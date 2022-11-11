Read full article on original website
Local Man Unhurt, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash Monday Afternoon in Princeton
Icy roads were a major factor in a single vehicle rollover crash Monday afternoon in Princeton involving a Wright County man. The State Patrol reports that just after 4 PM, a Jeep Liberty SUV was southbound on Highway 169 near Rum River Drive in Princeton when the driver lost control and the vehicle ran off the road into the right ditch. Officials say the SUV rolled over multiple times.
NICOLLET COUNTY INVESTIGATING LAFAYETTE INCIDENT
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on November 2nd in Lafayette. A Nicollet County Patrol Sergeant located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at which time the driver accelerated and led the patrol sergeant on a short pursuit. The driver drove through some residents’ yards and eventually exited the still moving vehicle and the Patrol Sergeant was forced to use his squad car to prevent the unoccupied vehicle from striking a residence. The investigation has revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a rural Brown County residence. A suspect has been identified but his name will not be released until formal charges have been filed. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office says if you have suffered any property damage in relation to this incident, you contact the Sheriff’s Department at 507-931-1570.
Arlington Woman Injured in Sibley Co Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sibley County Saturday morning. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says Amy Laabs was taken to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center for treatment of substantial injuries. The crash happened at about 10:45am at the intersection of County Roads 9 and 15,...
Rollover Crash North of Renville
A Willmar man suffered only minor injuries in a rollover crash north of Renville Monday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says at just before 6am, they responded to the crash on County Road 21 near the intersection of 880th Avenue in Crooks Township, which is 6 miles north of Renville.
Update/Correction-Crash West of Hutchinson
A driver and passenger were taken to Hutchinson Health after a two-vehicle crash west of Hutchinson Saturday afternoon (not two drivers as originally reported). The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and passenger in one vehicle, 20-year-old Bernyse Leach of Willmar and 24-year-old Adrian Rojas of Fairfax were taken to Hutchinson Health for evaluation.
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
Fatal crash involving school bus on Hwy. 62 in southwest Twin Cities
Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Hwy. 62 on the border of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that at least one person has died in the collision between the bus and a black car near Shady Oak Road. None of the children on the bus were injured.
Serious accident on CSAH 7 in Redwood county
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A young man was injured in an icy crash in Redwood County. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Officials said Tyler Lundin, 18, was northbound on County State Aid Highway 7, when his vehicle slid off the road into a ditch. The vehicle then went up...
Plymouth Police investigating juvenile found dead in car
Plymouth Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects who may have shot a teenage boy while in his car Monday night. If you have any information, call (763) 509-5177.
Woman killed after her car loses control on icy I-35W ramp in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 56-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after her vehicle lost control on an icy Interstate 35W ramp Monday.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. as the victim was traveling on the ramp from westbound Hiawatha Avenue to northbound I-35W in Minneapolis. The vehicle - a 2007 Toyota Corolla - lost control, slid over the guardrail and into the bridge pillar. Road conditions included snow and ice, the state patrol said.
19-year-old identified as victim of fatal drive-by shooting
A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal drive-by shooting this past weekend in Minneapolis. Connor Green, from Minneapolis, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The Minneapolis Police Department said the Saturday shooting happened in the 4700 block of Lyndale...
Hunting Incident in Cass County Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing, located in Cass County, has resulted in the death of a Centerville, MN man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 7 at approximately 2:27 p.m., officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived...
No one injured in car fire, explosion on Interstate 94
MINNEAPOLIS -- A car fire on Interstate 94 near exit 280 is out Saturday night according to State Patrol.Video caught by a traffic camera shows the car exploding before emergency crews were able to get on the scene. State Patrol says everyone was already out of the car by the time they arrived. No one was hurt and the lanes have since been cleared.
Teen found fatally shot inside vehicle in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Police say a teenage boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday evening in Plymouth.Officers found the victim just before 6 p.m. on the 9700 block of 37th Place North.Police say they're searching for two possible suspects who fled the area. Call police at 763-509-5177 if you have any information on this case.
State Patrol: 117 crashes overnight, including 1 fatal crash in White Bear Lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a slippery night across Minnesota, leading to over 100 crashes statewide, one of which was fatal.The Minnesota State Patrol says between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, 18 out of 117 crashes led to injuries. Thirty-three vehicles spun off the road, and there were 4 jackknifed semis.The fatal crash happened in White Bear Lake shortly after 9 p.m. A white Jeep was traveling west on Interstate 694 on White Bear Avenue when it lost control and rolled into a ditch. The driver, 41-year-old Logan Ray Sova, died. Alcohol was involved in the crash, and he was not wearing his seatbelt. The 34-year-old passenger did not have any injuries.
I-94 Between Clearwater and Maple Grove Fully Open
Construction is complete on Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater. All lanes, accesses, bridges and rest areas are now open. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction completed are in the following areas;. Reconstructed and added a third lane on westbound I-94 between Highway 241 and Wright County Road...
Fire destroys Lakeville pole barn
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – An investigation is underway after a pole barn fire in Sunday in Lakeville. Lakeville and New Market fire departments arrived at the scene on the 25000 block of Ipava Avenue to find the pole barn was already fully engulfed.No one was hurt, but the barn is a total loss.
CSAH 37 Project Open to Traffic Between County Roads 18 and 19
Officials with the Wright County Highway Department have announced that the County Highway 37 improvement project in Albertville and Otsego has, for the most part, been completed and the roadway is now open to traffic. The County Highway 37 project between CSAH 18 and CSAH 19 began in mid-May and...
Wright County Truck Driver Involved in Semi vs. SUV Crash in Mille Lacs County
A local man was involved in a semi vs. SUV crash this week in the community of Princeton. The State Patrol reports that Wednesday at around 3:30 PM, a semi was westbound on Highway 95 at the 169 interchange when an SUV crossed through the intersection off the southbound ramp of the freeway and collided with the truck.
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
