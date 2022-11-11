Read full article on original website
Arizona set to execute man in 1980 killings of 2 people
PHOENIX — A man convicted in the 1980 killings of two people was scheduled to die Wednesday in what would be Arizona's third execution since it started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, is scheduled to die by lethal injection...
Concerns over violence at large outdoor parties in eastern NC
WRAL News is digging into a series of large outdoor parties in eastern North Carolina that investigators say are breaking out into violence.
NC mother finds missing bracelet with baby's ashes in it
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A mother whose terror shook people's hearts finally got her happy ending. Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby's ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check. "I took apart the second car seat and it was laying there...
