Morrissey has revealed that his forthcoming 14th solo album, ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’, will no longer be released in February of 2023. The singer shared a message to his official website Morrissey Central yesterday (November 14), with the header ‘BONFIRE UNLIT’. The two-sentence statement reads as follows, in its entirety: “‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).” NME has reached out to Capitol Records for comment.

1 DAY AGO