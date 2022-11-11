Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry expands across Cape Fear
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, also known as “WARM”, now has a location in in Elizabethtown. The new office will serve Bladen and Columbus counties, and is located in the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber Of Commerce, in the Small Business Incubator. “WARM” provides free home...
Lumberton begins parade season Saturday
LUMBERTON — Keeping with tradition, the Lumberton Christmas Parade is set to usher in the holiday season of festivities locally with its
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW students host forum on Port of Wilmington expansion
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plans are in the works to expand the Port of Wilmington and some UNCW students led a discussion about what that means for the community on Tuesday night. Graduate students in the Master of Coastal and Ocean Policy Program hosted a forum on Tuesday to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1898 commemoration wraps up after ten-days of events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A stage play based off historical events, in which countless number of successful Black people were killed, helped wrap up New Hanover County’s 1898 commemoration initiative on Sunday. New Hanover’s ten-day commemoration events, is a collaboration with the City of Wilmington, and part of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 5-Month-Old Male Shepherd Mix Looking For A Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 5-month-old male shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit describe him as a typical high energy puppy. They also say he’s a vocal boy who will need some chew toys in the house if you want to keep your shoes intact.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Athletes take to Wilmington streets for 24th Annual Battleship Half Marathon
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Athletes, families and spectators, took to the streets of downtown Wilmington on Sunday for the 24th Annual Battleship Half Marathon. The first race was held in 1998 and the “Battleship” is considered one of the oldest half marathons in the south. The 5K...
Railroad crossings to close temporarily for resurfacing in Marlboro, Scotland counties
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several railroad crossings in the Marlboro County and Scotland County areas will be temporarily closed in December for resurfacing, according to an announcement from Southern Commercial Development. Resurfacing will begin on Dec. 5 in McColl, SCD said. Crews will work upwards toward Gibson, North Carolina. Each crossing is expected to […]
WMBF
Buc-ee’s entices businesses to open along I-95 in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One attraction in the Pee Dee is bringing growth to the area. It’s been about six months since the grand opening of Buc-ee’s along I-95. One store is capitalizing on Buc-ee’s popularity by opening up another shop nearby. “I mean I’m excited to...
WRAL
Dreamville Fest tickets go on sale this week
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tickets for the 2023 Dreamville Festival, go on sale this week. The music festival, created by Fayetteville native and rapper J. Cole, will return to Dix Park on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Two-day general admission and general admission plus tickets and several VIP...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington City Council to loan $698K+ to fund permanent supportive housing
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council voted to give thousands of dollars to a nonprofit to create more affordable housing units on Tuesday night. Council voted to loan nearly $700,000 to the Cape Fear Collective to rehabilitate the 15-unit Driftwood property on Princess Place Drive. The goal is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County cat tests positive for rabies
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A cat that attacked its owner in Brunswick County has tested positive for rabies. It’s believed the cat contracted rabies during an encounter with a wild animal in the southern central part of the county on November 2. The cat was injured and became ill before attacking its owner.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Final preparations underway for 28th annual Cucalorus Film Festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The 28th annual Cucalorus Film Festival will kick off on Wednesday, November 16. Festival staff is in high gear, making final preparations for the 5-day event. This year’s theme is “Weird Life Forms Welcome”. The opening night party will be held at Thalian Hall on Wednesday,...
cbs17
Fayetteville man sold drugs that led to Harnett County overdose, sheriff says
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake. At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police, wildlife officials hold informational session on coyote management
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission held an informational session Tuesday night about coyotes. Biologists from the commission discussed coyote management within the community and also answered questions from those present for the session. The biologists...
WECT
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
NHC Board of Commissioners vote in favor of continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building. Commissioners also approved a budget amendment to buy the Project Grace design plans and construction documents from the developer for $2.5 million. Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington marks 1898 Massacre anniversary with wreath laying
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special ceremony was held Thursday morning to mark the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre. An 1898 Wreath Laying Ceremony had to be moved indoors to the Council Chambers due to inclement weather. The event took place at 10:00 a.m., hosted by the...
20-year-old shot, killed at Family Dollar parking lot in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at a Family Dollar parking lot in Parkton, according to the Parkton Police Department. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Dollar located at 52 David Parnell St. in the Parkton area of Robeson County, PPD said. The victim […]
Crews respond to Marion apartment fire with ‘aggressive interior attack,’ fire rescue says
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an ‘aggressive’ apartment fire Monday night in Marion, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of McIntyre Court, fire rescue said. When crews arrived, a significant amount of smoke was coming from the roof of two apartments, according to MFR. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Popular fairytale characters take over downtown Wilmington over weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Downtown Wilmington looked like a page out of the popular kid’s fairytale book Alice in Wonderland on Saturday. Groups of kids and adults dressed up in characters from the classic novel took to the streets, all in the name of fun, the goal was to find Alice.
