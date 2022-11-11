Read full article on original website
Related
Loyola Maroon
EDITORIAL: Students need to stand with Sodexo
Loyola’s tax return revealed that the university paid Sodexo $8,432,021 in 2019 for their services. While the lump sum is for more than paying its employees, Sodexo is paying only $13.75 per hour for some people who have held their jobs at Loyola for more than 20 years. People...
Loyola Maroon
Student Employment announces it will be increasing work study wages effective January
Loyola announced Tuesday morning that work study wages will rise to up to $13 an hour starting at the beginning of 2023. On-campus work study will be increased to $10 per hour from $7.25, and community-based work study will be increased to $13 per hour from $10. “You all are...
Loyola Maroon
Loyola’s award-winning newspaper, The Maroon, turns 99
The Maroon has worked diligently to be a voice for the university since 1923, all while shaping and equipping hundreds of young journalists to become accomplished professionals. The Maroon has been serving the Loyola and New Orleans community as a student-run news outlet, expanding and growing alongside the world around it.
Loyola Maroon
New Office of Registrar to have limited effect on students
The office previously known as the Office of Student Records has been renamed the Office of the Registrar, according to an email sent out by Tanuja Singh, Loyola’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. The Office of the Registrar will continue to manage the same areas as...
Loyola Maroon
LUCAP encourages student action in New Orleans community
From feeding homeless and low-income people on the third Saturday of every month at Crescent City Cafe, to helping rebuild homes in St. Bernard and Orleans parish through the St. Bernard Project, the Loyola University Community Action Program volunteers do it all, said the program’s president, Shelbi Bias. The...
Comments / 0