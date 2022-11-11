Read full article on original website
NME
Morrissey says new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ will no longer drop in February
Morrissey has revealed that his forthcoming 14th solo album, ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’, will no longer be released in February of 2023. The singer shared a message to his official website Morrissey Central yesterday (November 14), with the header ‘BONFIRE UNLIT’. The two-sentence statement reads as follows, in its entirety: “‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).” NME has reached out to Capitol Records for comment.
NME
Listen to ‘Act 1′ of Smashing Pumpkins’ new rock opera ‘ATUM’
Smashing Pumpkins have released the first part of their new 33-song rock opera ‘ATUM’ – listen below. In September, the band announced the new three-part opera, serving as a sequel to the band’s classic double records ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ (1995) and ‘Machina/The Machines Of God’ (2000).
NME
Paramore have changed the artwork of their 2013 self-titled album
Have changed the artwork of their 2013 self-titled debut album. The original cover featured frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and former bassist Jeremy Davis, who left in December 2015 and was later involved in a legal dispute with the band. Now, the artwork has been updated on all streaming...
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
NME
Offset pays tribute to Migos bandmate Takeoff: “My heart is shattered”
Offset has shared a lengthy emotional tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old. Last week, the late rapper’s uncle Quavo paid...
NME
Quavo’s sister calls for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”
Qauvo’s sister has shared an appeal for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”. The Migos rapper, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed in a shooting in Houston bowling alley earlier this month, aged 28. The artist’s funeral took place last week, which was...
NME
Yard Act announce dub version of debut album ‘The Overload’ by Mad Professor
Yard Act have announced a new dub version of their debut studio album ‘The Overload’. Created by dub music producer and engineer Mad Professor, ‘The Overdub’ has been previewed by an alternative take on ‘Pour Another’, titled ‘Pour More’ (listen below). The collection is available on vinyl now via Rough Trade.
NME
Harry Styles hit in the eye by sweet during Los Angeles show
Harry Styles was struck in the face by a sweet thrown by a crowd member at his concert in Los Angeles on Monday night (November 14). The former One Direction singer was performing at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California as part of his current residency at the stadium when the incident occurred, reports The Independent.
NME
Ticketmaster says it faced “historically unprecedented demand” for Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tour tickets
Ticketmaster says its website experienced “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets to the North American leg of Taylor Swift‘s 2023 ‘Eras’ tour. Fans complained on social media of lengthy wait times and website outages when pre-sale tickets for Swift’s 52-date tour went on sale on Tuesday (November 15). As The Guardian reports, shortly after tickets went on sale, some were re-listed on sites such as StubHub for as much as $22,700 (£19,100) each.
NME
Blur tease what to expect from huge 2023 Wembley reunion gig
Blur have spoken about what to expect from their massive reunion gig at London’s Wembley stadium next summer. The Britpop icons yesterday (November 14) announced their only UK show of 2023, which takes place on Saturday, July 8, marking the band’s first headline show since 2015 and first ever at the iconic venue.
NME
Lizzo announces second leg of North American tour for 2023
Lizzo has shared details of a new run of 2023 North American tour dates in support of her latest album ‘Special‘. The freshly announced 17-date run will see the pop star visit locations that she didn’t visit on the initial leg, including St. Louis, Memphis, Montreal, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Phoenix and San Diego.
NME
Music world pays tribute to Kiko Loiacono following tour manager’s death
The music world has paid tribute to tour manager Kiko Loiacono following news of his death this weekend. Loiacono, who served as tour manager for acts such as The Growlers, Shame and Tim Burgess, died on Saturday (November 12), though the cause of his death has not yet been made public.
NME
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan on TikTok and bands who “reek of desperation” trying to stay relevant
Tool and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan has shared his thoughts on TikTok, commenting that bands should focus on “maintaining their art”. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Keenan said he wasn’t bothered about being relevant to TikTok’s audience, in the same way other big name bands have adopted the platform.
NME
Iggy Pop never “really understood” Foo Fighters until he saw them live
Iggy Pop has revealed that he “never really understood” what the Foo Fighters did, until he saw them live in 2015. Iggy Pop is gearing up to release his 19th solo album ‘Every Loser’ on January 6 and the record features plenty of big name collaborators, including Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith.
NME
Nas’ brother responds after 21 Savage says the rapper is “not relevant”
Nas’ brother Jabari Fret has responded to 21 Savage’s assertion that the rapper is “not relevant”. 21 made the comments during a recent appearance in a Clubhouse chatroom titled ‘Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?’. The rapper questioned what users meant by “relevant”, before explaining why he thinks the term no longer applies to Nas.
NME
Aaron Carter memoir delayed by publisher “out of respect for the Carter family”
The release of Aaron Carter‘s unfinished memoir has been delayed by its publisher “out of respect for the Carter family”. Just days after the singer died at his California home last week (November 5), it was revealed that Carter was working on a memoir before his death, titled (My Father’s Son): Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story Of An Incomplete Life. It was then announced for release tomorrow (November 15).
NME
Denzel Curry criticises Grammy rap nominations: “I still got robbed”
Denzel Curry has criticised the 2023 Grammy nominations, taking particular aim at the Recording Academy’s list of Best Rap Album nominees. The rapper shared his thoughts in a series of Tweets posted today (November 16), shortly after the Academy announced Best Rap Album nominations for DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers’, Pusha T’s ‘It’s Almost Dry’, Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’ and Jack Harlow’s ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’.
NME
Miles Kane announces Christmas concert in Manchester
Miles Kane has announced plans for a special Christmas show in Manchester next month. Taking place at New Century Hall on December 16, the ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Crimbo’ concert will feature support from Red Rum Club and Pixey. According to a press release, Kane will perform...
NME
Margot Robbie almost quit acting after “awful” ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ experience
Margot Robbie has said she almost quit acting after her “awful” experience of fame after The Wolf Of Wall Street. The actor recalled her experience starring in Martin Scorsese‘s film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio at the age of 22, playing the mistress-turned-wife of Jordan Belfort, Naomi Lapaglia. “Something...
NME
‘Grand Theft Auto’: Rockstar Games rejected Eminem movie deal
Rockstar Games turned down an opportunity to launch a Grand Theft Audio film starring Eminem, according to a new BBC podcast. Kirk Ewing, a games industry veteran and friend of GTA creators Sam and Dan Houser, told the Bugzy Malone’s Grandest Game podcast that a Hollywood agent brought the potential deal to him.
