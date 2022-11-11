ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY

More sunshine today, not as cold tonight – Matt

Stubborn morning fog will lift and dissipate in time for us to enjoy a little sun during the midday and early afternoon. Some changes are on the way for Wednesday that will send us back into the cold later this week. Another shot of cold air is coming, and will...
KXLY

The dry, cold weather continues – Mark

It’s going to begin clearing and get colder tonight. It’s going to be cold through the week with no snow expected. Grab your winter layers, because you’ll need them!. We’re going to see sunshine this afternoon and cold temperatures today with clear and cold temperatures overnight.
KHQ Right Now

Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane

A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
FOX 28 Spokane

A lot more if the same!

Aside from a couple of weak weather systems at the end of the week, keeping daytime highs in the low 30’s, we are in for another stretch of dry and cool weather with highs in the mid 30’s and overnight lows in the teens low 20’s. FOX28...
KHQ Right Now

Freezing temperatures continue throughout the week

Spokane kicked off the weekend with sunny skies, yet with no break from the freezing temperatures. The day-time high tapped out around 37 degrees in the Lilac City this afternoon, the overnight low forecasted to be 18 degrees – brrr! Our main concern lies in these freezing lows creating icy roadways for the morning commute. Please be sure to give your car extra time to warmup before heading out for the day!
KXLY

Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt

Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
KXLY

Cold weather to remain through the weekend – Mark

No real changes are expected other than how many clouds we have. Everything is around 10 degrees below normal all the way through next week. That also includes our overnight lows. Plan your day. We’ll see some sunny and cloudy skies with light winds that will make it feel colder....
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Second-annual Winter Wonderland Market returns to Wonder Building

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wonder Building is gearing up for the second-annual Winter Wonderland Market set to begin on November 19! The Winter Wonderland Market is a festive, fun-filled holiday market featuring activities for the whole family, including live music, movies, arts & gifts, Christmas trees and more. More than 20 local vendors and craftspeople, artisans and farmers will be...
KXLY

No relief from the cold – Mark

We’ll see some sun with clouds on Thursday, and possibly some isolated light flurries. Cold temperatures will continue throughout the day and night, running around 10 degrees below average. There will also be some light winds, meaning wind chills are possible. Plan your day. It’ll be cloudy and cool...
KXLY

The cold weather and dry conditions hang out – Mark

We hold on to the cold but, dry weather will continue today and through the next week. We’ll have mid-30s through the weekend, as well with overnight lows around 20 degrees. No major changes into the following weekend with high pressure remaining in place. Plan my day. We’ll see...
KXLY

Early November snowpack the most since 1997

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
KREM

Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast

SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Runaway 12-year-old girl located

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say the 12-year-old girl who ran away from her home near the Balboa neighborhood has been located. She was originally reported missing around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
