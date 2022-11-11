Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
FTX bankruptcy also endangers founder’s philanthropic gifts
NEW YORK (AP) — The rapid collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy last week has also shaken the world of philanthropy, due to the donations and influence of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the “effective altruism” movement. The FTX Foundation and other related nonprofits says it has donated $190 million to numerous causes. Earlier this year, the foundation’s Future Fund announced plans to donate an additional $100 million, with hopes of donating up to $1 billion in 2022. Because of the bankruptcy, that won’t be happening now. And donations to numerous nonprofits, even those, like the investigative journalism nonprofit ProPublica, that have already received some of their money, are now in doubt.
FOX 28 Spokane
EXPLAINER: What’s happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?
Problems mounted over the weekend for collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was struggling to account for money that went missing hours after it filed for bankruptcy. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection Friday after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. Then, on Saturday, FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts that caused some funds to vanish. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have disappeared. The unraveling of the once-giant exchange is sending shockwaves through the industry.
FOX 28 Spokane
Sam Bankman-Fried’s downfall sends shockwaves through crypto
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world’s first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried aren’t so kind after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, leaving his investors and customers feeling duped and many others in the crypto world fearing the repercussions. Bankfried-Fried himself could face civil or criminal charges. The ultimate impact of FTX’s bankruptcy is uncertain, but its failure will likely result in the destruction of billions of dollars of wealth.
FOX 28 Spokane
Amazon to lay off over 10,000 employees
UNITED STATES. – Amazon is set to lay off over 10,000 employees beginning this week, The New York Times reported. Amazon is laying off employees in cooperate and technology roles. The layoff will represent less than 1% of Amazon’s global workforce and 3% of its corporate employees. According...
Comments / 0