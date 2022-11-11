LIMA — A Lima woman faces between three years and 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Tesa Wireman, 27, agreed to a plea deal on Monday to change the code section under which she was charged, lowering the mandatory minimum sentence she will face. She also pleaded guilty to four forfeiture of money specifications which the state deemed “contraband and/or property derived from or through the commission of the offense.”

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO