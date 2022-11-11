ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

WJLA

Pedestrian hit-and-runs continue to be a problem in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Pedestrian hit-and-runs continue to prove to be a problem in Prince George's County Md. 7News went over the records of hit-and-runs in Prince George's County and found astonishing results. Since mid-September, there have been 10 pedestrians struck. Nine of those encounters have been fatal and six have been hit-and-runs. Two of those have been in the last three days.
WJLA

Candlelight vigil held for Arlington high school senior killed in DUI crash

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday to remember an Arlington, Va. high school senior who was killed in a car crash on Friday. Braylon Meade attended Washington-Liberty High School. He played on the football team last year and was on the varsity boys' basketball team. Police said he died when he was hit by another car Friday.
ARLINGTON, WA
WJLA

DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids

WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Mayor Muriel Bowser activates DC Hypothermia Alert

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced through Twitter on Tuesday that the District's Hypothermia Alert will be activated at 7 p.m. This comes as temperatures are expected to be in the 40s with cold rain coming down as well. Bowser encouraged everyone through her tweet to, "Check...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Veteran wartime experience on display at unique tank farm in Virginia

NOKESVILLE, VA. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: All month 7News On Your Side is featuring powerful stories about local Veterans including a story about a one-of-a-kind farm in Northern Virginia that chose tanks over livestock. For retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Bill Tehan, watching the stars and stripes soar...
NOKESVILLE, VA
WJLA

Metro's Silver Line extension opens Tuesday. What you need to know

WASHINGTON (7News) — A day eight years in the making has arrived. The long-awaited Silver Line extension will open by 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and D.C. Metro passengers can grab their first train to Dulles International Airport. Metro officially unveiled its new Silver Line Extension in a special...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

LIST | DowntownDC Holiday Market to close several northwest streets

WASHINGTON (7News) — The DowntownDC Holiday Market will take place in the District from Friday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Dec. 23. As a result of the event, there will be several parking restrictions and street closures that those driving in D.C. should be aware of. The following streets will...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Chilly conditions Sunday for Maryland's annual Bay Bridge Run

ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Runners braved chilly conditions for Sunday's annual Bay Bridge 10k Run on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland. The race takes place just once a year and gives runners a chance to go over the 4.35-mile-long bridge that is usually closed to pedestrians. Race...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

