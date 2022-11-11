Read full article on original website
Stacey Vanalstine
4d ago
Wow that’s screwed up. He has previous drug felonies and gets released but doesn’t say she does and she is being held on bond smh
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Police detain suspects in shooting at Southtown Crossing Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was hospitalized and two men were taken to Fort Wayne Police headquarters for questioning after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. In the parking lot of the superstore, Fort Wayne Police had an...
Lima woman faces prison for drug possession
LIMA — A Lima woman faces between three years and 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Tesa Wireman, 27, agreed to a plea deal on Monday to change the code section under which she was charged, lowering the mandatory minimum sentence she will face. She also pleaded guilty to four forfeiture of money specifications which the state deemed “contraband and/or property derived from or through the commission of the offense.”
WANE-TV
Police: Suspect in Warsaw bus crash faces 26 felony counts
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — After an investigation by the Warsaw Police Department and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, charges have been filed against the man accused of crashing a semi into a school bus full of Chicago high school students Saturday evening. Victor Santos has been charged...
fortwaynesnbc.com
COURT DOCS: Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on the city’s south side Sunday evening. Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 13, just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block...
wfft.com
Man injured in shooting in Southtown Walmart parking lot in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One man has non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the Southtown Walmart parking lot, according to Fort Wayne Police. The call came in just after 4 p.m. When medics arrived, they found the man with life-threatening injuries. His condition later improved to non-life-threatening at...
Henderson gets 18 years for robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man who in surveillance footage robbed and assaulted another in May was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday afternoon. Aaron Henderson, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felonious assault in exchange for the dismissal of a having weapons under disability charge. Both convictions have a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, though the latter was not factored into his sentence.
abc57.com
Claypool man sentenced to 76 years for child molesting in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Claypool man was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted of child molesting, according to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office. Joshua Volkert, 37, was sentenced to 76 years after being convicted by a jury in September of four counts of child molesting. The jury also convicted Volkert of being a habitual offender.
WOWO News
Two Juveniles Lead Police In Downtown Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday shortly before 5 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were patrolling near E. Creighton Ave and Smith St. when they noticed an active stolen vehicle driving down E. Creighton Ave. Police tried to stop the stolen vehicle but rather than pull over, the stolen vehicle fled and took officers on a pursuit.
WISH-TV
2 teens still in hospital after school bus crash with accused drunk driver
UPDATE: Victor Santos was charged Monday with four counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, a felony, and 22 counts of felony criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, the Warsaw Police Department said in a statement. Santos faces 26 counts in all, matching the 26 people injured in the crash, police say.
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE PURSUIT: Two juveniles cause a car accident in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A police pursuit Sunday evening ended in a car crash in downtown Fort Wayne. Around 4:57 p.m., detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes unit were patrolling near East Creighton Avenue and Smith Street when a detective noticed an active stolen vehicle driving down East Creighton Ave. Detectives say they tried to pull the vehicle over but instead it took off.
wtvbam.com
Rodriguez sent to prison after entering no contest plea to 2nd degree CSC
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) A Coldwater man was sent to prison on Monday morning in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a no contest plea to a charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct. 36-year-old Adan George Rodriguez was ordered to serve between two and 15 years in the Michigan...
Bodies of minks shot by hunters, run over by vehicles have to be cleared with snow plow in Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — In the hours after as many as 40,000 minks were released from a Van Wert County farm Tuesday, many were either shot or killed by vehicles on local roads. Officials said at least one unknown suspect freed the minks from their cages at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm overnight, sending between 25,000 and 40,000 minks into the surrounding countryside.
WANE-TV
Man arrested in connection to Sunday night shooting on Harrison Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot in the leg Sunday night on Harrison Street, according to police, and a suspect has been charged with aggravated battery and possession of cocaine. The initial investigation found the incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of...
WANE-TV
Tens of thousands of mink sprung from Van Wert County farm
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released more than 25,000 of the small animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert, according to a post from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting on city's south side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side. The call came in just after 4 p.m. for a shooting at the Southtown Walmart. Dispatch says one person has serious injuries. We have a reporter at the scene working to learn more...
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Woman accused of leaving friend behind in crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of leaving the scene of a rollover crash where a passenger in her vehicle was partially ejected and injured, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors formally charged 28-year-old Makenzie N. Scheider with a Level 6...
abc57.com
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Nursing home bus driver charged with neglect after rider suffers broken vertebra
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man working as a bus driver for a local nursing home is now facing a felony charge after a rider suffered a broken vertebra during a ride this past January, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 67-year-old George...
WOWO News
One person arrested in Sunday night shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police say they are investigating a Sunday night shooting. Police say the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of 5200 S. Harrison St. Officers responded to that location and found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 4