announced this morning that country music superstar and CMA Award Winner Cody Johnson will be making a trip to the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in May of 2023. The concert will take place at the grandstand on Tuesday, May...
FAIRLEA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. hospitals slammed with RSV cases in kids as Thanksgiving approaches

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County health officials and local hospitals are pushing hard for flu shots and COVID boosters to avoid a post-Thanksgiving surge. During a Monday news conference in Charleston, local health officials said hospitals are already slammed with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases in children. Kanawha...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Wintry conditions to take hold of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Colder air has infiltrated West Virginia, and will allow for some snow showers tonight and later this week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wtae.com

West Virginia AG raises alarm over recent unsolicited text messages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia official is warning consumers about apparent "smishing" threats after recent complaints. In a statement released Nov. 7, W. Va. attorney general Patrick Morrisey said his office had received "numerous reports" of cell phone users receiving text messages that seem to be from the U.S. Postal Service.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
KENTUCKY STATE

