WJLA
Stray bullet wounds 9-year-old child inside Glen Burnie home, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 9-year-old child was shot by a stray bullet early Monday in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said just before 2 a.m. Monday the child was taken to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie. One of...
WJLA
Pedestrian hit-and-runs continue to be a problem in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Pedestrian hit-and-runs continue to prove to be a problem in Prince George's County Md. 7News went over the records of hit-and-runs in Prince George's County and found astonishing results. Since mid-September, there have been 10 pedestrians struck. Nine of those encounters have been fatal and six have been hit-and-runs. Two of those have been in the last three days.
WJLA
Candlelight vigil held for Arlington high school senior killed in DUI crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday to remember an Arlington, Va. high school senior who was killed in a car crash on Friday. Braylon Meade attended Washington-Liberty High School. He played on the football team last year and was on the varsity boys' basketball team. Police said he died when he was hit by another car Friday.
WJLA
Man shot, another injured after brawl turned shooting at Clyde's restaurant in Chevy Chase
CHEVY CHASE, Md. (7News) — A man was shot and another man was assaulted following an argument at Clyde's restaurant in Chevy Chase, Md. early Monday morning, according to Montgomery County Police Department. Officers were called to the Clyde’s in Chevy Chase located in the 5400 block of Wisconsin...
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko projected winner of Loudoun County School Board Broad Run District race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tiffany Polifko is the projected winner of the Loudoun County School Board race in the Broad Run District. Although Election Day is over, the battle for the Loudoun County School Board seat was still up in the air on Monday. Last week, Republican Tiffany Polifko...
WJLA
DC firefighters rescue senior citizens from fire at 8-story building: Officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — Six people were hospitalized and two are in critical condition after a fire broke out in a unit of St. Mary’s Court, a senior citizen’s apartment complex in Foggy Bottom near GW Hospital, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly...
WJLA
Retired Navy officer aims to help other veterans through Md. writing consulting business
BOWIE, Md. (7News) — Although Veterans Day has passed, 7News is highlighting a retired U.S. Navy officer who is helping her fellow veterans through writing. Navy Veteran Valerie Ormond served from 1984 to 2009. She retired as a U.S. Navy intelligence officer after 25 years. "My plan at the...
WJLA
DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids
WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
WJLA
DC Council votes 13-0 to revamp century-old Criminal Code. Will Mayor Bowser veto it?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Politicians and city council members at City Hall in DC have been trying to reconstruct the DC Criminal Code for the past 16 years and today in a unanimous vote City Council members approved a 450-page bill to revamp how we handle crime in the District.
WJLA
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of US 50 in Anne Arundel County reopen after rollover
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — All lanes of US 50 westbound at Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County are now open Monday after a tanker truck hauling propane overturned, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. At approximately 7 a.m., crews estimated it could take up to...
WJLA
DC's public school enrollment at 'highest level' in 15 years, Bowser says
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday that the number of students enrolled in public schools in the 2022-23 school year is at its highest level since 2007. After enrollment remained mostly flat in the 2021-22 school year, the unaudited numbers show an overall increase of...
WJLA
Mayor Bowser activates hypothermia alert, offers transportation to a shelter
WASHINGTON (7News) — With temperatures dropping into the low 30s overnight in D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a hypothermia alert. Temperatures will drop below freezing in areas north and west of D.C. Residents are asked to help neighbors in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline at...
WJLA
Maryland Gov.-Elect Wes Moore to be inaugurated Wednesday, January 18, in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The inauguration of Gov.-Elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-Elect Aruna Miller is set for Wednesday, January 18, in Annapolis, Maryland. The inaugural ball will also be on the same day, following days of other festivities, according to a release from the Moore-Miller team. Future First...
WJLA
Mayor Muriel Bowser activates DC Hypothermia Alert
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced through Twitter on Tuesday that the District's Hypothermia Alert will be activated at 7 p.m. This comes as temperatures are expected to be in the 40s with cold rain coming down as well. Bowser encouraged everyone through her tweet to, "Check...
WJLA
Veteran wartime experience on display at unique tank farm in Virginia
NOKESVILLE, VA. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: All month 7News On Your Side is featuring powerful stories about local Veterans including a story about a one-of-a-kind farm in Northern Virginia that chose tanks over livestock. For retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Bill Tehan, watching the stars and stripes soar...
WJLA
Metro's Silver Line extension opens Tuesday. What you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — A day eight years in the making has arrived. The long-awaited Silver Line extension will open by 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and D.C. Metro passengers can grab their first train to Dulles International Airport. Metro officially unveiled its new Silver Line Extension in a special...
WJLA
Businesses look forward to Metro Silver Line extension bringing foot traffic to stores
RESTON, Va. (7News) — While many may be thinking of the long-awaited Dulles Airport stop when thinking about the Metro Silver Line extension that's set to open Tuesday, the shops and restaurants just steps away from the five other stops have money on their minds. The extension spans from...
WJLA
LIST | DowntownDC Holiday Market to close several northwest streets
WASHINGTON (7News) — The DowntownDC Holiday Market will take place in the District from Friday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Dec. 23. As a result of the event, there will be several parking restrictions and street closures that those driving in D.C. should be aware of. The following streets will...
WJLA
Chilly conditions Sunday for Maryland's annual Bay Bridge Run
ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Runners braved chilly conditions for Sunday's annual Bay Bridge 10k Run on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis, Maryland. The race takes place just once a year and gives runners a chance to go over the 4.35-mile-long bridge that is usually closed to pedestrians. Race...
