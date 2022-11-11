ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Missing 13-year-old girl found, Fulton man arrested

By George Gandy
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fulton man is accused of luring and sexually abusing a 13-year old girl from Irondequoit.

Fulton police said on Wednesday, they were contacted by the Irondequoit Police Department about a missing girl and the possibility of her being at a residence in Fulton. As officers responded to that location, they found the girl.

Investigators said that 35-year-old Bernard P. Hammond III of Fulton met the girl on social media and, on Monday, picked her up from a Monroe County school and drove her back to his home in Fulton. They also added he allegedly made sexual contact with her.

Hammond was arrested and was charged with four counts of rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse all in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to Oswego County Jail.

Comments / 13

Hebby Gallo
4d ago

It’s a sickness that can’t be cured. Rather than locking them all up ,perhaps they should have “ other” punishments. ✌🏼

Reply(2)
16
Brenda Jones
4d ago

people talk to your children!!!

Reply(2)
19
Ernie Sanita
3d ago

If that were my daughter his life would include a permanent DIRT NAP !!! I would make sure he never hurt another child again.

Reply
2
 

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

