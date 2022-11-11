Read full article on original website
More sunshine today, not as cold tonight – Matt
Stubborn morning fog will lift and dissipate in time for us to enjoy a little sun during the midday and early afternoon. Some changes are on the way for Wednesday that will send us back into the cold later this week. Another shot of cold air is coming, and will...
Second-annual Winter Wonderland Market returns to Wonder Building
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wonder Building is gearing up for the second-annual Winter Wonderland Market set to begin on November 19! The Winter Wonderland Market is a festive, fun-filled holiday market featuring activities for the whole family, including live music, movies, arts & gifts, Christmas trees and more. More than 20 local vendors and craftspeople, artisans and farmers will be...
Coeur d'Alene postpones annual leaf pickup as more snow is expected in the forecast
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Citizens of Coeur d'Alene, you can stop pushing leaves into the streets. The city won't be coming for them — not as scheduled on Monday, and likely not until next year. Todd Feusier, director of the Streets and Engineering Department, said Thursday that Leaf...
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Spokane?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Spokane?
Roadwork on eastbound I-90 will likely cause delays near the Washington-Idaho border
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Wednesday morning’s commute could be difficult near the Washington-Idaho border, while Idaho Transportation Department crews make repairs to the roads surface. Starting at about 7:30 a.m., the right lane of eastbound I-90 will be closed just west of Spokane Bridge Road. The Spokane Bridge...
Idaho considers I-90 expansion as traffic increases between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene
POST FALLS, Idaho — Sounds of clattering plates, welcoming servers, and restaurant chatter fills the inside of Dueling Irons restaurant in Post Falls. But right outside the doors, that sound turns to the whizzing of freeway traffic from the adjacent Interstate 90. Patrons and servers at the restaurant have...
Neighbors being told to shelter in place near 11th and Barker in Greenacres
SPOKANE, Wash. – There is police activity near 11th and Barker in Greenacres. Neighbors called the newsroom and say they were told to shelter in place. Police currently have roads in the area blocked off. A staging area has been set up for law enforcement at Green Acres Elementary school.
Runaway 12-year-old girl located
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say the 12-year-old girl who ran away from her home near the Balboa neighborhood has been located. She was originally reported missing around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Single-lane closures on eastbound I-90 and Sprague off-ramp to begin Nov. 15
Credit: WSDOT SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista crews are doing utility work along I-90 in Spokane Valley this week. At around 9 a.m. on November 15, the right lane of eastbound I-90 will close past the 4th Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-90. The left lane of the Sprague Avenue off-ramp will also be closed. Avista crews are replacing wooden transmission poles...
